Why Investors Shouldn’t Worry About Market Corrections

If the ocean were half as choppy as the stock market has been recently, there’d be far fewer surfers. But…

If the ocean were half as choppy as the stock market has been recently, there’d be far fewer surfers. But stock investors have something surfers do not: decades to wait out any short-term chop.

Stock market corrections can feel scary and like the end is nigh — kind of like a pandemic — but market pullbacks are nothing to be afraid of. Quite the opposite, in fact. A correction is a natural part of the stock market cycle and for well-positioned investors can present great financial opportunity.

[See: 10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2020.]

“Many market experts see this drop, although caused by fears over the coronavirus, as a healthy correction to what had become an overvalued market,” says John W. Schott, a portfolio manager at The Colony Group in Orlando, Florida. “In their eyes, if we hadn’t had this threat of worldwide pandemic, something else would have triggered the drop.”

Fear Not the Market Correction

It’s easy to forget the market cannot and should not go up indefinitely. After a long bull run, shares of stock are selling at such a premium it’s almost like investors are paying Valentine’s Day prices for everyday meals.

A look at the Shiller price-earnings ratio, which indicates if the S&P 500 is over- or undervalued relative to its 10-year historic average, can help put things in perspective. The only time the market has been this overvalued since Black Tuesday in 1929 was during the dot-com bubble.

A correction in the stock market now would be less a sign of doom and more a sign of opportunity as prices drop.

“When we look back on this market correction years from now, we will recognize that value was ultimately created as stocks became less expensive,” says Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management in Boston. “For patient investors, lower prices tend to correlate to higher returns over time.”

She adds that while it’s futile to try to time the market bottom, “opportunity is created when stocks are sold indiscriminately and without regard to fundamentals. We are seeing that happen now, especially with U.S. quality stocks.”

Quality here is key. A good investment beaten down by a stock market correction is one thing; an investment beaten down by poor fundamentals is quite another.

“The coronavirus epidemic clearly presents risks for equity investors,” says Ed Walczak, U.S. equity portfolio manager at Vontobel Quality Growth in New York City. “It will have a negative impact on economic growth in the near term, and more cyclical, leveraged businesses could face greater pressure than those with earnings growth driven by structural forces.”

How to Survive a Market Correction

The only things investors can be certain of are death and market corrections.

[Read: 7 Great Value Stocks You Can Buy But Warren Buffett Can’t.]

“While the long-term direction for the market is up, stocks typically don’t go up in a straight line,” says Newark, New Jersey-based Rich Woodworth, vice president at PGIM Investments, the retail fund distribution business of PGIM.

He points out that while the S&P 500 has averaged 10.2% annual returns over the past 25 years, it’s also had 10% or higher declines in 15 of those 25 years.

Given that corrections are inevitable, the question becomes how to prepare for the next one. If stock market choppiness has you wanting to press “sell” instead of “buy,” it may be a sign you need to build up your defenses — both financially and psychologically.

Market volatility is the perfect time to recall the role of bonds in a portfolio and the importance of diversification, Roland says. “Over the last couple of weeks, bonds are acting as they should: as the ballast of a portfolio.”

“In fact, we’ve seen the correlation between stocks and bonds over a rolling 12-month basis plummet to -0.5%,” she says. “This is a sign to us that embracing a mix of core bonds and high-quality equities in a portfolio is a powerful tool for not only participating in the upside, but protecting on the downside.”

Just as you can brace your portfolio for market shocks with diversification, Schott recommends bracing yourself by building up your psychological defenses.

One effective defense is to have heroes to fall back on, he says. When you begin to fret over volatility, pull out your copy of Warren Buffett’s annual reports. Recall his long-term outlook and how he treats Wall Street drops as buying opportunities.

“The cardinal rule to remember is that investing is a long-term, optimist’s business,” Walczak says. “Despite volatility, the world will go forward and companies will go on. Strong businesses will continue to grow and deliver profitability to shareholders via investment returns over the long run.”

[See: 5 Reasons a Market Crash Is the Perfect Time to Buy.]

The best thing to do during market declines is “be patient and stick to your plan,” he says. “That should give you the confidence to weather uncertainty.”

More from U.S. News

How to Pick Stocks: 7 Things You Should Know

7 Brokers That Offer Commission-Free Trading

7 Tips to Stay Calm During a Stock Market Crash

Why Investors Shouldn’t Worry About Market Corrections originally appeared on usnews.com