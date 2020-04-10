The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

Paying for college is notoriously expensive, but medical school is in a league of its own.

According to tuition and fees data submitted to U.S. News by 47 ranked private medical schools, the average cost for the 2019-2020 academic year was $57,754. Those costs often stick with students in the form of debt. According to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, 73% of medical graduates in the class of 2019 have student loan debt with an average balance of $201,490.

While the education is still costly, students can save at some med schools. The average tuition and fees among the 10 least expensive private medical schools that provided this data to U.S. News in an annual survey was $41,120. Of those 10 schools, tuition and fees ranged from a low of $3,950 at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine to a high of $52,212 at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

NYU, however, is an outlier. The school announced in 2018 that it would provide full-tuition scholarships to medical doctorate students. According to the NYU website, that “amounts to a scholarship of $57,476 for each student,” regardless of merit or financial need. The $3,950 seen here reflects student fees.

Though more expensive than peers on this list, Emory costs roughly $5,500 less in 2019-2020 than the average private medical school. Private medical schools tend to be more expensive than their public peers, which cost an average of $36,735 for in-state students.

The most expensive private medical school is Columbia University in New York, which charged $68,886 for tuition and fees in 2019-2020, which is more than $11,000 higher than the average cost among all ranked private schools.

Below is a list of the 10 ranked private medical schools with the lowest tuition and fees in 2019-2020. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

U.S. News surveyed 188 medical schools for our 2019 survey of research and primary care programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Medical Schools rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data comes from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The tuition and fees data above is correct as of April 7, 2020.

