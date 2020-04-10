10 Business Schools With the Lowest Acceptance Rates

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

Though many graduate business schools admit the majority of their full-time MBA applicants, and a few B-schools accept nearly everyone who applies, there are also some extraordinarily selective programs.

At the most exclusive MBA programs, prospective students typically need stellar credentials in order to qualify for consideration, including impressive work experience and a high GMAT or GRE score.

A benefit of receiving an MBA degree from one of these prestigious schools is that such a degree tends to be highly marketable, which leads to bright career prospects and excellent long-term earning potential.

The 10 most selective ranked MBA programs in the U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings each accepted less than a quarter of their full-time MBA applicants. The average fall 2019 acceptance rate among these schools was 17.4%. Stanford University in California had the lowest acceptance rate by far: 6.9%.

However, admission odds are much better at most business schools. The average fall 2019 acceptance rate among all 131 ranked full-time MBA programs — 55.4% — is more than triple the norm at the 10 most selective programs.

Seven of the 10 programs with the lowest acceptance rates were at B-schools that placed in the top 15 of the MBA rankings. The three remaining programs each fall within the top 50.

These 10 schools are geographically diverse, with California, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania each boasting two, and Arizona, Florida, New York and North Carolina each having one.

Six of these MBA programs are at private institutions, while the other four are at public schools.

In general, the competitiveness of the MBA admissions process is highly dependent on the type of schools where a student applies. The odds of rejection are minuscule at some B-schools that extend admission offers to a large proportion of their applicant pools. Among the 10 ranked MBA programs that accepted the highest percentage of applicants, the average admission rate was 94.8%, according to U.S. News data. These 10 programs are all in the bottom quarter of the MBA rankings.

While the most selective programs are higher ranked, in the U.S. News ranking methodology, a business school’s acceptance rate accounts for only 1.25% of its overall score.

Below is a list of the 10 ranked full-time MBA programs that accepted the smallest percentage of applicants in fall 2019. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

