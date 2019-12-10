The 10 best stocks to buy for 2020. The 2010s were kind to the average Wall Street investor; the era…

The 2010s were kind to the average Wall Street investor; the era ended as the first uninterrupted full-decade bull market in history. Going into 2020, the U.S. economy was still on solid footing, with the largest looming concern being the U.S.-China trade war. This dynamic informed the annual list of best stocks to buy that U.S. News puts together, and, like the broader market, some of the highlighted stocks were caught flat-footed. The market downturn has fundamentally changed not just businesses but entire industries. That said, with interest rates back at zero, the stock market remains an essential long-term wealth-building tool for all financially able Americans. Here’s a look at U.S. News’ picks for 10 of the best stocks to buy for 2020, how they’ve performed in crisis and whether they’re still worth buying.

Medifast (ticker: MED)

Health and nutrition products company Medifast specializes in weight-loss products, selling bars, meals, shakes and healthy snacks, offering a variety of different plans, 30-day kits and the like. When U.S. News picked MED in early December 2019, shares traded around $90 a pop, paid a huge dividend and enjoyed an important catalyst: An activist investor, Engaged Capital, which had previously made a killing on Medifast, was back to agitate for further changes and a possible sale. Although that driver may still exist, a sale would fetch far less now than before. Year-to-date returns are unfavorable for MED, which began the year around $110. A 6.5% dividend and a price-earnings ratio of 11 make MED still look nominally cheap, but MED’s future may depend on the speed of economic recovery.

Market capitalization: Around $800 million

Year-to-date performance (through 4/9/20): -36.1%

YTD S&P 500 performance: -13.6%

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)

In the year 2020, you might think that major Chinese stocks would be doomed after the emergence of the pandemic that spread rapidly throughout the rest of the world. Alibaba, however, was uniquely built to thrive during such a threat, as U.S. News’ original analysis unknowingly highlighted: “Like American counterpart Amazon.com (AMZN), Alibaba dominates e-commerce in its home country, oversees an impressive logistics network, enjoys a growing cloud computing business and is on the forefront of hot growth areas like artificial intelligence.” Rightly or wrongly, China’s authoritarian government allowed it to roll out strict travel restrictions and tech-driven contact tracing that slowed the virus’ spread, allowing for a more rapid and data-driven reopening of the economy.

Market cap: $530 billion

YTD performance: -7.4%

YTD S&P 500 performance: -13.6%

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Sometimes well-run companies in declining industries like broadcast TV — especially if they boast real assets, established viewership and impressive reach — can be deceptively compelling investments. Nexstar is America’s largest local TV and media company, owning 197 stations in 115 markets. NXST shares have been disproportionately hit in 2020 — perhaps unfairly — as shareholders worry about sliding advertising revenue in the swiftly declining economy. In 2010, ad revenue constituted about 84% of revenue, but now it’s just 50%, with retransmission fees clocking in at a higher and higher percentage of revenue over time. NXST quietly trades for about five times forward earnings and pays a 3.8% dividend.

Market cap: $2.9 billion

YTD performance: -46.2%

YTD S&P 500 performance: -13.6%

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie, which makes the world’s best-selling drug Humira, went through much of 2019 on a downswing as the market struggled to cope with a proposed $63 billion takeover of Botox-maker Allergan (AGN) at a steep 45% premium. As expected, however, the indignant stance the market initially took to the AbbVie-Allergan tie-up softened, and shares are well off their 52-week lows. For investors sick of ringing in another new year with interest rates in the gutter, ABBV pays a 5.5% dividend and trades for about eight times forward earnings. One of the four picks on this list beating the market year-to-date, AbbVie is researching the efficacy of HIV drug Kaletra to treat COVID-19.

