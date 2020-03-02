Which Countries to Avoid During Spread of Coronavirus

On its website, the U.S. State Department lists a section for travel advisories around the world using four levels of…

On its website, the U.S. State Department lists a section for travel advisories around the world using four levels of warnings. In the most dangerous situations, the department issues “Level 4” travel alerts, urging U.S. residents to outright not travel to those places. The department ends a heightened travel alert when a situation of concern changes in listed countries.

The four advisory levels, from low to high regarding safety and security risk, are:

— Level 1: Blue — Exercise Normal Precautions

— Level 2: Yellow — Exercise Increased Caution

— Level 3: Orange — Reconsider Travel

— Level 4 : Red — Do Not Travel

The State Department lists travel advisories Level 3 and 4 for the following countries and territories solely because of the spread of the new coronavirus:

China

Date of issue: Feb. 2

Alert: Level 4 — “Do Not Travel”

What the State Department says: U.S. travelers should not travel to China due to the coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. In addition, those currently in China should try to depart by commercial means.

The State Department also says that U.S. citizens remaining in China should follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Chinese health authorities’ guidance for prevention, signs and symptoms, and treatment. In the event that the situation deteriorates further, the ability of the U.S. Embassy and Consulates to provide assistance to U.S. nationals within China may be limited.

Iran

Date of issue: Feb. 26

Alert: Level 4 — “Do Not Travel”

What the State Department says: U.S. travelers are advised to not travel to Iran and those currently in Iran should exercise “increased caution due to an outbreak of COVID-19.” Because the U.S. government does not have diplomatic or consular relations with the Iran. Washington is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in the country, according to the State Department.

Italy

Date of issue: Feb. 29

Alert: Level 3 — “Reconsider Travel”

What the State Department says: U.S. travelers should reconsider traveling to Italy altogether, and not visit the Lombardy and Veneto regions “due to the level of community transmission of the virus and imposition of local quarantine procedures.” Both regions have been issued a Level 4 travel warning. Among the State Department’s recommendations are to have a plan to leave Italy that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Mongolia

Date of issue: Feb. 26

Alert: Level 3 — “Reconsider Travel”

What the State Department says: While no COVID-19 cases have been found in Mongolia, the country’s health system is taxed by normal seasonal illnesses. “Hospital capacity in the capital, Ulaanbaatar, continues to decrease, and travel restrictions may impede those people seeking medical evacuation,” the State Department says.

South Korea

Date of issue: Feb. 29

Alert: Level 3 — “Reconsider Travel”

What the State Department says: U.S. travelers should reconsider traveling to South Korea and not travel to the city of Daegu, which has been issued a Level 4 travel warning. Additionally, the U.S. government warns that a person suspected to have COVID-19 (coronavirus) in South Korea may face travel delays, quarantine, and extremely expensive medical costs.

