7 Grocery Stocks Feeding America

Most American retailers have closed up shop due to stay-at-home orders aimed at keeping America safe in the near term. However, while most of the retail sector is on lockdown, one segment has been pivotal in keeping America fed and supplied while the country collectively rides out the shutdown. Grocery stores are the epitome of essential businesses. But some grocers are weathering the storm better than others, and even the grocery space is not 100% recession-proof. Here are seven grocery stocks to buy that are keeping quarantined America fed and providing value for long-term investors along the way.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (ticker: BJ)

BJ’s operates more than 200 warehouse clubs in 17 states. Analyst Robert Ohmes says BJ’s plans to cut $100 million in costs over the next two years. Those savings could be invested in a variety of growth initiatives, including omnichannel shopping options and curbside pickup options. BJ’s is also expanding into on-trend and underpenetrated product categories, marketing, mobile self-checkout and new club expansion. Ohmes says investments in ship-to-home, same-day delivery and buy-online, pickup-in-club options are particularly encouraging. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $33 price target for BJ stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Costco reported 12.1% U.S. same-store sales growth (ex-gasoline) for the five weeks ending April 5. Food and sundries comps were up in the mid-30s%, while fresh food comps were up in the mid-20s%. Ohmes says this strong performance is indicative of the type of quarantine stock-up that many grocery stocks benefited from starting in mid-February. Traffic was up 5.3% in March, but Ohmes says social distancing measures will likely weigh on comps in April. Still, he says Costco is well-positioned for the long term. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $350 price target for COST stock.

Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Ohmes recently hosted a conference call with Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos. Vasos says the company benefited from customer stocking throughout March. Dollar General has posted 30 consecutive years of positive same-store sales growth, which bodes well for its outlook even in the event of an extended U.S. recession. Many Americans pinching pennies during the shutdown will be very thrifty with their $1,200 stimulus checks, and Dollar General says it anticipates a significant portion of those checks could be spent at its stores. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $175 price target for DG stock.

Kroger Co. (KR)

Kroger recently provided investors with an outbreak business update. The company said it was suspending share buybacks but maintaining fiscal 2021 guidance. Kroger said it saw strong sales growth in February and roughly 30% same-store sales growth (ex-fuel) in March due to stockpiling. Ohmes says Kroger’s multiyear investments in convenient, omnichannel solutions have it positioned to handle the outbreak. He says Kroger should also benefit from an efficient supply chain and its Own Brands product offerings, which represent about a third of its total sales volume. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $37 price target for KR stock.

Target Corp. (TGT)

Ohmes says Target is one of several value grocery stocks that typically outperform during recessions and could also benefit from government stimulus payments to low-income Americans. Target had some of the most positive momentum among food retailers heading into the outbreak and will likely benefit from the eventual rebound in discretionary spending. Ohmes says Target should maintain impressive digital grocery sales growth, but margins may take a hit due to higher online sales cost, “hero” bonuses for store associates and a mix shift to lower-end items. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $150 price target for TGT stock.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart shares gained 17.9% in 2008 during the worst of the financial crisis, and the stock is up 11.1% once again in 2020. At a conference in March, management reiterated its target for at least 25% e-commerce sales growth in fiscal 2021 as the company expands its number of in-store pickup locations to 3,700 by the end of the year. Ohmes says Walmart’s track record during crises and its focus on store cleanliness, employee health and community outreach has it on track to thrive. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $140 target for WMT stock.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Nearly every part of Amazon’s business is benefiting from the stay-at-home environment. In fact, the company just announced it will be hiring an additional 75,000 employees on top of 100,000 previously announced new hires to help meet the surge in demand for online sales and deliveries. Demand for Whole Foods delivery is so high that Amazon recently implemented an invitation-only sign-up process until it is able to expand its capacity. Ohmes says grocery delivery capacity is already up 60% from pre-outbreak levels. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $2,480 price target for AMZN stock.

