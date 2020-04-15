15 Top All-Inclusive Resorts in Florida

Plan your next hassle-free getaway for fun in the sun at one of these top Florida resorts. Florida’s sunny days,…

Florida’s sunny days, balmy temperatures and almost 1,200 miles of coastline are just a few of the state’s main draws. When booking your vacation to the Sunshine State, consider an all-inclusive resort or hotel that offers packages with added benefits or discounts. When the accommodations and some of the meals, beverages, amenities and activities are included in the room rate, it can minimize the stress of planning a trip. These top resorts across the state offer everything from all-inclusive adults-only luxury to life-changing wellness programs to family-friendly offerings that will keep the kids busy all day long.

Hutchinson Shores Resort & Spa: Jensen Beach

Hutchinson Shores Resort & Spa is located on Florida’s Treasure Coast, approximately 45 miles north of West Palm Beach on the Atlantic Ocean. Kick back and relax at this resort, which features 178 oceanfront rooms and suites with a contemporary coastal design. Amenities include two pools, a spa and Drift Kitchen + Bar, the hotel’s signature bar and restaurant where you can dine overlooking the ocean. For cocktails with a view, head to Dune Beach Bar or grab a light snack poolside at Reflections Pool Bar. The Opal Collection Dining Package includes accommodations and daily breakfast and dinner at Drift Kitchen + Bar. The resort offers a room and breakfast-only package as well.

Bungalows Key Largo: Key Largo

This adults-only oasis in the Florida Keys boasts 135 private waterfront or garden bungalows with bougainvillea-covered verandas, soaking tubs and outdoor garden showers. All-inclusive pricing covers all meals and top-shelf beverage options at one of three restaurants and two bars. Rates also include access to morning yoga classes, paddleboards, kayaks and Peloton equipment at the Fitness Tiki Hut. For additional fees, guests can take a float trip on a tiki boat, enjoy a sunset cruise, go fishing or diving, or even island-hop by seaplane. Spa treatments are also available at an additional cost at the Zen Garden Spa, which features a Himalayan salt and eucalyptus steam room.

South Seas Island Resort: Captiva Island

The 330-acre South Seas Island Resort property is situated within an island nature preserve approximately 30 miles southwest of Fort Myers on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Accommodations range from private villas or home rentals to rooms and suites with a marina view at Harbourside Hotel. Couples and families will enjoy the sandy white beaches and activities like water sports, fishing, tennis and golf. The Summer Getaway, which runs through the end of September, offers a free fourth night and a $25 resort credit per day that can be used at the on-site dining outlets. The package also includes a coupon book that’s worth $250 in savings at resort outlets, which covers family activities, spa treatments, golf, dining and merchandise. Other featured packages include an option with daily breakfast covered in the room rate and Hometown Hero, a special, discounted package exclusively for first responders.

Pritikin Longevity Center + Spa: Miami

For a total reset of the mind and body, book a one- or two-week all-inclusive wellness vacation at this 650-acre luxury resort in Miami. Pritikin Longevity Center’s program focuses on individual health concerns and guests will be immersed in education about longevity-rich dining and psychological well-being. All healthy meals, drinks and snacks are included, and visitors will also have access to private physician consultations, culinary classes, weight-loss workshops, exercise classes and more. Each of the property’s beautiful rooms and suites has a view of the gardens or golf course. During free time, travelers can enjoy the resort amenities, which include four world-class golf courses and a golf school, several pools and a spa. The resort also offers weekend retreats throughout the year.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island: Amelia Island

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island sits on a beautiful stretch of sandy white beach on one of northeast Florida’s barrier islands, approximately 35 miles northeast of Jacksonville. This luxury resort is an ideal getaway for couples or families and each room and suite has a balcony with views of the Atlantic Ocean. The hotel’s bed-and-breakfast rate includes accommodations, breakfast for two each morning and valet parking. Several other packages at this Ritz-Carlton feature breakfast, hotel or resort credits that can be used for dining or the spa, signature cocktails or rounds of golf. Club Level rooms have extra amenities, including complimentary snacks and beverages served throughout the day and personalized concierge service. What’s more, on the Club Level, children ages 5 to 12 can attend Ritz Kids’ Night Out every Friday and Saturday evening, which includes supervised activities and dinner.

Henderson Park Inn: Destin

This intimate beachfront adults-only, all-inclusive property is located along Florida’s Emerald Coast in Destin, next to Henderson Beach State Park. The 37 rooms at Henderson Park Inn range in size and amenities from mini suites with coastline views of the quiet beach to corner suites featuring balconies that overlook the Gulf of Mexico. For a special celebration or honeymoon, splurge on the 700-square-foot presidential suite. All rates include a complimentary bottle of wine and a treat upon arrival, a full breakfast buffet, a picnic lunch each day and a snack bar with water and other beverages. At night, visitors can enjoy the daily happy hour at the tiki bar to watch the sunset over the ocean. Beach service with umbrellas and chairs and the use of bicycles are also included in the rate.

The Don CeSar: St. Pete Beach

This iconic resort, also known as the Pink Palace of St. Pete Beach, is situated on the sparkling white sands of Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Don CeSar offers 241 coastal-inspired beachfront contemporary rooms and 36 suites, some with balconies and views overlooking the Gulf. Additionally, there are 71 beach house suites located along the beachfront that are ideal for families and extended getaways. The Dream. Eat. Beach. Package includes the daily resort fee and breakfast for two at Sea Porch, and a few other packages include dining credits. The resort fee covers facilities access as well as complimentary bicycle rentals, premium Wi-Fi, daily rental of up to three beach lounge chairs and an umbrella, daily yoga and aerobic classes, nonmotorized water sports equipment (between 9 a.m. and noon), half-day access to Camp CeSar and more.

