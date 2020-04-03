3 Ways to Invest New Money in a Bear Market

With stimulus checks and tax refunds hitting bank accounts across the country, some investors may be wondering how to allocate…

With stimulus checks and tax refunds hitting bank accounts across the country, some investors may be wondering how to allocate this windfall of cash.

It might seem tempting to sit in cash right now as the stock market remains volatile. It’s also possible that stocks could fall further, but that doesn’t mean you should give up investing completely.

Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, says people should try not to obsess over the day-to-day movements of stock prices or try timing investments.

“Over the really short term, say, the next few months, I wouldn’t worry about where the bottom is,” he says. “Quite frankly, who the heck knows where it is going to go? It could go lower than it’s been. We don’t know that, either.”

“One thing I feel pretty confident about is that a lot of the damage has been done,” he adds.

If investors have new money to put to work, now could be an opportune time to use it, and financial advisors and investment strategists say you should review both your short-term and long-term goals.

Here are three ways to invest new money in a bear market:

— Keep money for short-term goals in liquid accounts. — Review your assets and cut unwanted positions.

— Take small bites to start.

Keep Money for Short-Term Goals in Liquid Accounts

No matter the condition of the stock market, financial experts say investors who have earmarked funds for short-term goals — that’s money to be spent in a year or two — should keep it in liquid accounts.

This is even more important in a bear market versus a bull market because market volatility could eat away at that sum. The money can also be more easily tapped in case of an emergency.

Leo Kelly, CEO of registered investment advisory Verdence Capital Advisors, recommends low-risk and low-volatility vehicles for money needed in the short term. Investors won’t get much return on this money, but that is beside the point.

Right now, it’s more important “to ride out the storm,” he says.

Conservative investors can shop around for online money market accounts insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. A short-term certificate of deposit is another option. Investors should also consider short-term bond funds, but you need to carefully read what they hold or work with a financial advisor to choose the right one.

Review Your Assets and Cut Unwanted Positions

Monica Sipes, partner and senior wealth advisor at Exencial Wealth Advisors, says investors need to review their accounts before they act.

Look at the total dollar amount and current asset allocation. You may have had losses in both your stock and bond holdings, which is unusual since stocks and bonds are supposed to be largely uncorrelated.

“After what we’ve seen the last couple of weeks, you really need to take a pause and see what assets have fallen the most, and if they’ve fallen to a point where you feel comfortable to be a buyer again,” she says.

During your portfolio review, Paulsen suggests investors use the time to cut back on unwanted positions or sectors, taking advantage of volatility to sell on the days markets are higher. That can free up cash for new investments with a longer-term focus.

According to Kelly, many investors need to stay sharply focused on the long term when buying in today’s market.

“If you want to make a higher rate of return, you’re essentially signing a contract with yourself that you will accept higher volatility,” he says. “If you have cash to invest today, as hard as it is, this is an amazing time to have cash to put to work because assets have pulled back dramatically.”

Take Small Bites to Start

Kelly says people who want to invest now should do so cautiously by using dollar-cost averaging — that is, buying a little bit at a time.

“What you want to do in a market this crazy and this volatile is set your targeted allocation, commit to being deliberate and take small bites on a very frequent basis,” he says.

According to Sipes, investors can look at either buying exchange-traded funds or individual stocks. If you’re a more aggressive investor, you may want to buy individual companies. She recommends firms with strong balance sheets and without a lot of debt. These companies are better positioned to do well once the economy recovers. That said, Sipes prefers ETFs to get more diversification.

After recessions, Paulsen says, new leadership often emerges in the stock market. While he still expects growth sectors such as technology and communication to do well, leadership may come from the small- or mid-cap space.

“Small- and mid-cap technology are a better value, and they probably still have the fastest growth profile,” he says. “I wouldn’t abandon all the popular names, but I would maybe substitute a little bit of the small- and mid-caps in that growth area.”

Paulsen is also looking at international stocks, in both developed and emerging markets, which fell harder in the initial equity market dip and continue to be weighed down by the strong U.S. dollar. As the dollar weakens and people gain confidence in fighting the recent pandemic, he says that sector might rebound.

“I would work my way to a slightly overweight position in international stocks,” he adds.

For fixed-income investors — who are now staring at rock-bottom yields — you may want to consider buying high-quality dividend stocks for the income potential, not as equity holdings. “Given where bonds are right now, I might be tempted to substitute a small part of my bond allocation with a high-quality dividend ETF,” Paulsen says.

According to him, bondholders can swap out about 5% of their fixed-income holdings for dividend payers. There is equity risk, he concedes, but he points out that about 150 companies in the S&P 500 pay about a 4% yield.

“You can get a high-quality, well-protected coupon payment that’s over 4% right now versus holding (a 10-year U.S. Treasury) bond that pays about 0.6%,” he says.

