When and How to Wash Your Hands

One of the best ways to avoid contracting the contagious and deadly coronavirus and other diseases is to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly with soap and water, says Dr. Frank Esper, pediatric diseases specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Some experts estimate the coronavirus could stay on surfaces made of materials including plastic, paper, wood, aluminum and glass for several hours. People can potentially become infected by touching such surfaces or by shaking hands with an infected person and then putting their hands to their eyes, nose or mouth. Therefore, one of the best ways to avoid contracting the virus is to maintain good hand hygiene, Esper says.

“Washing your hands is one of the easiest and most important things you can do to stay healthy and stop the spread of germs like bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19,” he says. “It should be the foundation for preventing infections.”

What Is Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are actually not one virus but a group of them. They cause disease in humans and animals. These viruses are named after the crown-like spikes on the surface of the virus. Most people who contract the virus will experience no or mild symptoms. However, the coronavirus can lead to serious respiratory infections, like pneumonia. The official name of the coronavirus currently infecting people is “severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.” It’s also known as SARS-CoV-2.

The symptoms of conoravirus are similar to those of the flu and can include:

— Fever.

— Cough.

— Shortness of breath.

— Muscle aches.

— Fatigue.

— Sore throat.

— Abdominal pain.

The virus appears to spread primarily through tiny droplets an infected person releases when he or she sneezes or coughs.

The Importance of Hand Hygiene

Public health authorities around the world are scrambling to contain the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said it will take at least a year to 18 months to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus. In the meantime, experts at health care institutions — like hospitals and clinics — consider hand hygiene the starting point for all infection control programs, Esper says.

Numerous studies show that hand washing drives down the number of gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory diseases and skin infections that occur in the general population. For example, research published in December 2019 in the journal Risk Analysis suggests that improving hand hygiene at airports could significantly slow the spread of many infectious diseases.

Viruses are “transmitted easily at airports or during flights, causing infectious diseases to expand into global pandemics,” researchers wrote. Such transmission is accelerated in dense populations concentrated in confined spaces. Airports also have numerous surfaces — like self-service check-in screens, door handles and water fountain buttons — that are known to have high levels of microbial contamination, researchers wrote.

Increasing the rate of hand washing at the 10 airports in different parts of the world that the researchers studied could lower the risk of a pandemic by up to 37%, the study suggests.

Research published in the Journal of Hospital Infection in February explored the persistence of coronaviruses on inanimate surfaces, as well as the effectiveness of different disinfecting approaches. “Contamination of frequent touch surfaces in (health care) settings are therefore a potential source of viral transmission,” researchers wrote. However, they also reported that data “on the transmissibility of coronaviruses from contaminated surfaces to hands were not found.”

Keeping your hands clean isn’t a guarantee that you won’t catch coronavirus, but it’s the best safeguard, says Dr. Erika Schwartz, internist and founder of Evolved Science, a wellness practice in New York City.

“While hand-washing isn’t foolproof, it significantly mitigates the risk of the transmission and spread of contagious viruses that we may come into contact (with) on a day-to-day basis,” she says.

Hand Washing Tips

To protect yourself from coronavirus, here is when you should wash your hands:

— Before and after handling or eating food.

— After sneezing, coughing or blowing your nose.

— After shaking hands with another person.

— After using the bathroom.

— After touching an animal or handling animal waste.

— After using public transportation.

— After handling garbage.

— After treating a sick person.

The Best Way to Wash Your Hands

While washing your hands isn’t complicated, there is an optimal technique, Esper says.

To maximize the benefit you get from washing your hands, Esper suggests following these steps:

— Wash your hands thoroughly.

— Apply soap and lather your hands.

— Scrub your hands for a minimum of 20 seconds.

— Rinse your hands well.

— Turn off the faucet with a towel or a paper towel.

1. Wet your hands thoroughly. Water is the mainstay of cleaning your hands with soap. “It is able to remove all the large particles off the skin as well as allow the incoming soap to spread easily and effectively across the whole surface,” Esper says.

2. Apply soap and lather your hands. Some people believe you need to use an “antibacterial” soap to get your hands truly clean, but that’s a misconception, Esper says. “There (are) certain soaps that are called ‘antibacterial’ soaps, or soap with antibacterial compounds added, but really, all soaps are antibacterial,” he explains. “You don’t need soap with antibacterial or antibiotic labels; just a regular, good, old generic soap will do just as fine as the expensive ones.” Liquid soap is slightly better than bar soap because it’s not reused by multiple people, he says.

3. Scrub your hands for a minimum of 20 seconds. It’s important to give the soap time to work. “It’s not an instantaneous kill,” Esper says. “It takes 20 seconds or so to really break open the virus particles or bacterial cell walls. Don’t be too quick to rinse to where you are washing away the soap before it has finished the job.”

4. Rinse your hands well. Rinsing your hands thoroughly helps remove remnants of dead bacteria and viruses off your skin.

5. Turn off the faucet with a towel or a paper towel. If the sink has a faucet you used to turn on the water, touching it placed bacteria or viruses on its surface. “You don’t want to recontaminate your hands after washing,” Esper says.

6. Dry your hands thoroughly. Use a clean towel, a fresh paper towel or an air dry device to dry your hands.

