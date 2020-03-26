What to Know About Trading Penny Stocks

If you’re looking to break into a new market, trading penny stocks is one way to fire up your investments.…

If you’re looking to break into a new market, trading penny stocks is one way to fire up your investments. But before you jump into buying, it’s important to learn the basics first and be aware of their characteristics to see if the penny stock world is right for you.

What Are Penny Stocks?

Penny stocks are defined as shares of small companies with a quote or stock price value that trades at less than $5 a share. They’re also otherwise known as low-capitalization stocks, meaning the total value of the company’s stock is low relative to the overall market. Penny stocks include companies with market capitalization ranging from $300 million to as low as $50 million. The low-priced stock allows traders to purchase tons of shares at a bargain price with the anticipation that the price will grow resulting in a substantial gain.

Penny stocks are traded in the “over the counter” market rather than national exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. Traders will not normally see them on larger exchanges due to their more stringent qualifications. Alternatively, OTC stocks are traded on the electronic platform called OTC Bulletin Board, or OTC Link.

OTC stocks differ from traditional stocks in that the company profiles traded on the OTC market widely contrast from the company profiles on the national exchanges. Companies on the NYSE, for example, have a traceable financial history, stronger financial stability and therefore better reputations. As a result, traditional stocks offer investors a safer, more confident trading decision based on the resources and tools publicly available. Also, national exchanges have stricter regulations and listing requirements than the OTC exchange, deeming penny stocks unqualified to be publicly traded in these higher-quality national exchanges.

How Do Penny Stocks Work?

Some chartered financial analysts say that for the vast majority of investors, trading in penny stocks is wholly unsuitable. Penny stocks are the “Wild West” of the financial landscape. Investors should simply expect to lose their money in penny stocks. But trading in the penny stock market has become a popular way to see quick returns with investing small amounts of capital, which can be an attractive strategy for beginners. Traders are intrigued by the potential for big gains, but it’s important to note that money is just as easily lost as it is gained given stock price fluctuations.

Since penny stocks are traded in an underdeveloped market, volatility tends to be much higher. A stock’s volatility means prices fluctuate from high to low or vice versa at a rapid pace. For example, if you have $1,000 invested in a penny stock worth 10 cents per share and the value of the stock goes down by 1 cent, the market value of the stock decreased by 10%, resulting in a $100 loss. On the other hand, if the stock value increases, the investor can make a significant gain.

Infrequent trading contributes to the speculative nature of penny stocks. When a trade is complete, the investor may need to keep the investment in their portfolio until the price rises again. The challenging part is forecasting if and when the stock value will increase or decrease, making the trade somewhat of a gamble. This unpredictability can deter investors from getting into the game. But with the possibility of a fast turnaround of high returns, trading penny stocks can be an attractive investing approach.

Risks Associated With Penny Stock Trading

Before investing in penny stocks, it’s important to consider the risks associated with trading in the over the counter market. Penny stocks have reporting requirements from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but are very minimal compared to the SEC’s filing requirements for the NYSE and Nasdaq. SEC’s oversight is set in place to ensure investors are protected from any questionable activity associated with trading penny stocks.

It can often be the case that small companies do not file reports with the SEC, which means investors will have difficulty accessing public data to understand the identity of the company and , most importantly, determining the overall financial health of its business, experts say.

According to the SEC, these microcap companies holding less than $10 million in assets or fewer than 2,000 shareholders are not required to disclose their financial reports. Companies that do not file reports can make investing into penny stocks increasingly ambiguous. With this uncertainty comes higher risk.

In a similar light, penny stock quotations are often difficult to find. If a company is new, it may not have a financial history or enough of a track record for investors to assess its financial stability. As a result, investors cannot make the best judgment on the listed stock price. Not being able to find accurate stock prices can result in riskier investments.

Penny stock guru Timothy Sykes, CEO of TLC Media, says there are offsets to these risks by having a short-term rather than a long-term investing mindset.

“The most important component to look at when investing in penny stocks is that all of these companies are terrible long term. That doesn’t matter, though, because you are only trying to profit over short-term volatility,” he says.

Right now, Sykes is trading a lot of mass companies, including potential vaccine makers and food delivery stocks.

“None of these companies I expect to make it in the long run. None of them offer a good value. You are trading based on momentum. Think to yourself, which companies can benefit based on what is happening in the world right now?” he says.

How to Trade Penny Stocks

Investors should access and evaluate as much information as they can about a company before buying any stock. This holds true especially for penny stocks issued by the smallest companies in the market.

First off, it’s critical to educate yourself on trading penny stocks before you jump into the market. The methods of trading penny stocks do not vary widely from trading in higher-valued companies. Just as in traditional stock trading, the goal with penny stocks is to buy low and sell high. The best way to accomplish this is by doing fundamental and technical analysis and getting educated on the companies in which you invest. When considering a potential company to invest in, it’s important to see growth.

Research its corporate earnings, profit margins and the share price. If there are company filings with the SEC, that’s a great place to start.

Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, says, “The SEC requires public companies to report earnings and maintain current investor filings. These public documents allow investors to get an idea of company business, key personnel, operations, revenue or other information that may lead to future investor value.

“For example, a startup biotech firm is developing a medicine or drug but does not have current revenues. In the future, the drug may have a broad market appeal to the medical community. Thus, investors may place value for the company based on future operations from the drug development process. Investors can keep apprised of company activities via these public filings.”

Dig into the company’s financial history — if there are no SEC filings, get in touch with your broker to see if they can provide any information about the company. Understanding the company’s anatomy is crucial in guiding an investor to the appropriate buying and selling point. The more analysis completed up front, the better you’ll be able to make an intelligent purchase and manage the volatility of the stock.

If you are new to penny stock trading or want to develop a new trading strategy for your portfolio, building knowledge is a fundamental step. A great way for beginners to trade in the penny stock market is to first get comfortable trading in simulation accounts, otherwise known as paper trading.

This method is the safest way to practice trading penny stocks without the risk of losing any real money. By becoming familiar with price fluctuation patterns and reflecting back on the mistakes you made while using a mock account, you can use this tool to learn the ins and outs of winning and losing in this market.

How much money you need to start trading penny stocks really depends on your current financial situation. A rule of thumb is the money you use for investing should not need to be accessed within the next five years. You have to answer this question: What type of return am I looking for? The more you invest in the market, the higher rate of potential return. You can start with $1 to $10,000 — it all depends on your level of risk tolerance.

Sykes adds, “You could start with nothing. The key is learning about penny stocks first. It’s not about how good or bad of a company it is. It’s all about seeing if this stock can have momentum.”

Most people want to invest in good companies for the long term, he says.

“You have to separate yourself. In penny stocks, you cannot fall in love with the company. You can not fall in love with the technology. You are simply trading a volatile asset. It takes a lot of discipline to learn. You really have to understand how penny stocks are different,” Sykes says.

Balance Your Risks to Reap Rewards

Despite the riskiness of penny stocks, there are penny stock traders who have made significant profits. The key to safe trading in the penny stock world is developing strategies according to your risk tolerance that will benefit you in a high-risk environment. Always take precautionary steps to educate yourself on the company using the instrumental tools and financial filings available.

If you take the proper steps to understand the ebbs and flows of the penny stock market, trading penny stocks can offer exposure to a unique market.

