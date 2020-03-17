What Unique College Mascots Mean for School Spirit

Unique college mascots College athletics can be the heartbeat of a school, bringing the community together and forging bonding experiences…

Unique college mascots

College athletics can be the heartbeat of a school, bringing the community together and forging bonding experiences and a sense of identity for students and alumni, even as sporting events come to a halt amid concerns around the coronavirus pandemic on campuses. Mascots embody that school spirit, offering it a physical form. While predators like tigers, bears and eagles are ubiquitous as mascots, some colleges choose far more curious critters. Mascots at these colleges are often a nod to the spirit of the institution, its physical location, its history or an important aspect of its culture. These mascots range from delightful to downright weird, but all are unique.

Concordia College–Moorhead (MN)

U.S. News rank: 132 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

The origin of the Cobbers name that Concordia College–Moorhead bears began as a taunt from a rival school that called them “corncobs,” a nod to the countryside campus at the time and its proximity to farmland. Over the years, Concordia College tried out different names including Lutefiskers, Corncobbers, Corncobs, Concordians, Lutherans and Vikings, according to the school’s website. But in the end, Cobbers stuck as sportswriters began to refer to the athletic program as such. What began as a taunt is now represented in the form of a mascot named Kernel, a fierce-looking ear of corn that the Minnesota college promises is actually friendly.

Delta State University (MS)

U.S News rank: 79 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

The official names of athletic programs at Delta State University are the Statesmen and Lady Statesmen. But spectators may also notice a truculent vegetable at sporting events. The Fighting Okra mascot was a creation of students in the late 1980s and early 1990s, according to the school’s website. Though Delta State hasn’t adopted the Fighting Okra name, the boxing glove-wearing mascot can be found at campus events and on DSU merchandise.

Evergreen State College (WA)

U.S. News rank: 37 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Speedy the Geoduck was chosen as the Evergreen State College mascot due to characteristics the school’s website says represent its spirit: versatility, flexibility, vulnerability, a nonaggressive nature and permanence. And it’s not actually a duck. The geoduck is, in fact, the world’s largest burrowing clam that can live to age 150 or longer. Geoducks are native to the Pacific Coast, and the name — pronounced gooey duck — comes from a Native American reference to the mollusk’s tendency to burrow several feet down into the seafloor.

Saint Louis University

U.S. News rank: 97 (tie), National Universities

The Saint Louis University Billiken’s mascot may look a little devilish, but that’s not quite right. The Billiken is described as a “mythical good-luck figure who represents things as they ought to be,” according to the college’s website. Before the Billiken was adopted as the Saint Louis University mascot, the good-luck symbol — designed by an art teacher in Missouri — was made into dolls, candies and sundry other items. While that explains the origin of the mythical Billiken, how it came to be the SLU mascot remains a source of debate.

Texas Christian University

U.S. News rank: 97 (tie), National Universities

Don’t let the name — SuperFrog — fool you. The Texas Christian University mascot is a lizard, not a frog. The name goes back to 1897 when students adopted the moniker for the school’s yearbook and football team. The school’s website describes the creature as “small but fierce.” Though the Horned Frogs team name was adopted in 1897, it would be decades before SuperFrog appeared. Early mascot roles at TCU were held by young boys, real and fake dogs and even a goat at one point.

Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi

U.S. News rank: 293-381, National Universities

The Islanders of Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi draw their name from the location of the campus. According to the school’s website, Texas A&M–Corpus Christi is believed to be the only U.S. college located on its own island. In the early days of the university, students chose a tarpon as a mascot, a hefty fish that can grow up to six feet long. The university deployed Tarpie the Tarpon as a mascot before it was replaced by Izzy the Islander in 2004. An early version of the mascot featured a grass skirt, spear and shield before Izzy was retooled into a friendlier Islander in 2011.

Trinity Christian College (IL)

U.S. News rank: 20, Regional Colleges (Midwest)

The term troll is a common reference to obnoxious internet users in current lingo, but at Trinity Christian College the name hearkens back to the mythical and magical giants of Scandinavian folklore. According to the school’s website, legend has it that a troll once guarded the golf course that the college was built on. Over the years, a school video says, the troll has “come to represent the tenacity and spirit of Trinity Christian College.”

