10 Law Schools That Offer the Most Tuition Help

Attending law school full time isn’t cheap. On average, law school students paid $49,567 in tuition and fees for the 2019-2020 academic year to attend a private, out-of-state school, according to data submitted to U.S. News in an annual survey. Among the 82 public law schools that submitted data, the average in-state sticker price was $28,264 — about $13,300 less than the average price out-of-state students paid. To offset tuition costs, law schools dole out grant money on a case-by-case basis. Some schools offer more to prized recruits. Here are 10 schools where students received enough grants to cover more than half of their tuition.

Liberty University (VA)

U.S. News law school rank: 148-194

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2018-2019): $36,862 per year

Median grant for full-time students (2018-2019): $20,075

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2018-2019): 77.8%

Villanova University (PA)

U.S. News law school rank: 62 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2018-2019): $46,535 per year

Median grant for full-time students (2018-2019): $40,000

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2018-2019): 78%

Washington University in St. Louis

U.S. News law school rank: 17

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2018-2019): $57,445 per year

Median grant for full-time students (2018-2019): $40,000

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2018-2019): 79.3%

University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

U.S. News law school rank: 31 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2018-2019): $38,118 per year in-state; $48,118 per year out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2018-2019): $35,000

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2018-2019): 80.6%

University of Nebraska–Lincoln

U.S. News law school rank: 76 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2018-2019): $16,078 per year in-state; $36,918 per year out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2018-2019): $15,800

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2018-2019): 81.3%

George Mason University (VA)

U.S. News law school rank: 42 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2018-2019): $25,354 per year in-state; $40,740 per year out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2018-2019): $30,000

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2018-2019): 84.7%

University of Nevada–Las Vegas

U.S. News law school rank: 62 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2018-2019): $27,023 per year in-state; $38,923 per year out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2018-2019): $25,900

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2018-2019): 85.6%

Belmont University (TN)

U.S. News law school rank: 129 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2018-2019): $44,470 per year

Median grant for full-time students (2018-2019): $32,572

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2018-2019): 88.2%

Pennsylvania State University–University Park

U.S. News law school rank: 60 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2018-2019): $50,984 per year in-state and out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2018-2019): $49,896

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2018-2019): 90%

Pennsylvania State University–Carlisle (Dickinson)

U.S. News law school rank: 62 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2018-2019): $50,582 per year, in-state and out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2018-2019): $49,896

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2018-2019): 93.2%

Update 04/29/20: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2021 U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings.