What You Should Know About Moving to Hawaii

Life in Hawaii sounds like the ultimate dream for many people who yearn for year-round warm weather, access to nature and a laid-back lifestyle. But while there are plenty of opportunities that can lead you to call one of the Hawaiian Islands home, it’s not all surfing and relaxation.

Uprooting your life on the mainland and moving to an island in the Pacific requires more planning than a standard move within the contiguous United States. Even with the proper planning, you may find that the cost of living, job opportunities or slower pace of life isn’t what you expected. Here’s what you should know about moving to the Aloha State.

Should You Move to Hawaii?

Retirement in Hawaii is a goal for many. But you don’t have to wait until you’re ready to retire to enjoy the island life.

Not surprisingly, it’s fairly easy to find a job in tourism, Hawaii’s largest industry. National defense, health care and local government are other key industries on the chain of islands.

With an unemployment rate of just 2.1%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Honolulu metro area has the lowest unemployment rate out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. The median annual salary in Honolulu is $54,030, about $4,000 above the national median.

But the state capital of Honolulu on the island of Oahu may not be the place that you decide to call home. There are eight major islands in the Hawaiian chain: Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, Molokai, Oahu, Kauai, Niihau and Kahoolawe, though the latter is uninhabited. Combined, the state of Hawaii has an unemployment rate of 2.6%, which is slightly higher than Honolulu but still low compared with the rest of the U.S.

Whether you come to Hawaii to retire, transfer for work or to find a job, you may want to explore your island options to see which one suits you best. You may find Hawaii to be an excellent place to call home for a few years, or it may become your forever home — either way, life in Hawaii will be a far different experience from just about anywhere else in the U.S.

How to Move to Hawaii

Like any long-distance move, it’s ideal to visit your new destination at least once prior to your move. Blake Howell, relocation director for Clark Realty in Kailua-Kona on the island of Hawaii, explains that some people plan for years for a move to Hawaii, visiting different islands and towns, touring homes and gearing up for a job change or retirement.

However, Howell recalls a client who needed to relocate her family and pets to a rural part of the Big Island within a few months because she was pregnant. “With the right guidance and resources, complex moves can be done in a shorter time frame, but generally we do recommend plenty of advance planning, especially when there are pets and animals involved,” Howell wrote in an email.

If you have a flexible timeline, you might consider renting for a year before purchasing a home to get to know an area and determine exactly where you want to live.

Hawaii’s remote location makes relocating there a bit trickier than moving to a new town or state in the contiguous U.S. Because of the cost of shipping, it’s recommended that you leave behind unsentimental household items, from furniture to dishes, and buy new things once you’re in Hawaii.

“I tend to tell people it’s best to really only bring what they have to have because it’s expensive to ship (an entire household),” says Sarah Bakewell, a real estate agent and corporate relocation specialist for Hawai’i Life Real Estate Brokers in Hanalei on Oahu.

Here’s what else you should know about moving to Hawaii:

— Hawaii is an expensive place to live.

— The housing market is competitive.

— Every island is different.

— Caring for the natural environment is important.

— Hawaii moves slower.

Hawaii Is an Expensive Place to Live

The cost of living in this tropical environment is high: Residents in the Honolulu metro area spend almost 29% of the median household income on monthly bills, including mortgage payments or rent, property taxes and utilities.

In addition to housing costs, many groceries and household goods are more expensive in Hawaii than on the mainland because of the added cost of transport.

However, you may forgo many packaged food items for fresh, local options. Farmers markets on the islands are popular and plentiful sources for local products, from Hawaii-grown coffee to fresh fruits, vegetables and fish.

The Housing Market Is Competitive

Both Bakewell and Howell report that there is low inventory of homes for sale or rent in Hawaii, so if you’re moving to the area, be prepared to compete with others who are looking for a home.

“Buyers who will be using a mortgage to purchase should have their finances in order and be ready to move on something quickly when they find the right property,” Howell says.

Every Island Is Different

Each island’s makeup of residents, natural landscape and history all contribute to a different feel. The Big Island of Hawaii has an active volcano, and depending where you live on the island, you may have to get volcano-related homeowners insurance.

Kauai is the oldest of the Hawaiian Islands, and its scenic valleys and Napali Coast are recognizable from films like “Jurassic Park” and “South Pacific,” but the residential areas maintain a low-key, small-town atmosphere.

“If you like the city life, Oahu is your best choice. Traffic can be terrible, but if you need to work, Oahu and Honolulu will also have the most job opportunities,” Howell says.

If you’re unsure where in Hawaii you’d like to call home, it’s important to visit a few different spots to see which fits your personality and lifestyle. “Each island has its own magic — let’s put it that way,” Bakewell says. “There’s a magic that appeals to different people in different ways.”

Caring for the Natural Environment Is Important

You love Hawaii for its beautiful beaches, hiking trails, gorgeous views and climate. But locals know that it takes work to maintain the natural beauty of Hawaii.

When traveling into Hawaii, you must declare any plants or animals. If something you’re transporting is potentially harmful to the local environment, you may not be allowed to bring it with you. Pets must have proof of current rabies vaccinations and will be inspected at animal quarantine stations upon arrival.

And when you fly from Hawaii back to the mainland, your bags go through an additional security check known as the agriculture inspection, run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The inspection is aimed at ensuring fruits, plants, snails and other native items can’t potentially spread insects or plant diseases to different parts of the country.

Additionally, Hawaii is focused on keeping away invasive species that can harm the environment. As a resident, you’ll want to be mindful of the things you bring to and take away from the Islands, as well as be respectful of the natural environment. A new state law effective in 2021 bans the use of sunscreens that contain oxybenzone and octinoxate, which are chemicals known to harm coral reefs.

Hawaii Moves Slower

Things move slower in Hawaii, and while that makes for the perfect vacation setting when you’re looking to get away, know that it stays slow when you’re a local.

Bakewell says to expect contractors, colleagues and friends to take a few more days to respond to an email or phone call than you may be used to. Sometimes, the extremely casual way of life can wear on new residents who aren’t used to it. “You just have to slow down to survive here,” she says.

