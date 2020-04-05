5 Ways to Develop Cultural Competence in Preparation for a Career in Medicine

Cultural competence has become a common buzzword among aspiring physicians. More medical schools are emphasizing cultural competence in their curricula…

Cultural competence has become a common buzzword among aspiring physicians. More medical schools are emphasizing cultural competence in their curricula and med school applicants often cite cultural competence as a skill they possess. However, cultural competence can mean different things to different people.

For those planning to enter medical school and even current medical students, understanding what cultural competence means and working to hone this quality is essential for taking care of patient populations from different ethnic backgrounds and with varying beliefs.

In a research paper published in 2015, data scientist Somayeh Alizadeh and colleagues defined cultural competence as “the ability to work and communicate effectively and appropriately with people from culturally different backgrounds.” This definition also includes people with different belief systems and from different sociodemographic backgrounds.

With this in mind, premed and medical students looking to improve their abilities in this arena can begin by engaging in five activities:

— Examining culture at play in daily patient interactions.

— Developing the right attitude toward cultural competence.

— Being self-reflective.

— Traveling.

— Learning a new language.

Examining Culture at Play in Daily Patient Interactions

While shadowing physicians, volunteering in clinical settings or taking part in clinical rotations, aspiring physicians should identify scenarios where culture may have played a role in the care of the patient.

Whenever appropriate, talk to patients about how their background and beliefs affect their experiences receiving medical care. Document these observations in a journal or log and reflect on them. Try to identify common themes across different settings. Ask yourself what approaches to care were universally or near universally accepted among different patient groups.

Also, note differences among different groups of individuals. Avoid putting people into categories based on their culture, race or belief system. For example, if you interact with a patient from Japan who espouses certain views about medical care, do not assume that others from Japan will necessarily espouse the same views. Two people may have very different cultural beliefs even if they are from the same country, religion or race.

Developing the Right Attitude Toward Cultural Competence

Some people assume that cultural competence means perfecting the nuances of every culture and using their factual knowledge of different cultural beliefs to seamlessly navigate different contexts. While you are encouraged to learn about the views and beliefs of different cultures, it is impossible for anyone to be well-versed in every culture.

In an article about the topic, California doctors Melanie Tervalon and Jann Murray-Garcia advocated that we strive instead for cultural humility. This means being humble about what we do not know, recognizing that we cannot master an understanding of every culture, and constantly striving to increase our ability to work with diverse people through curiosity and openness. Cultural humility allows us to listen to patients more and try to understand their preferences rather than making assumptions about them based on their nationality or the color of their skin.

Being Self-Reflective

All of us as human beings are prone to certain implicit biases that we may not be fully aware of. These stereotypes often operate on a subconscious level but can influence our view of and behaviors toward certain groups. A simple example of an implicit bias is associating certain professions with a gender — for example, the term surgeon may conjure up an image of a man.

One way to overcome such biases is to become more mindful of them. This can be achieved by being more thoughtful and present in our interactions with others. When interacting with patients, peers or friends, ask yourself if your stereotypes have influenced your views or behaviors. If we identify implicit biases when have them, we may be able to more easily eliminate them.

Traveling

Travel is not just a great way to learn about the customs, clothing, festivities and foods of another culture, but a way to embrace a different way of life. By stepping outside of your comfort zone, engaging with people from another part of the country or world and putting yourself in their shoes, you can better relate to them.

Whether it is for fun or as part of a medical service project, consider spending time abroad if there are opportunities. When you travel, don’t just seek touristy experiences. Try to meet locals and learn about their way of life. In doing so, you may develop greater appreciation for the stories of people who are different than you.

Learning a New Language

Learning a language is a window into a new culture. It can also be a humbling experience that can serve as a reminder of how little we know about a culture that is new to us.

In interacting with today’s diverse pool of patients, being able to speak their language is an effective way to make them feel more understood. I remember working with a resident who could exchange basic greetings in more than 10 languages. Using this simple knowledge, he was able to better connect with diverse patient populations and earn their trust.

It is difficult to summarize all there is to know about cultural competence in a single article. By recognizing the vastness of this concept, striving to continuously learn about cultures with an open mind and being introspective, we can all improve our ability to work in today’s diverse world of ideas, cultures and beliefs.

