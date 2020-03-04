Yoga for All Bodies

We get plenty of chances to be inspired by professional athletes. But the media can create a stereotype of what…

We get plenty of chances to be inspired by professional athletes. But the media can create a stereotype of what an athlete is “supposed” to be. Yet athletes come in all bodies, ages and sizes, and everybody deserves to have role models that look like them. In this series, we introduce you to inspiring athletes who live outside those stereotypes.

Jessica Rihal has transitioned from someone who was too scared to go into a yoga class, to a yoga instructor who has been featured in inspirational documentaries and ad campaigns.

Rihal’s experiences with weight stigma started early. As an 8-year-old, she was developing a love for ballet when her teacher pulled her mom aside and suggested she try to lose 5 pounds before an upcoming recital. The message was clear, and the impact immediate.

“I remember feeling like I didn’t deserve to dance at the recital.” says Rihal. “After that, I lost interest pretty quickly.”

Since then, Rihal tried movement on and off, but laments that it was “always tied to a weight loss goal, and it was shrouded in failure and pain.” As she prepared to enter her 30s, she became interested in reconnecting to exercise from a different perspective, finding ways to move her body that she “didn’t hate.” That led to exploring a variety of movement, from lifting weights and hiking, to swimming and dance fitness.

One of those new explorations was yoga. Rihal shares that “yoga is something I had always been interested in. The whole Zen aspect of it was appealing to me. It seemed like a way to move my body that I could enjoy and that didn’t feel like a punishment,” she says. “Seeing big bodies like mine practice via social media helped me feel comfortable to show up and try it for myself and discover a beautiful community.”

The more she practiced, the more she connected with her own authenticity. “I felt like it helped me to get to know myself for the first time, and it just felt natural.” Rihal loves the body awareness that a yoga practice gives her. She explains, “It’s helped me be much more in tune with my body physically and mentally.”

Teaching Inclusive Yoga

About four years after she began her yoga practice, with the encouragement of friends and online fans, Rihal decided to “be the change I wanted to see in the community.” She decided to become a yoga instructor because “bodies that are not typical/average and people of color need more representation in yoga and wellness in general.”

Now, as an instructor, Rihal’s goals are inclusion and adaptation. She points out that she’s “not what people think of when they visualize a ‘yoga body.’ Physical appearance aside, my goal as an instructor is to help people adapt yoga to the body they are in today, rather than pushing students wildly out of their comfort zone. Adapting your practice to meet students where they are now is the most sustainable way of maintaining a physical practice.”

She would like to see the yoga community improve its inclusion by “visibly representing a variety of bodies and abilities and not hyper-focusing on difficult asanas, like headstands.” She points out that “that stuff is cool and all, but it’s sensational and not even necessary.”

Curvy Love

Rihal has taken her classes on the road, including to the Bonnaroo Music Festival and its 80,000 attendees. She also led classes at the University of California Irvine for International Yoga day.

In both cases, she says, “I got some really incredible and loving feedback from so many people, which blew my mind because this was an event open to the general public and not specific to my community, which is rooted in BOPO/HAES/fat-activism.” Knowing her message and teaching style was helpful to so many people has helped her to grow to be more confident as an instructor.

As a fat woman of color who’s committed to inclusiveness, Rihal attracts an extremely diverse group of students. Her students range in age from 17 to more than 60.

They also come in all sizes, she adds: “big bodies, average-sized bodies, trans bodies, etc.” One of the studios where she teaches is called Curvy Love, in Tustin, California, which she describes as “a safe space for all people with an emphasis on people who identify with being curvy or plus-sized.” The other studio where she teaches, EVERYBODY, in Los Angeles, is also a safe space, “with a special emphasis on LGBTQ communities.”

Both places attract a wide range of people who don’t necessarily feel comfortable at a traditional gym or don’t feel they belong to the community that a typical gym may foster, she says. “There are definitely students who show up for my class because they see a reflection of themselves in me. This is why visibility and diversity in wellness is so important.”

You can find her on Instagram at @jessicajadeyoga

