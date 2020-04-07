7 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $10

Here are seven cheap dividend stocks to consider. Though the stock market strung together a few good days at the…

Though the stock market strung together a few good days at the start of April, the bottom line is that the S&P 500 index remains down sharply from where it started the year. And as a result, many picks remain trading at significantly lower prices. That can sometimes be a good thing, however, for investors who stake out a position in income investments that offer nice yields but bargain prices. Nobody knows what’s next for the market, of course, and all stocks remain very volatile. However, these seven income investments under $10 are worth a look.

Adtran (ticker: ADTN)

Alabama-based Adtran is an example of a cheap stock that pays dividends. ADTN is supplier of networking and communications equipment for larger telecom firms. It also offers vital services such as subscriber management and network management to keep those operations running. While not a direct provider of internet and voice services like the big telecom names you know, ADTN is certainly a crucial company to businesses and consumers who demand reliable communications as they shelter at home to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

Current yield: 4.1%

Camtek (CAMT)

Camtek provides inspection and measuring solutions for the semiconductor industry. This means it is focused on quality control, not the actual design or manufacturing of chips. As such, Camtek is a key player in the entire technology ecosystem because it ensures devices work as they should. As semiconductor firms regularly pay CAMT for its services, the result is a steady stream of cash that this stock can pass on to shareholders.

Current yield: 7.5%

DRDGold (DRD)

If you can get past the hokey caps name, DRDGold is a pretty straightforward business worth your attention right now. This business is focused on “tailings,” or the leftovers from mining other commodities like copper or coal. The expenses at these sites are often smaller since these materials have already been extracted from the earth, and an efficient and experienced team has managed DRD to capitalize on rising gold prices.

Current yield: 4.1%

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)

Broadband communications provider Gilat offers services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, Africa and parts of Europe. It uses fixed “terrestrial” networks as well as satellites to provide internet access and other information services — must-have resources in the age of social distancing and coronavirus. Dividends are only paid once a year, as can be common for many small foreign stocks, but the yield remains generous based on that payout.

Current yield: 5.8%

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

Israel-based Magic provides application development, business integration and IT outsourcing services around the world. That means MGIC is the kind of company that builds and maintains the custom tech infrastructure businesses need to function. To be clear, it is not competing with software heavyweights like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) or Oracle (ORCL) — rather, MGIC customizes those platforms for firms that need more than an off-the-shelf solution but lack internal tech expertise.

Current yield: 3.9%

Nokia Corp. (NOK)

Finland-based Nokia was once a powerhouse of mobile communications but now is a much smaller version of itself in the age of high-tech competition. It is another example of cheap stocks that pay dividends. Nokia is focused on network technology instead of flip phones, including broadband and IP networks. In other words, instead of trying to sell devices to consumers, it’s now focused on helping wireless providers upgrade their networks to 5G technology.

Current yield: 7.1%

United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC)

Smaller semiconductor company UMC has long been a cheaply priced income stock that investors have watched. With a market capitalization of just less than $6 billion at present, it’s ripe for a takeover by giants like the $250 billion Intel Corp. (INTC). But until then, it does a brisk business printing chips based on the specs of other tech giants — and passes on a nice chunk of that cash to its shareholders via dividends.

Current yield: 4.4%

