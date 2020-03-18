Why Foreign-Trained Lawyers Should Consider a 2-Year J.D.

After serving in the Peruvian diplomatic corps for six years, Magaly Norton sought to advance her career. So the Peruvian…

After serving in the Peruvian diplomatic corps for six years, Magaly Norton sought to advance her career. So the Peruvian national applied to and got accepted into the two-year Juris Doctor degree, or J.D., program for foreign-trained lawyers at the University of Akron School of Law in Ohio.

“I hope to resume my career as a well-rounded professional with solid credentials in two different legal systems, rich cultural experiences and strong English language skills,” Norton says. She has a Bachelor of Laws degree, commonly known as an LL.B., from the University of Lima and an M.A. from the Diplomatic Academy of Peru.

While law school in the U.S. typically lasts three years, many U.S. universities offer two-year J.D. degree programs tailored to foreign-trained lawyers. Here are some reasons prospective international students may want to consider such programs.

Gain Benefits From Pursuing a J.D. vs. an LL.M.

Foreign-trained lawyers may opt for a two-year J.D. program in the U.S. over a Master of Laws degree, commonly known as an LL.M., due to certain advantages the J.D. offers.

“The two-year J.D. program is a great option for foreign-educated lawyers to gain comprehensive and broad exposure to the American legal system,” says Andrew S. Horsfall, assistant dean of international programs at the Syracuse University College of Law in New York.

Horsfall says unlike an LL.M. degree, which is usually a one-year program, the two-year J.D. “allows more time to pursue experiential coursework, clinics and externships.”

In addition, the advantage of a two-year J.D. compared with an LL.M. is that with a two-year J.D. degree, “you can sit for the bar exam and be licensed in any state in the U.S.,” says Christina S. Ho, professor of law and associate dean for faculty research, development and new programs at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey Law School. Only a handful of states allow foreign lawyers who have an LL.M. take the bar exam, experts say.

Nnaemeka Phil Obiagwu, a lawyer from Nigeria, received his LL.M. degree with a specialization in health care law from Wake Forest University School of Law in North Carolina in 2019. He then decided to pursue the accelerated two-year J.D. program for international lawyers at the school, with an expected graduation date of May 2021. “A J.D. makes me eligible to sit for the bar exam in North Carolina in two years,” he says.

Christopher J. Peters, dean and professor of law at Akron Law, says another advantage of the two-year J.D. program is that it allows international students to attend classes with U.S. students pursuing a J.D., and vice versa.

“This fosters a degree of diversity and cross-cultural education that may not exist to that extent in one-year LL.M. programs. Both the international students and our domestic students benefit from the relationships that arise from this experience,” Peters says.

Receive Up to One Year of Credit

Many schools that offer two-year J.D. programs, such as the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in Illinois and the University of Richmond School of Law in Virginia, grant international students one year of credit for their foreign law study, which allows them to graduate in two years instead of the typical three associated with J.D. programs.

“I got a year of credit for my foreign law degree at Wake Forest Law School,” Obiagwu says. He graduated from Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Nigeria with an LL.B. in 2012, and then earned a Barrister at Law, or B.L., from the Nigerian Law School and was admitted to the Nigerian bar in 2013.

Norton says she was able to get credit for her studies in Peru, transferring 29 credits, the maximum, toward the two-year international J.D. program at the University of Akron.

Peters says most students are able to earn their degree in two rather than three years “because they can transfer in up to one-third of the credits toward the degree from the foreign institution that granted their first degree in law.”

Experts suggest prospective international students check a program’s policy regarding the transfer of credits as it can vary among schools in the U.S. Students are advised to also check LSAT requirements; some schools that offer two-year J.D. programs for foreign-trained lawyers like the University of Toledo College of Law require the LSAT, while others like the Emory University School of Law do not.

Get Expanded Work Opportunities

The two-year J.D. program gives international students a basic foundation of U.S. law and ability to practice in any state. These benefits could in turn translate to better work opportunities in the U.S. and abroad, experts say.

“Students going through two-year J.D. programs have gone through some of the same rites of passage as other lawyers. For example, doctrinal courses like torts, property, and constitutional law, the Socratic methods, grading curves, final examinations, writing assignments, moot courts,” Horsfall says.

Josie Mitchell, associate director of the Center for Professional Development at the Seattle University School of Law, says getting various experiences such as externships and volunteer work while in law school is important. If international students can demonstrate to employers that they have a good foundational understanding of U.S. and state law, “and are willing to network with employers to market themselves, they will do well,” she says.

“I was able to participate in the on-campus interview program and secured a summer associate internship position through that process,” says Obiagwu, who plans to work in health care law and policy.

Amber Featherstone, director of graduate and international programs at the Wake Forest University School of Law, says the school works with international students to help secure long-term legal positions after graduation.

“We have seen great success with our students in this program because they bring an additional level of international legal knowledge and practice experience to the firms and companies that hire them,” Featherstone says.

Norton, who is on a leave of absence from her work as a diplomat while she pursues her two-year J.D., will graduate this May. She plans to return to her career after passing the Ohio bar examination.

“Whatever new career opportunities the future may hold, my hope is that I will be better positioned to respond to them with my combined Peruvian and American law degrees,” Norton says.

