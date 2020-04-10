10 Law Schools That Lead to Full-Time Jobs at Big Law Firms

Prepare for a corporate law career. Becoming a first-year associate at a large corporate law firm isn’t easy, experts say.…

Prepare for a corporate law career.

Becoming a first-year associate at a large corporate law firm isn’t easy, experts say. With full-time, first-year associate positions at large law firms typically paying six-figure salaries, the competition for these entry-level legal jobs is intense. But experts say aspiring lawyers who attend highly ranked law schools usually have better odds of finding work at large law firms than their peers at lower-ranked schools. Here are the 10 law schools where class of 2018 graduates employed at law firms were most likely to possess full-time jobs lasting at least a year at firms with more than 500 lawyers.

University of Chicago

U.S. News law school rank: 4 (tie)

Graduates employed in law firms: 60.9%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 78.9%

Cornell University (NY)

U.S. News law school rank: 13

Graduates employed in law firms: 74.1%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 79.3%

Columbia University (NY)

U.S. News law school rank: 4 (tie)

Graduates employed in law firms: 81.6%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 81.9%

Yale University (CT)

U.S. News law school rank: 1

Graduates employed in law firms: 30.8%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 82.8%

University of Pennsylvania (Carey)

U.S. News law school rank: 7

Graduates employed in law firms: 75.5%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 83.5%

New York University

U.S. News law school rank: 6

Graduates employed in law firms: 77%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 83.9%

Northwestern University (Pritzker) (IL)

U.S. News law school rank: 9 (tie)

Graduates employed in law firms: 76.2%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 84.1%

Harvard University (MA)

U.S. News law school rank: 3

Graduates employed in law firms: 63.1%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 84.4%

University of Virginia

U.S. News law school rank: 8

Graduates employed in law firms: 71.4%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 85.7%

Stanford University (CA)

U.S. News law school rank: 2

Graduates employed in law firms: 53.2%

Portion of these graduates employed full time at large law firms: 90%

