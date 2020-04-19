19 Careers With the Most Job Security

These stable jobs likely won’t see layoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sixteen million Americans and counting have filed for unemployment…

These stable jobs likely won’t see layoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sixteen million Americans and counting have filed for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks. Most states in the country are under stay-at-home orders which have meant nonessential businesses have shut their doors and laid off workers.

However, some people may not have to worry about losing hours or losing their jobs. Many health care workers are, of course, essential during this pandemic, but there is also a need for business professionals who can help companies adjust their operations in the face of government restrictions.

Based on U.S. News analysis, workers in the following occupations have the most job security amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Home Health Aide

Median Salary: $24,200

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Home health aides provide critical services to the homebound, such as those who may have disabilities, chronic illnesses or an advanced age. They may perform basic health care services, such as checking vital signs, as well as offer assistance with daily living tasks, such as dressing and bathing. With many doctor’s offices canceling routine visits and appointments, home health services are now increasingly in demand.

Software Developer

Median Salary: $103,620

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Software developers already have excellent job prospects and rank No. 1 in the U.S. News & World Report Best Jobs of 2020 list. However, these workers could be in even more demand as businesses move online and cloud computing companies adjust services to meet the needs of a burgeoning remote workforce.

Personal Care Aid

Median Salary: $24,020

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Like home health aides, personal care aides provide in-home services to vulnerable populations. While they don’t offer medical services, they may cook meals, complete housekeeping tasks and provide companionship. At a time when family and friends may be unable to visit, personal care aides are a valuable lifeline to otherwise isolated individuals.

Physician Assistant

Median Salary: $108,610

Education Required: Master’s degree

Even before the current coronavirus outbreak hit, many parts of the country were facing a shortage of medical workers. California, for instance, will have a shortage of 4,100 primary care providers by 2030, according to a 2019 report from the California Future Health Workforce Commission. Physician assistants, who have advanced training but not a medical degree, are among the professionals needed to fill gaps when there are not enough doctors.

Nurse Practitioner

Median Salary: $107,030

Education Required: Master’s degree

Nurse practitioners have another health care job that is in high demand. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, nurse practitioners in 22 states and the District of Columbia were authorized to provide independent, direct care to patients. In the past month, states such as New York and New Jersey have also expanded the ability of these professionals to provide frontline care, a move that will likely open up new job opportunities for these workers.

Speech-Language Pathologist

Median Salary: $77,510

Education Required: Master’s degree

Speech-language pathologists are expected to see 27% job growth through 2028, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The coronavirus shouldn’t impact the need for these professionals, although workers may need to adjust how they deliver services. Four in 10 pathologists work in the educational services sector to help improve student speech skills. With classes out of session in most states, speech-language therapy may need to be delivered virtually for the time being.

Registered Nurse

Median Salary: $71,730

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Not only are registered nurses in high demand right now, but those who are willing to travel to coronavirus hot spots may be eligible for crisis pay. Working under the supervision of a physician, nurses have been a vital part of both diagnosing and treating COVID-19 patients. Although a bachelor’s degree is the standard level of education in this field, nurses also commonly hold associate degrees.

Medical Assistant

Median Salary: $33,610

Education Required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Medical assistants are a critical part of many health care teams and often perform both administrative and clinical duties. For instance, they may take patient information, measure vital signs and assist with examinations. During and after a health care visit, medical assistants are often the workers who ensure information is entered into a patient’s record correctly.

Statistician

Median Salary: $87,780

Education Required: Master’s degree

The job of a statistician is well-suited for remote work. These professionals compile and analyze data for employers who include health care and government agencies. Although not treating patients directly, statisticians may aid in the fight against coronavirus by providing information used to make public health policy and treatment decisions.

Veterinarian

Median Salary: $93,830

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Coronavirus may not create any new jobs for veterinarians, but it probably won’t diminish their employment prospects either. Pet ownership has been increasing in recent years, and 67% of U.S. households have a pet, according to the 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey from the American Pet Product Association. These animals will continue to need regular and emergency care although veterinarians in many states have needed to adjust their practices to comply with current government regulations.

Physical Therapy Assistant

Median Salary: $58,040

Education Required: Associate degree

As the U.S. population ages and chronic health conditions become more common, physical therapy assistants have an occupation that will be in demand in the years to come. Job growth for the field is expected to be 26% from 2018-2028, according to the BLS. Physical therapy assistants work under the direction of physical therapists to help patients perform exercises and learn to use adaptive devices.

Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselor

Median Salary: $44,630

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Some experts warn the stress and social isolation caused by coronavirus could lead to a wave of substance abuse and suicidal thoughts. Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselors are at the forefront of helping people get through these difficult times. Although face-to-face counseling sessions are not possible in much of the country now, these professionals may consult with patients through telemedicine portals or mental health hotlines.

Physical Therapist

Median Salary: $87,930

Education Required: Doctoral or professional degree

Throughout the country, many physical therapists continue to make house visits to patients who are recovering from surgery, illness or injury. Clinics may also be open and providing services to those in need of rehabilitation. The BLS estimates the country will add nearly 55,000 physical therapy jobs from 2018 to 2028.

Operations Research Analyst

Median Salary: $83,390

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Working in business, health care and government, operations research analysts are problem-solvers. They gather information and then analyze it using a variety of methods. The Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences notes many of its members work in areas related to pandemics and supply chains, and their expertise may be crucial to helping public officials make informed decisions related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Respiratory Therapists

Median Salary: $60,280

Education Required: Associate degree

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, so it makes sense that respiratory therapists would have excellent job security right now. These medical professionals work with patients to help expand lung capacity and may play a critical role in helping people recover from the disease. This was a growing field even before coronavirus became a problem, with the BLS expecting 21% job growth in the field from 2018 to 2028.

Market Research Analyst

Median Salary: $63,120

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Market research analysts benefit from having skills that are in demand and that can be put to work remotely. As companies look for ways to cut costs and reach customers who are homebound, they may turn to market research analysts. These business professionals gather and analyze data to guide marketing decisions.

Marriage and Family Therapist

Median Salary: $50,090

Education Required: Master’s degree

Being together 24/7 can cause strained relationships in families, and some lawyers expect an uptick in divorces after stay-at-home orders are lifted. In the meantime, couples may turn to marriage and family therapists to help address marital issues or work out problems with their children. Although it’s not possible to meet face to face with therapists in many parts of the country, sessions can occur remotely via telemedicine or videoconferencing portals.

Veterinary Technologist and Technician

Median Salary: $34,420

Education Required: Associate degree

As with veterinarians, these professionals may owe their job security to rising pet ownership rates in the country. Veterinary technologists and technicians work under the supervision of veterinarians to assist with exams, take X-rays and administer medication.

Physical Therapist Aide

Median Salary: $26,240

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Physical therapist aides work alongside physical therapists and physical therapy assistants to provide support services. They may prepare therapy rooms, wash linens and schedule appointments. It’s a job that should see 23% growth from 2018 to 2028, per the BLS.

Update 04/20/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.