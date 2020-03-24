Which Credit Cards Offer Medical Evacuation Insurance?

If you become seriously ill while you’re on vacation, your credit card might be able to help you get the…

If you become seriously ill while you’re on vacation, your credit card might be able to help you get the treatment you need.

Medical evacuation coverage is a rare but potentially life-saving benefit offered by some high-end credit cards. And if you’re visiting an area hit particularly hard by the coronavirus disease pandemic, you might be wondering how this coverage applies. Here’s what you need to know about credit card medical evacuation coverage.

What Is Medical Evacuation Insurance?

Medical evacuation coverage, also known as medical evacuation insurance or medevac insurance, helps cover the costs to transport you to the nearest medical facility if you become injured or seriously ill during a trip, says Steven Dashiell, credit cards writer for consumer advice resource Finder.

“The exact policies and requirements of each card’s coverage differ enough that you’ll want to spend a little time reading your guide to benefits before taking that trip,” says Dashiell. If the full details aren’t listed in your guide to benefits, you may need to request the full terms from your benefits administrator.

Typically, you must call the benefits administrator before you request a medical evacuation. “You can’t just incur expenses related to a medical evacuation and assume they’ll be covered,” says David Bakke, credit card expert at personal finance blog DollarSanity.

In general, the benefits administrator gets a physician on the phone to determine whether and where you need to be evacuated. Typically, you’re taken to the nearest location that can treat your medical issues.

[Read: Best Credit Cards for Excellent Credit.]

What Are the Limitations of Medical Evacuation Coverage?

You’ll need to read the fine print to understand when your medical evacuation coverage applies. Your insurance might limit:

— Who the benefit covers

— When coverage is available

— The dollar amount covered

— Time periods of travel allowed

— Coverage of preexisting conditions

— Coverage of certain activities

— What services are offered

Does Medical Evacuation Coverage Apply to the Coronavirus?

It’s possible, but not likely, you can use credit card medevac coverage if you’ve been affected by the coronavirus. The coverage applies if you need to be evacuated for treatment, so it could help if you become ill while traveling to an area with inadequate medical care. But don’t count on using it to get home if you’re healthy and concerned about catching the virus.

“If you were hoping for a covered ride to escape a quarantined cruise ship, you’re out of luck, unless you’re demonstrably ill,” says Dashiell.

Even if you’re sick and need care that isn’t available where you are, there may be additional limitations. Bakke points out that some credit card medevac coverage excludes countries with travel warnings. Since the State Department recently advised avoiding international travel, “that would probably bolster the claim that medical evacuation insurance is not covered regarding the coronavirus,” he said.

He adds that cardholders can reach out directly to their credit card company to inquire whether they would be covered.

[Read: Best 0% APR Credit Cards.]

Which Credit Cards Offer Medical Evacuation Coverage?

If you want a premium travel credit card that offers this coverage, expect to pay above-average annual fees to match the above-average benefits. Credit cards with medical evacuation coverage include:

Chase Sapphire Reserve. Chase Sapphire Reserve’s emergency evacuation and transportation benefit offers up to $100,000 of necessary emergency evacuation and transportation expenses as well as repatriation of remains coverage of up to $1,000. This coverage is for you, your spouse and eligible children under age 19, or under age 26 if they are enrolled as full-time students at an accredited university.

The coverage kicks in if covered people are injured or become ill while traveling and the situation results in an emergency evacuation. You must charge any part of your covered trip to your card or rewards program associated with your account to qualify for this coverage.

The Platinum Card from American Express. The Platinum Card from American Express offers emergency medical transportation assistance through its Premium Global Assist Hotline. It covers cardholders or another covered family members, which includes your spouse or domestic partner and dependents up to age 23, or 26 if they are full-time students. Coverage applies to those traveling on the same trip itinerary as the cardholder.

U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card. The U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card offers emergency evacuation and transportation services when you use your covered card to buy travel tickets. This coverage is secondary to any other coverage you have, including medical insurance.

[Read: Best Cash Back Credit Cards.]

Do You Need Medical Evacuation Credit Card Coverage?

If you don’t travel, it isn’t worth it for you to choose a card solely for medical evacuation coverage. Medical evacuation credit card coverage usually only kicks in if you’re traveling. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve card specifically excludes coverage within 100 miles of your residence. But if you plan to travel, this coverage could help you avoid a massive bill.

Medical evacuation costs can vary dramatically depending on evacuation type and medical severity. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a 52-mile air ambulance trip could cost between $12,000 and $25,000 per flight. Evacuation to the United States from a foreign country could be in the six-figure range.

Ultimately, you need a level of medevac coverage you feel comfortable with. If your card doesn’t provide enough coverage for a trip you’re planning, you could purchase a travel insurance policy that includes medical evacuation coverage outside what your credit cards offer. As with credit card benefits, make sure you read the policy details to ensure you have the coverage you need.

More from U.S. News

Does Credit Card Travel Insurance Cover the Coronavirus?

Medical Credit Cards: Should You Apply?

How Many Credit Card Miles Do I Need to Book a Free Flight?

Which Credit Cards Offer Medical Evacuation Insurance? originally appeared on usnews.com