6 Best Schwab Mutual Funds for Your Retirement Account

A discount broker that offers retirement and investment accounts for both do-it-yourself investors and those who opt to use financial advisors, Charles Schwab is a household name. The San Francisco-based investment company (ticker: SCHW) provides its own set of equity and bond mutual funds that are actively managed or based on benchmark indexes. Schwab holds more than $3.7 trillion in assets and is one of the largest providers of mutual funds. Here are a few recommended Schwab mutual funds for your retirement account.

Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Index Fund (SFLNX)

Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Index Fund owns large-cap companies such as AT&T (T) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) based on strong financial profiles, including sales growth, dividends and share buybacks. The fund is well diversified at the sector level and charges a miniscule 0.25% expense ratio, far cheaper than the 1% for large-cap value mutual funds, says Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, a New York financial research company. The top holdings include a 5.5% stake in Apple (AAPL), 2.3% in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and 2.1% in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM). The fund generated 11.8% for its three-year return and 9.6% for its five-year return.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Fund (SFNNX)

This fund is the developed international sibling of SFLNX and uses similar financial profile screens. The mutual fund provides exposure to Japan, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and South Korea to round out an equity portfolio with well-known multinational companies such as Samsung Electronics Co., Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) and Nestle (NSRGY), Rosenbluth says. The fund also charges a below-average expense ratio of 0.25% relative to its international equity peers, which charge 1.1%. The fund’s three-year return was 2.3%, while the five-year return was 1.3%.

Schwab S&P 500 Index (SWPPX)

The Schwab 500 Index Fund is a good addition to a portfolio if you’re looking for general investment exposure to the S&P 500. Schwab’s S&P Index fund offers best-in-class market exposure for a 0.02% expense ratio. The fund gives the same market capitalization weight to stocks in the index. “Schwab’s 500 Index fund can be a great way for the average investor to gain access to the S&P for very little expense, ” says Daren Blonski, managing principal of Sonoma Wealth Advisors. “Investors will not have to pick winners and losers as the market remains volatile.”

Schwab Health Care Fund (SWHFX)

The Schwab Health Care Fund is a fund focused on the health care sector. Investing in a sector increases both risk and volatility but also adds diversification in a portfolio, says Stuart Michelson, a finance professor at Stetson University. The top holdings include a 7.7% stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), followed by smaller stakes of 6.6% in Merck & Co. (MRK) and 4.4% in Pfizer (PFE). The fund has beaten the performance of a benchmark index, Dow Jones Global Health Care Index, for the past 10 years.The expense ratio is 0.8%, and the fund generated 7.3% for its five-year return. “The 0.8% expense ratio is low for a sector fund, and the 10-year return is above average at 13.97%,” he says.

Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund (SWTSX)

Novice investors often turn to index, balanced or target-date funds to provide diversification and lower risk in their portfolio. Another option to capture the broader market is to invest in a total stock market fund that includes all of the stocks being traded on U.S. exchanges. The Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund has a low expense ratio at 0.03% and a 10.3% five-year return. This fund tracks the return of the total stock market and has grown steadily over the past 10 years, Michelson says. “The fund should have no more risk than the market as a whole,” he says. “The return has been excellent over the past five years and decade.”

Schwab 1000 Index Fund (SNXFX)

The Schwab 1000 Index Fund invests in the top 1,000 stocks based on a company’s market capitalization and can be considered as an option for a core holding in a retirement portfolio. This fund is considered a large-blend fund and generated steady growth over the past 10 years, Michelson says. “It should have no more risk than the market as a whole,” he says. The fund has a 0.05% expense ratio and a five-year return of 10.2% and a 10-year return of 14.4%. “The expense ratio is very low, and the return has been excellent for both the past five years and 10 years,” he says.

Schwab Balanced Fund (SWOBX)

Another actively managed fund, the Schwab Balanced Fund holds a combination of both equity and bond funds. The fund’s top holdings include other Schwab funds such as the Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Index Fund (SWAGX), Schwab Core Equity Fund (SWANX) and the Laudus U.S. Large Cap Growth Fund (LGILX). Its 10-year return of 8.4% is nearly the same as the three-year return at 8.3%. The portfolio managers include Zifan Tang, who started in 2012, and Patrick Kwok, who began co-managing the fund earlier this year. This balanced fund provides income and suits investors who want both diversification and a lower amount of volatility in returns. Its expense ratio is a reasonable 0.5%.

