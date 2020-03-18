What Will Happen to My Elite Status and Points Because of the Coronavirus?

The fallout from the coronavirus continues to leave its mark on the travel industry. While frequent travelers were initially stressed…

The fallout from the coronavirus continues to leave its mark on the travel industry. While frequent travelers were initially stressed about canceled flights, now they must also worry about maintaining their status and accruals in hotel and airline rewards programs at a time when travel is discouraged. Most hotel rewards programs have extended points expiration dates.

However, many travel companies are leaving their loyalty program policies vague, with some choosing to delay announcing updates to elite status requirements until more information is available about the coronavirus. At the time of publication, no major U.S. airline has announced any change to its rewards program’s elite status requirements, as each carrier is hoping to better understand the scope of the virus’ impact before updating its loyalty program policy.

Below are the most recent policy updates for the top U.S. hotel and airline rewards programs:

[Read: CDC Coronavirus Travel Update: What to Know About Current Travel Restrictions.]

Hotel Rewards Programs

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy has paused points expiration until Aug. 31, 2020. The rewards program has also extended the expiration of Suite Night Awards by one year to Dec. 31, 2021. Members who have a free night award expiring in 2020 will be able to use it through Jan. 31, 2021. Changes regarding elite status requirements have yet to be announced.

Wyndham Rewards

Wyndham Rewards members based in impacted areas in Asia who have points scheduled to expire before May 31, 2020, will now keep those points until the end of 2021. Additionally, current Wyndham Rewards member statuses for all Gold, Platinum and Diamond members from impacted areas in Asia will be extended through the end of 2021. Similar revisions for members from other areas have yet to be announced.

World of Hyatt

Forfeiture of World of Hyatt points will be suspended through May 31, 2020. Changes to the points redemption rates, which were scheduled to fall within peak and off-peak categories starting March 22, 2020, will be postponed until 2021. Elite tier statuses and award expiration dates have been extended for qualifying members in the Asia Pacific region, but similar revisions for members from other areas have yet to be announced.

Choice Privileges

Points expiration for Choice Privileges members is paused until May 31, 2020. Changes regarding elite status requirements have yet to be announced.

Best Western Rewards

Best Western Rewards points do not expire. All members will maintain their current status through Jan. 31, 2022. Members who downgraded a tier at the end of 2019 will receive their previous tier status through Jan. 31, 2022.

IHG Rewards Club

The number of IHG Rewards Club points required to reach each status has decreased by 25% or more for 2020. Gold Elite members must accrue 7,000 qualifying points (down from 10,000), Platinum Elite members must collect 30,000 qualifying points (down from 40,000) and Spire Elite members must earn 55,000 qualifying points (down from 75,000). Additional changes to the IHG Rewards Club program have been made for members based in the Greater China region. Changes regarding points expiration have yet to be announced.

Radisson Rewards

Points expiration for all Radisson Rewards members has been extended by six months, effective March 1, 2020. Additionally, members whose elite statuses would have expired in February 2021, will now have their statuses extended through Feb. 28, 2022.

INVITED

No changes have been announced for Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s INVITED program at the time of publication.

Sonesta Travel Pass

No changes have been announced for the Sonesta Travel Pass program at the time of publication.

Hilton Honors

Expiration dates have been paused for all Hilton Honors points scheduled to expire between March 16 and May 31, 2020. Also, U.S. members with a Hilton Honors credit card from American Express will have the expiration date of all Weekend Night Rewards extended to Aug. 31, 2021. Changes regarding elite status requirements have yet to be announced.

Stash Hotel Rewards

Stash Hotel Rewards points do not expire. No changes have been announced for the Stash Hotel Rewards program at the time of publication.

Leaders Club

New and existing Leaders Club members with scheduled stays at Leading Hotels of the World properties through June 30, 2020, will receive a Leaders Club point credit equal to the value of their canceled stay for hotels that are unable to issue a refund or hotel credit. Also, members who have accounts expiring before June 30, 2020, will have their membership automatically extended for free to July 31, 2020. Changes regarding elite status requirements have yet to be announced.

Omni Select Guest

No changes for the Omni Select Guest program have been announced at the time of publication.

ALL – Accor Live Limitless

No changes for Accor’s rewards program have been announced at the time of publication.

I Prefer Hotel Rewards

Points expiration for all I Prefer Hotel Rewards members has been extended through Aug. 31, 2020. Additionally, members will maintain their current status through June 30, 2021.

[Read: Can You Cancel Your Flight Because of the Coronavirus?]

Airline Rewards Programs

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan

Tickets purchased with miles that fall within the airline’s flexible travel policies will be deposited back into your Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan account in 24 to 48 hours. Changes regarding miles expiration and elite status requirements have yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Delta SkyMiles

Delta SkyMiles miles do not expire. Members who bought award flights that qualify for a change fee waiver, including those scheduled for March and April 2020 and those purchased in March 2020, will have their miles redeposited into their accounts for free. Changes regarding elite status requirements have yet to be announced at the time of publication.

JetBlue TrueBlue

JetBlue TrueBlue points do not expire. No changes for the JetBlue TrueBlue program have been announced at the time of publication.

United MileagePlus

United MileagePlus miles do not expire. No changes for the United MileagePlus program have been announced at the time of publication.

American Airlines AAdvantage

No changes for the American Airlines AAdvantage program have been announced at the time of publication.

Southwest Rapid Rewards

Southwest Rapid Rewards points do not expire. No changes for the Southwest Rapid Rewards program have been announced at the time of publication.

FRONTIER Miles

FRONTIER Miles members who booked flights with miles must submit a form online to receive reimbursement. Changes regarding miles expiration and elite status requirements have yet to be announced.

HawaiianMiles

No changes for the HawaiianMiles program have been announced at the time of publication.

Free Spirit

No changes for the Free Spirit program have been announced at the time of publication.

More from U.S. News

What You Really Need to Know About Coronavirus

Does Credit Card Travel Insurance Cover the Coronavirus?

Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now

What Will Happen to My Elite Status and Points Because of the Coronavirus? originally appeared on usnews.com