The Inn on Fifth — Club Level Suites: Naples

Book a room with a view that’s conveniently located next to upscale boutiques, notable restaurants and the city’s vibrant nightlife. The Inn on Fifth in downtown Naples features 119 elegantly appointed guest rooms, including 32 Club Level suites that offer extra amenities. These chic Club Level accommodations range in size from 516 to 1,200 square feet and have balconies overlooking Fifth Avenue. Club Level rates include daily deluxe continental breakfast, afternoon snacks and appetizers and cocktails in the evenings. There’s also a private rooftop sundeck and whirlpool where guests can relax. What’s more, the hotel’s luxury Cadillac Escalade SUV will transport you to and from the airport and anywhere you’d like to go to in downtown Naples.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

The Four Seasons Resort Orlando is located in a quiet residential setting removed from the busy theme parks, yet close enough to enjoy all that Walt Disney World has to offer. Amenities at this Four Seasons property include the Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, Explorer Island for the kids and a spa, which offers a laundry list of relaxing treatments. Guests enjoy complimentary transportation to the parks, have access to Disney FastPass up to 60 days before their trip and can take advantage of extended hours for certain rides at the park, when available. The resort’s bed-and-breakfast package includes accommodations and breakfast for two each day. Plus, children ages 5 and younger receive complimentary meals with the purchase of any adult meal at the hotel’s restaurants.

Treasure Island Beach Resort: Treasure Island

Treasure Island Beach Resort is nestled on a 3-mile stretch of sandy white beach overlooking the sparkling turquoise waters of Florida’s Gulf Coast, just 8 miles west of St. Petersburg. This property’s 77 rooms and suites feature a Florida-inspired design, some offering Gulf views and private balconies. Lodgers will enjoy relaxing days spent poolside or on the beach, morning yoga and the fitness center. The Opal Collection Dining Package at Treasure Island Beach Resort is available year-round and includes accommodations and breakfast and dinner at the hotel’s signature restaurant, BRGR Kitchen + Bar. There is also a bed-and-breakfast option and other seasonal and Florida resident getaway packages.

Club Med Sandpiper Bay: Port St. Lucie

The family-friendly Club Med Sandpiper Bay resort is a sports- and fitness-focused property that is located approximately 55 miles north of the Palm Beach International Airport along the Port St. Lucie River. Accommodations range from standard rooms to suites and all-inclusive rates include gourmet dining, snacks and open bar, unlimited sports and water activities, a kids club for ages 4 to 17 and nightly entertainment. Visitors can also enjoy treatments at the on-site spa, and golf, tennis or soccer lessons with top sports coaches for an additional fee. What’s more, guests can enhance their stay with other experiences and activities (for a fee), including sea scooters, airboat tours, or even a day spent at Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort.

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa: Little Torch Key

The recently reopened and reimagined Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is a 4-acre luxury private island resort in the Florida Keys. The property boasts 30 thatched-roof suites with ocean views and daily rates include motor yacht transfers to the island, welcome cocktails and other amenities. The property also offers a full meal plan that includes daily breakfast, a three-course lunch and a four-course dinner. Alcoholic beverages are available an additional cost. At the resort, you can unwind at the signature SpaTerre with a treatment or customize an experience with an individually designed spa program. The concierge can also indulge any whim, whether you want to go snorkeling or scuba diving, fishing or skydiving.

Carillon Miami: Miami

Carillon Miami is the largest spa and wellness facility on the East Coast. This upscale resort located on Miami Beach features one- and two-bedroom apartments overlooking the city’s skyline or the Atlantic Ocean. The wellness programs at Carillon Miami allow guests the opportunity to design personalized experiences. These transformative programs include spa, beauty and medical treatments, along with exercise classes and healthy dining options. The resort offers one of the most extensive hydrotherapy circuits in the U.S. along with cryotherapy and salt float baths. The resort also has a two-story rock climbing wall. During May to November, the hotel features three-day wellness programs that address specific topics and concerns, such as couples intimacy and self-care. A daily breakfast option is available. A stay here includes access to the resort pools and the thermal hydrotherapy circuit and classes, beach lounges and umbrellas, wellness concierge services and other amenities.

Costa d’Este: Vero Beach

This beachfront property, located on the Atlantic Ocean in the heart of Vero Beach, is within walking distance of the town’s lively shopping and dining areas. The property’s 94 guest rooms and suites are beautifully appointed in a contemporary decor. Each of the Costa d’Este rooms features a patio or balcony, some with ocean views, and all the suites are oceanfront and equipped with balconies. The bed-and-breakfast package includes accommodations and breakfast for two each morning. The daily resort fee is additional and covers overnight parking, welcome cocktails, Wi-Fi, fitness classes, two daily beachfront lounge chairs, complimentary use of beach bicycles and poolside concierge service.

Ponte Vedra Inn & Club: Ponte Vedra

This historic property has been welcoming guests since 1928. Located on the coast in northeast Florida, Ponte Vedra Inn & Club has 262 elegant rooms, many with views of the Atlantic Ocean and walk-out access to the beach. Reserve accommodations with the bed-and-breakfast package, which includes a welcome amenity and daily breakfast for two in the dining room. Then, spend the rest of the day at the beach or by one of the pools, play a round of golf or tennis or book a relaxing spa treatment.

