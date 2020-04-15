15 Affordable Dream Vacations to Book

These affordable vacation ideas are worth looking forward to. With most travel at a standstill right now, it’s hard to…

With most travel at a standstill right now, it’s hard to imagine packing up loved ones for a dream vacation of any sort. But this lockdown won’t last forever, and we’ll eventually be able to travel the way we did before. These affordable dream vacations can help you come up with ideas for your next getaway.

Book a Beachfront Rental in Gulf Shores, Alabama

If you’re ready for a beach vacation but not quite prepared to get on an airplane, consider all the coastal destinations in the U.S. you could drive to. Gulf Shores, Alabama, is easy to reach from the South, the Midwest and the East Coast, plus this area offers white sand beaches and plenty to do and see. Head to Gulf Shores to explore local nature trails, check out historic Fort Morgan or enjoy water parks and water sports galore. This locale also boasts resorts and plenty of beachfront condos you can rent on Airbnb or VRBO for less than $200 per night.

Enjoy an Amtrak Vacation to Glacier National Park

Amtrak offers vacation packages that include train travel, lodging, tours and even some meals, meaning you can book a train journey with few additional out-of-pocket costs. The six-day Glacier National Park Getaway from Chicago starts at $1,719 per person and includes round-trip transportation, two nights on the train and three nights in a hotel, plus a tour, a boat cruise and all the beautiful views you can take in.

Stay at an All-Inclusive in Montego Bay, Jamaica

All-inclusive resorts can make it easier to budget for travel since your lodging, food, drinks and entertainment are all included in a single price. The Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay All-Inclusive is one of the more affordable all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean. Kids 12 and younger can stay for free with paid adults, and rates start at less than $200 per night for stays this summer and fall.

Explore Ancient Rome

While Italy is currently in crisis, this beautiful country will need tourism more than ever after coronavirus runs its course. Plan a trip to Rome, where you can easily find bed-and-breakfasts in the city center for less than $100 per night and you can see the top tourist spots like the Pantheon, the Trevi Fountain and the Roman Forum for free.

Take a Cheap Caribbean Cruise

With major cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Carnival currently out of service due to coronavirus, you may be thinking a cruise is entirely off the table. However, cruise deals are expected to be more plentiful than ever once it’s safe to sail again, and you can already find rock bottom deals for cruises later this year. For example, MSC Cruises is offering balcony upgrades on seven-night Caribbean cruises for summer and beyond for just $249 per person plus taxes and port fees.

Rent an RV

When you rent an RV, you get to take your hotel with you no matter where you go, whether that’s to a state park or a campground you love. RVShare.com makes it easy to rent RVs of all sizes from individuals around the country, and you can often find great options for less than $300 per night. While you’ll have to pay extra depending on where you take your RV, you can save money by cooking all your own meals “at home.”

Head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, boasts 60 miles of beautiful coastline that couples, groups and families can easily enjoy on a budget. Frolicking or relaxing on the beach is free, and this resort destination is home to hotels, resorts, vacation condos and other accommodations to fit every price point. Myrtle Beach properties are also featuring a ton of deals for later this year already, including sweeping resort discounts, free nights and more.

Visit the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee

Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains provide another scenic getaway that can be as expensive or affordable as you want it to be. You can book a hotel stay or mountainside cabin for $150 or less per night. Plus, nearby Pigeon Forge offers fun family activities like go-karts and mini-golf. Great Smoky Mountains National Park also offers hiking and the opportunity to get up close and personal with nature.

Redeem Southwest Rapid Rewards for Exclusive Access Events

If you have some extra points from the Southwest Rapid Rewards program and you have a Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card, make sure to check out the exclusive Access Events site for special offerings and deals. One offer in February 2020 (for 225,000 points for two) let travelers enjoy five nights in Maui at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua with most meals and an airfare voucher. Southwest is currently advertising more all-inclusive vacation packages for later this year with options like a VIP Golf Experience in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Book a Cheap Stay in Las Vegas

The twinkling lights of Las Vegas and the many casinos that call this region home may be closed to the public right now, but this bustling city won’t sleep forever. Once it’s safe to travel again, consider booking a stay here at a hotel or resort downtown or on the Las Vegas Strip. Keep an eye out for resort fees, which increase the nightly room rate, but you may be able to find stays this summer for less than $50 per night.

Visit Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls may seem like nothing more than a giant waterfall, but there are activities galore for families here. You can ride the Maid of the Mist boat, get a unique look at the falls at the Cave of the Winds and even go hiking on local trails. Old Falls Street USA is also home to shopping, block parties and special events. Some Niagara Falls hotels for the summer can be booked for less than $100 per night, and if you can drive there instead of flying, you’ll save even more.

Book a Hawaiian Getaway through Costco Travel

Costco Travel offers an array of trip options for Costco members, including vacation packages to various islands in Hawaii. For example, you can book a stay at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort with an upgraded room, waived resort fees and a credit for tours with ground transportation included. Kids 17 and younger stay for free and prices start at around $320 per night in late summer.

Visit an All-Inclusive Dude Ranch

If you love the great outdoors and want to have some all-inclusive family fun, consider a dude ranch. At the Goosewing Ranch in Kelly, Wyoming, (near Jackson Hole) you’ll pay $2,816 for seven nights for a family of four during peak season through August 22. Lodging and all your meals and outdoor activities, such as fishing, knife throwing, themed trail rides, biking, hiking and more, are included in the weekly rate.

Go Glamping

Glamping is basically upscale camping with more of the creature comforts you’d expect in a hotel. The glamping experts at Under Canvas offer glamping opportunities with luxurious canvas tents, on-site dining and organized activities for campers in destinations like Glacier National Park, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon. Deluxe tent options in the Grand Canyon start at a little over $300 per night for summer dates this year.

Visit Stowe, Vermont

Stowe, Vermont, may be known for its fall foliage, but this destination is beautiful all year long. Head to Stowe for biking, hiking, hot air balloon rides, and canoeing and kayaking, among other adventures. Plenty of Stowe hotels and bed-and-breakfasts are also rolling out specials for later this year, ranging from free nights to special discounts and vacation packages. At the Trapp Family Lodge, which sits on 2,500 unspoiled acres, for example, rates range from $180 to $250 per night in June and July.

