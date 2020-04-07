7 High-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500

Yield is climbing with volatility. In this period of extreme market volatility, many investors have turned to dividend stocks to…

In this period of extreme market volatility, many investors have turned to dividend stocks to reduce their risk and generate reliable income. But while it’s tempting to chase investments with the highest payday, it’s important to remember that dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual payout by the share price. In other words, while a stock that’s increasing dividends has a rising yield, so does a stock whose share price is falling off a cliff. Lately, a number of stocks in the S&P 500 have seen yields soar because of this latter scenario, placing them at higher risk. However, they are certainly worth noting as their yields all top 11% right now.

Kohl’s Corp. (ticker: KSS)

Though Kohl’s has canceled stock buybacks, it has not canceled its dividend as of yet. And after a gut-wrenching 60% decline year-to-date, the brick-and-mortar retailer boasts the highest dividend yield of any stock in the S&P 500. Kohl’s has a decent capital position and is still projecting a full-year profit, so bold investors who want to take a chance on this income stock could see a hefty return if the quarterly payouts indeed keep coming.

Current yield: 15.2%

Simon Property Group (SPG)

A brick-and-mortar play of a different stripe, SPG is among the largest operators of commercial real estate in the U.S. So when retailers like Kohl’s feel uncertain and are at risk of not paying rent, it’s Simon that shares the pain. During the Great Recession a decade ago, Simon cut its dividend to preserve cash amid the crisis, but thus far there haven’t been signs of a reduction and the yield is among the biggest on Wall Street after recent declines.

Current yield: 15%

Invesco (IVZ)

At first blush, Invesco seems like a fine pick amid the current market volatility. This boutique exchange-traded fund provider has a host of offerings that are tailor-made for day traders, including funds focused on currency and commodity strategies. However, the reality isn’t just that the downturn has reduced the value of some accounts, but also that some investors are simply too confused or frightened to stay in the market at all. While the dividend is still intact, IVZ stock has slumped an ugly 50% or so in 2020, and as a result the yield has skyrocketed.

Current yield: 14.2%

Oneok Partners (OKE)

This Oklahoma-based natural gas company just declared its next dividend will be payable May 15 at 93.5 cents, unchanged from the prior quarter. That’s good for a huge yield, thanks in large part to the steep decline of about 60% in this energy stock year-to-date. OKE is a “midstream” player that is more concerned with processing and transportation, so sagging demand naturally means less energy moving through its facilities — but so far, the flow has been enough to maintain its generous payouts.

Current yield: 12.7%

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM)

As with Simon, commercial real estate operator Kimco has been on the watch list of many investors as they fear tenants will fail to make their rent payments in this age of slumping spending and social distancing. KIM has taken some important steps to tighten up, including passing on a planned purchase of a massive Florida retail center thanks in part to the outbreak’s fallout. But it hasn’t touched its generous dividend, and bold investors may want to see the recent declines as a buying opportunity.

Current yield: 12.6%

Gap (GPS)

Keeping with the theme of trouble in retail as shoppers stay home and fail to visit the mall, GPS is also in dire straits. Branded stores include its namesake Gap as well as the upscale Banana Republic and low-priced outlet Old Navy, but all of these stores have fallen on hard times. However, Gap has managed to maintain its dividend thus far and offer a big payout based on current share prices.

Current yield: 11.6%

Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Oil and gas drilling company Helmerich & Payne has been one of the hardest-hit stocks of 2020 as crude oil prices have fallen into the $20 range. When big oil is strapped for cash and crude prices are that low, it simply doesn’t make sense to spend lots of money on developing new wells. As a result, HP has been battered quite hard, but emergency loans and a history of weathering tumultuous markets should serve this energy stock well — and perhaps keep its generous dividend afloat a bit longer.

Current yield: 12%

