When working remotely, constant communication is key to more action

Not long ago, working from home was an option for some of us.

Today, it’s the norm for nearly all of us.

Unless your job absolutely requires you to be on the front lines, the coronavirus pandemic has caused us all to set up home offices and social distance ourselves from coworkers and clients alike.

That shift has likely carried some stumbling blocks, something even the most seasoned remote worker can attest to. Fortunately, professional expertise and technological tools are aplenty from those who’ve been doing this for years to help you keep in touch with your team and manage your projects from any location — so long as you follow the rules of remote etiquette and effective management. What are those, you ask? Let’s review.