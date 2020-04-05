5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

As April becomes a memory, it’s interesting to look back on the wild ride investors have seen for stocks in…

As April becomes a memory, it’s interesting to look back on the wild ride investors have seen for stocks in 2020.

What started as a fairly rosy year on Wall Street back in January and February turned into an incredibly volatile stock market in March — and after the declines, the historic decade-long bull market officially came to a close. But in April, things settled down, and many stocks even moved considerably higher.

[See: 10 of the Best Stocks to Buy This Year.]

So what will May bring, and what dividend stocks are the most likely to profit? Here are five names to watch:

— Frontline (ticker: FRO)

— Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

— Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC)

— Pfizer (PFE)

— NRG Energy (NRG)

Frontline (FRO)

Surely you heard about April’s historic drop in oil futures to settle briefly at a negative price. This was because there was too much supply for a contract where buyers had to take physical delivery of oil in May, and there simply wasn’t enough storage for that oil.

Dividend investors should be interested to know, then, that Frontline operates more than 70 crude oil tankers — meaning its fleet will be in high demand to store that excess oil and will keep supporting its dividend regardless of volatility in crude oil prices.

Current yield: 4.6%

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Retail dividend stocks were already risky in the age of Amazon.com ( AMZN), but with illness-related shutdowns they remain even more troublesome.

However, WSM stock has surged in the last month on a combination of both cost-cutting and an e-commerce surge as folks at home focus on the store’s cooking gear.

Throw in news it will replace its chairman of the board, and there’s a hint that it may outperform its peers and keep paying a generous dividend as other retailers struggle.

Current yield: 3.3%

Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC)

In the wake of its debt-heavy merger in 2015, KHC quickly ran into a heap of trouble as it cut back on product development, missed earnings forecasts and even suffered an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

But thanks to shopping trends boosting grocery store staples like its iconic Kraft Mac and Cheese and Heinz ketchup, shares have stabilized in recent weeks.

[See: 7 Low-Risk Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirees.]

Most importantly for dividend investors, the company should enjoy consistent revenue for some time to fuel consistent dividend payments regardless of the volatility on Wall Street.

Current yield: 5.3%

Pfizer (PFE)

Big pharma giant Pfizer has seen its shares soar more than 25% in the last month or so thanks to a combination of factors.

Like several health care investments, PFE has seen a bounce based on hopes of a viral illness treatment. But it has also benefited from a “flight to quality” as investors are looking for entrenched brands with deep pockets and stable business lines.

With blockbuster drugs that patients will keep buying regardless of consumer spending trends in the short term, Pfizer is a relatively low risk play with a decent dividend.

Current yield: 4.1%

NRG Energy (NRG)

A regional utility based in New Jersey serving almost 4 million customers, NRG took a bit of a spill a few months back as the downturn has naturally sapped electricity demand as businesses shut down for the short term.

However, the flip side is that NRG is heavily reliant on fossil fuels for its power generation. That includes oil, which, as was mentioned before, has been suffering massive drops in price.

[See: Stop Believing These 7 Investing Myths.]

So while NRG may see less demand, input costs remain incredibly low — adding up to decent profits for this utility.

Current yield: 3.6%

More from U.S. News

6 Places to Find Sustainable Investments

7 High-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500

9 Stocks With 50 Years of Dividends (or More)

5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in May originally appeared on usnews.com