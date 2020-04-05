5 Financial Planning Steps to Help Clients Through Divorce

If a couple that you’ve been advising is getting a divorce, as a financial advisor you may find yourself in…

If a couple that you’ve been advising is getting a divorce, as a financial advisor you may find yourself in a tight spot. Will you continue working with both spouses after the split? Can you do so in a neutral way? Or do you need to transfer one or both ex-spouses to a new advisor?

“The key to working with both clients going through a divorce is to have consent from both clients before proceeding and have nothing be kept secret,” says Molly Ford-Coates, founder and CEO of Ford Financial Management.

Once you’ve set the ground rules with your clients, the next steps for financial advisors helping clients through divorce are:

1. Take inventory of family assets.

2. Assemble the appropriate advisory team.

3. Determine what’s important to your client.

4. Consider how assets and familial responsibilities should be divided.

5. Create and implement a new financial plan.

Take Inventory of Family Assets

The first step when helping clients through a divorce is to gather the necessary information. “This includes creating a detailed list of family assets which specifies the estimated value, the approximate date of acquisition, the title of ownership and any beneficiary designations,” says Raymond C. Radigan, head of private trust with TD Wealth Management. Use the most recent account statements “to help verify the asset valuations.”

You’ll also need the most recent tax returns and estate planning documents, including the prenuptial agreement, will, power of attorney, health care proxy, life insurance policies and any trusts, he says.

Review these documents closely to make sure you understand the content and determine if any changes need to be made.

Assemble the Appropriate Advisory Team

Beyond just the necessary papers, you should also stress with your client “the importance of assembling the appropriate advisory team,” Radigan says.

Every divorce is different, so the professionals your client needs may vary, but a good starting place is with the following experts: a financial and estate planner; an accountant; an experienced divorce lawyer; a mediator and an insurance specialist.

Determine What’s Important to Your Client

As you’re helping your client gather the necessary documents and experts to get through a divorce, you might use the opportunity to have your client take an inventory of their life — not just the financial, but also the people and things that matter most.

“When looking at all of those items in one combined list, ask clients what speaks to their heart the most,” says Julie Genjac, managing director of strategic markets for Hartford Funds. “How can they work to ensure that they’re not losing sight of these important items during their divorce journey?”

Keeping a focus on what’s truly important today, tomorrow and further in the future can help both you and your client create a better divorce outcome.

“It is vital to help the client stay focused on long-term needs and goals,” Ford-Coates says. “Many times, a client is (so) caught up with certain assets that they do not or cannot see the long-term picture.”

You may need to provide the “unbiased voice that isn’t swayed by the overwhelming emotions and anxiety a divorce may cause,” she says.

Consider How Assets and Familial Responsibilities Should be Divided

Chances are you’ll need to ask your clients a number of hard questions. Radigan says to go through the following key planning considerations when dealing with divorce:

— If there is a prenuptial agreement, how will it impact the division of the assets? If there isn’t one, how will or should the assets be divided?

— Is property marital or separate?

— What will happen to the family home?

“Upon divorce, a court order may direct that the family home be given to one spouse or the other or it may direct that the home be sold and that the proceeds be divided by some predetermined formula,” Radigan says. “The end result is that one or both spouses could be without a residence and then would have to plan accordingly.”

Other key planning considerations for divorcing clients include:

— In marriages with minor children, how will custody and child support be delegated? For instance, if there is a disparity of income between the spouses, alimony or spousal support may be appropriate.

— Are life insurance policies to be maintained? If so, is the beneficiary designation appropriate or should it be changed?

— Do beneficiary designations on accounts that need to be updated?

— Are there any spousal rights on the various retirement accounts?

If a spouse gives up his or her right to any survivor’s benefit from a retirement account through a divorce settlement, arguably he or she should be appropriately compensated, Radigan says.

For older couples, there is also the question of if the client’s Social Security benefit needs to be revisited.

If a couple divorces after 10 years of marriage, a nonworking spouse who is at least age 62, unmarried and has been divorced for at least two years, “may qualify for Social Security benefits based on the earning record of the working spouse or take their own social benefits, whichever is higher,” Radigan says.

This can make Social Security planning complicated for divorced clients. “For example, in certain fact patterns, it might be beneficial for an individual to take spousal benefits at age 62 but then take their own benefits at age 70,” he says.

Another big question is who will have the power to make financial and medical decisions on your client’s behalf going forward. If there is no obvious choice, one way to minimize risk is to name multiple people to make decisions as a united front and not act separately, Radigan says. Or some states allow you to designate a monitor to oversee the appointed power of attorney’s actions.

You should also discuss taxes, Ford-Coates says. Will your client be filing joint or separate?

If filing separately, they may miss out on certain credits, like the dependent care credit and education credit. Still, they can amend their filing status from married filing separate to married filing joint as long as they do so within three years of their original filing date.

Create and Implement a New Financial Plan

The last step to helping clients through a divorce is to create a new financial plan once the divorce has been finalized, Radigan says. “The plan should identify current assets, estimate future savings and then determine the likelihood of the client having adequate finances to comfortably support themselves during retirement years.”

You’ll also want to revise your client’s estate plan “so that assets are ultimately distributed to intended beneficiaries,” he says.

