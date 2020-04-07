7 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Plummet

Take the long-term view on these companies. When West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices dropped into negative territory for the…

When West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices dropped into negative territory for the first time in history, energy stocks were rocked, and fear and confusion abounded in the market. The core of the problem was the expiration of May oil futures contracts. Oil market speculators that didn’t want physical delivery of thousands of barrels of crude oil were forced to sell their positions at prices as low as negative $40 per barrel. However, Bank of America analyst Doug Leggate says the shortage of U.S. oil storage capacity is merely temporary, and he remains bullish on these seven oil stocks.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (ticker: XOM)

Leggate says oil supermajor Exxon Mobil is one of the best dividend yield plays in the energy sector. Exxon shares are down about 40% in 2020, pushing the stock’s dividend yield to 8.4%. However, while other companies are cutting or suspending dividends, Exxon recently decided to slash its 2020 capital expenditures. Exxon sacrificed growth and prioritized its balance sheet and its dividend. Leggate says the oil market will get worse before it gets better, but demand will ultimately recover once the economic shutdown is over. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $70 price target for XOM stock.

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Chevron is Leggate’s other top high-yield oil stock pick to buy amid the oil market chaos. Like Exxon, Chevron management cut its fiscal 2020 spending by 20% and suspended its stock buyback program to ensure its 6.1% dividend remains untouched. Leggate says the combination of health-related travel shutdowns and a pricing war between Russia and Saudi Arabia has created a “double black swan” event in the oil industry, but highly liquid companies like Chevron could ultimately gain market share as a result. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $90 price target for CVX stock.

Apache Corp. (APA)

U.S. exploration and production stock Apache is Leggate’s top oil value stock pick with the most upside to his updated price target. After the price plunge, Leggate reiterated his “buy” rating for Apache and raised his price target for APA stock to $22, about 159% above the April 20 closing price. Leggate says Apache is the U.S. oil stock that has become most displaced from its underlying value. While its $8.55 billion in long-term debt is a red flag, Leggate says more than 80% of that debt matures after 2029, and the company has plenty of liquidity for now.

Noble Energy (NBL)

Noble Energy is another U.S. oil exploration and production play that Leggate says is a value opportunity for investors. Noble recently announced an additional $350 million in fiscal 2020 capital spending cuts and reduced its dividend yield more than 80% to just 1.1%. Leggate says the dividend cut and other cost-cutting measures will save the company $1 billion. In addition, Noble drew down $1 billion of its $4 billion credit revolver, a move Leggate says represents an abundance of caution. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $12 price target for NBL stock.

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN)

Devon is another one of Leggate’s top U.S. oil exploration and production stock picks that he says is significantly undervalued. In the near term, Leggate says Devon is well-hedged against slumping oil prices in the second quarter of 2020. Devon recently announced a restructuring of its sale of its Barnett operations. It reduced the overall price of the deal, but it now includes an immediate nonrefundable deposit payment of $170 million. Leggate says the restructuring to include an upfront payment at least partially de-risked the asset sale. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $15 price target for DVN stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum is one of the largest independent U.S. oil refiners and one of Leggate’s top refiner stock picks. Leggate says Marathon was expected to halt its stock buybacks. He is projecting a utilization rate in the high 60% range and $180 million in cash flow in the second quarter. Following the stock’s 58.9% year-to-date sell-off, Leggate says Marathon is significantly undervalued relative to the sum of its parts. It is also on the low end of the cost curve compared with peers. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $60 price target for MPC stock.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Amid the oil market carnage, Leggate actually upgraded refiner Phillips 66 from “neutral” to “buy” and set a $120 price target for PSX stock. Leggate says Phillips 66 has a diversified business, an impressive balance sheet and an attractive valuation. The company’s midstream and marketing segments are insulated from commodity price fluctuations and are on track to generate $2.8 billion in cash flow this year. Leggate says Phillips 66 is well-positioned for minimal cash burn and balance sheet expansion this year. Phillips 66 management cut spending by 18% in March but committed to the stock’s 6% dividend.