Market cap: $120 billion

YTD performance: -8.7%

YTD S&P 500 performance: -13.6%

NMI Holdings (NMIH)

Mortgage insurer NMI Holdings is easily the hardest-hit of the best stocks to buy for 2020 picks, despite growing revenue from $19 million to $275 million in just five years. Shares rallied 85% in 2019 alone, and at 10 times forward earnings and a price-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48, NMIH looked cheap going into 2020. That said, NMI’s business is poorly positioned for an unprecedented shutdown that has put tens of millions of Americans out of work in a few short weeks: Homebuyers who can’t afford a 20% down payment typically have to buy mortgage insurance from somebody like NMIH, which in turn pays the lender in case of default. Even with sound underwriting, the risk of mass defaults suddenly looks substantially higher than it did to begin the year. Tread carefully with NMIH.

Market cap: $740 million

YTD performance: -61.3%

YTD S&P 500 performance: -13.6%

Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

Technically, Healthpeak Properties is a real estate investment trust, or a REIT, but it trades just like a stock. REITs offer exposure to real estate through the stock market, usually pay meaningful dividends and always offer tax advantages for dividend payments. As for PEAK, its focus is on high-quality real estate in the health care area, specifically life sciences, medical offices and senior-housing units. A healthy dividend, which now stands at 5.5%, as well as a business model well-positioned to benefit from the aging baby boomer demographic, made PEAK an attractive pick to start the year. In the near term, the economic downturn will hit results as tenants seek rent suspensions, move-ins dwindle and construction is put on pause.

Market cap: $13 billion

YTD performance: -16.9%

YTD S&P 500 performance: -13.6%

Newmont Corp. (NEM)

Finally, some good news: Newmont has been a fantastic stock in 2020, fulfilling the rationale for inclusion on this list. Here’s the key bit from December’s write-up: “This gold, copper and silver miner still makes the cut as one of the top stocks to buy for 2020 for the simple reason that it’s attractively valued and a nice theoretical hedge against recession.” Gold often rallies when chaos and fear reign supreme in markets, and that phenomenon has held true in 2020, with gold rallying to seven-year highs. With more than 65 million ounces of proven or probable gold reserves, having exposure to the soft metal through NEM stock is a levelheaded strategy. NEM tends to have little correlation with the wider stock market — an important characteristic for the cautious investor.

Market cap: $48 billion

YTD performance: +32.3%

YTD S&P 500 performance: -13.6%

Facebook (FB)

The case for naming Facebook one of the best stocks to buy for 2020 was fairly straightforward: With roughly 2.5 billion users, it’s gobbling up the world, and reasonable people could argue that if privacy is dying, individual investors may as well profit alongside Silicon Valley. This marks the fourth consecutive year that FB has been on U.S. News’ Best Stocks to Buy list. Since being named as a top stock for 2017, shares of the social media giant rallied more than 50%, more than double the S&P 500’s roughly 25% return. Over the short term, a falloff in advertising revenue is a real risk factor for shares; long term, Instagram monetization is in the early stages, and opportunities in Dating, Facebook Marketplace and elsewhere abound.

Market cap: $510 billion

YTD performance: -14.6%

YTD S&P 500 performance: -13.6%

British American Tobacco (BTI)

Corporate tobacco kingpin BTI is no favorite of environmental, social, governance (ESG) investors, but that’s far from a death knell for this international so-called “sin stock” behind brands like Camel, Lucky Strike, Newport and Kool. Although BTI added about 43% in 2019, this rally still constituted a truly subdued bounce back from a precipitous fall in 2018 that saw shares hit their lowest levels since 2010 amid competitive vaping worries. A sound, still oversold consumer defensive stock that boasts the highest dividend on this list at 7.1%, BTI is another pick that can offer hard-to-find income and insulation from the worst of any downturn.

Market cap: $83 billion

YTD performance: -9.5%

YTD S&P 500 performance: -13.6%

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE)

Property insurer Universal Insurance Holdings is a little-known small-cap stock focusing primarily on the Florida market. Although there’s greater risk associated with a smaller company like UVE when compared to British American Tobacco, at current levels, it seems the potential reward should more than compensate for that. If analyst expectations for earnings of $2.75 per share in 2020 hold true, UVE is currently trading for only about six times forward earnings. While the small-cap insurer has been hit pretty hard in 2020, an impressive string of insider buys indicates people within the company still believe in it.

Market cap: $579 million

YTD performance: -34.3%

YTD S&P 500 performance: -13.6%

Update 04/16/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information