10 Most Affordable Medical Schools for Out-of-State Students

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas.

It’s common for medical schools to get a large majority of their applications from out-of-state students. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, an average of about 78% of U.S. medical school applications were sent by students with an out-of-state residential status in 2019-2020. The cost for those students who choose to enroll in public schools is often higher than for their in-state counterparts.

However, some medical schools offer out-of-state tuition and fees well below the national average.

Among the 72 ranked public medical schools that provided this data in an annual U.S. News survey, the average cost of out-of-state tuition and fees in 2019-2020 was $60,293. But among the 10 universities on the list of the most affordable medical schools for out-of-state students, the average cost was much lower: just $39,924.

Half of this list of public medical schools offering the lowest out-of-state tuition and fees are located in Texas: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Texas A&M University College of Medicine, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, the University of North Texas Health Science Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center–San Antonio. The others are located in Florida, New Mexico, New York and Ohio.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center tops the list as it charged out-of-state students $31,908 in 2019-2020. The medical school is ranked No. 90 among the U.S. News Best Medical Schools for Research and is tied for No. 73 among the Best Medical Schools for Primary Care.

A handful of the medical schools on this list break the top 50 in the U.S. News rankings. The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, for example, is ranked No. 26 in research and tied for No. 26 in primary care. The university charged out-of-state students $34,390 for tuition and fees.

Below is a list of the 10 public medical schools that charged out-of-state students the least during the 2019-2020 academic year. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