University of Arkansas–Monticello

U.S. News rank: Unranked, Regional Universities (South)

While ubiquitous team names like Tigers and Bears suggest power and ferocity, the boll weevil is an insect that once prompted widespread fear. The horror struck farmers, who saw crops in cotton-producing states devoured by boll weevils in a nearly 100-year reign of terror. The mascot name is a nod to the history of the University of Arkansas–Monticello as an agricultural school. While Boll Weevils is the nickname of the men’s athletic teams, women’s programs get the softer nickname of Cotton Blossoms.

University of California–Irvine

U.S. News rank: 36, National Universities

In 1965, the newly established University of California–Irvine found itself in need of a mascot for its athletic programs. Unimpressed with ideas from the administration and inspired by a comic strip, members of the water polo team floated the idea of an anteater. According to the college’s website, the anteater was chosen in a student vote, beating out unicorns, sea hawks, toros, bison, centaurs and roadrunners. Peter the Anteater has evolved over the years, changing dramatically from early days to its current form.

University of California–Santa Cruz

U.S. News rank: 84 (tie), National Universities

The banana slug began as an unofficial mascot at the University of California–Santa Cruz. As athletics ramped up there in 1980, an administrator dubbed sports programs the Sea Lions, according to the school’s website. That name was short-lived, however, as students demanded a return to the Banana Slugs moniker. For a while this conflict prompted dueling mascots, but in 1986 UC–Santa Cruz administration gave way to student wishes and the reign of Sammy the Slug officially began.

University of Missouri–Kansas City

U.S. News rank: 263 (tie), National Universities

Kasey the Kangaroo may be better known for representing the athletics programs at the University of Missouri–Kansas City but he was first the mascot of the school’s debate team beginning in 1936. According to the UMKC website, the acquisition of two baby kangaroos at the local zoo may have influenced the name choice. Kasey the Kangaroo was first drawn by famous cartoonist Walt Disney, who had a local studio near campus and was approached by students and old friends with a request to draw the mascot.

Virginia Tech

U.S. News rank: 74 (tie), National Universities

Not to be confused with Thanksgiving dinner, the HokieBird is no standard turkey; he’s evolved. The similarity in appearance, however, is no coincidence. Before they were the Hokies, Virginia Tech played as the Gobblers. But according to the school’s website, that name fell out of favor. It was replaced by the name “Hokies,” thought up by a student in 1919 as part of a school cheer.

Webster University (MO)

U.S. News rank: 17 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Like others on this list, the Gorlok is a mythical creature, though this one was born in the pages of the college newspaper. According to the Webster University website, the name is a combination of two intersecting streets on campus. The concept for the Gorlok was submitted to the student newspaper as part of a 1984 mascot search contest. The school’s website says the Gorlok has “the paws of a speeding cheetah, the horns of a fierce buffalo and the face of a dependable Saint Bernard.”

Western Kentucky University

U.S. News rank: 293-381, National Universities

Big Red has represented Western Kentucky University since 1979, and if the mascot looks like a fuzzy red blob — well, that’s exactly what it is. Big Red was created by a WKU student as part of an effort to design a mascot for the school’s athletic teams, the Hilltoppers. According to a local newspaper, the student was partially inspired by a chicken mascot used by the San Diego Padres but wanted to steer clear of animals and hillbilly stereotypes often applied to Kentucky. The resulting red blob has been at the forefront of WKU athletics ever since, even inspiring a character for a children’s TV show.

Wichita State University (KS)

U.S. News rank: 293-381, National Universities

WuShock is described on the college website as a “big, bad, muscle-bound bundle of wheat.” The name is in reference to a farming technique, and Wichita State University athletic teams were first known as the “Wheat Shockers” before later dropping the first half of the name. Though the initial Wheat Shockers name originated in 1904, WuShock the mascot first appeared in 1948.

