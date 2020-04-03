3 kids suffer gun wounds in separate Wilmington shootings

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Three children ranging in age from 6 to 15 have are recovering from gunshot wounds occurring…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Three children ranging in age from 6 to 15 have are recovering from gunshot wounds occurring in two separate Wilmington shootings. New Castle County Police say the first shooting occurred Saturday night in the city’s Edgemoor neighborhood. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the lower torso and a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Later Saturday, a 6-year-old boy in the Limestone Gardens community was shot in the arm inside his home. All three are expected to survive. Police do not believe the two shootings are related. No arrests have been made.

