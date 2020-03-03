What to Know About Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness provides an opportunity for federal student loan borrowers to become eligible for loan forgiveness…

Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness provides an opportunity for federal student loan borrowers to become eligible for loan forgiveness if some or all of their payments were made under a repayment plan that does not qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. If you are worried that you may be in this situation — or you were not eligible for loan forgiveness for this reason — here are some things you need to know.

What Public Service Loan Forgiveness Is

PSLF was created to provide some debt relief for federal student loan borrowers who enter public service careers that benefit society but often pay lower wages, like social work and education. PSLF can forgive some federal student loan debt, but the borrower must meet all the program’s detailed requirements.

Unfortunately, the requirements are more complicated than many realize. The U.S. Department of Education began accepting and reviewing applications for PSLF in 2017, and by June 2018 nearly all applicants — 99% –were ruled ineligible. In fact, more than 80% of applicants did not have eligible loans that were in repayment for at least 10 years.

Approval rates for PSLF have increased since then, but the extremely high ineligibility rate is discouraging to many borrowers.

[Read: Prepare Wisely for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.]

The good news is that many of these borrowers may become eligible for loan forgiveness in the future. For example, the latest data from the Federal Student Aid office in the Education Department shows that almost a quarter of borrowers were not eligible because of missing or incomplete information on their form, and many more simply had not been in repayment for 10 years.

Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness

In response to the high ineligibility rates, Congress created TEPSLF – a new opportunity to extend relief to borrowers of direct student loans who made some or all of their on-time, monthly payments in the wrong repayment plan. This is a common reason that applications are ineligible. If you find yourself in this situation, here are four things you should do to be considered for TEPSLF:

— Check your eligibility for PSLF.

— Be ineligible for PSLF.

— Read the TEPSLF requirements.

— Request TEPSLF consideration.

Check your eligibility for PSLF. You are eligible for TEPSLF only if you meet all the requirements of PSLF but made some payments in the wrong repayment plan. Read PSLF requirements very carefully and be sure you understand the way each requirement is defined. There are detailed nuances that matter.

[READ: Student Loan Forgiveness Programs for Teachers.]

For example, whether your employment is eligible is determined by your employer, not your job title. You must work for a government organization or a nonprofit, regardless of your profession. That means some nurses may qualify — for example, if you are employed by a nonprofit hospital — and some may not, such as a nurse employed by a for-profit private practice.

Use the PSLF Help Tool to check your eligibility and assess whether there are any other issues with your application. If you have questions or need help, call FedLoan Servicing at 855-265-4038.

Be ineligible for PSLF. This may sound counterintuitive, but in order to qualify for TEPSLF you must have submitted a PSLF application and been determined ineligibile. The application should have been ineligible only because all or some of your payments were not made under a qualifying repayment plan for PSLF. There are no other reasons that qualify for TEPSLF.

Read the TEPSLF requirements. It’s important to carefully read the requirements for TEPSLF and be sure you understand them.

For example, the amount you paid 12 months prior to applying for TEPSLF and the last payment you made before applying must be at least as much as you would have paid under an income-driven repayment plan. If you have trouble calculating that amount to determine your eligibility, FedLoan Servicing will perform the calculation when you apply.

[READ: 3 Myths About Public Service Loan Forgiveness for Physicians.]

You should also know that the Education Department will reconsider your eligibility using an expanded list of qualifying repayment plans, which include the Extended Repayment Plan, Graduated Repayment Plan, Consolidation Graduated Repayment Plan and Consolidation Standard Repayment Plan and .

As with PSLF, only federal direct loans are eligible for TEPSLF. If you made your payments on a different type of federal student loan, you are not eligible for TEPSLF.

Request TEPSLF consideration. To apply, send an email to FedLoan Servicing at TEPSLF@myfedloan.org requesting that the Education Department reconsider your eligibility for PSLF. Include the same name under which you submitted your PSLF application and your date of birth in the email.

You can send this email even while your PSLF application is pending — just be sure to submit and receive confirmation from FedLoan Servicing before sending your TEPSLF email. The Education Department provides draft language for this email on the TEPSLF page.

After your TEPSLF eligibility review is completed, you’ll receive an email that will inform you about the status of your application and whether you need to submit additional information. Note that TEPSFL has limited funding and will end when the funds run out.

More from U.S. News

10 Advantages of Federal Student Loans

11 Steps to Minimize Student Loan Debt

How to Avoid Bankruptcy as a Student Loan Borrower

What to Know About Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 03/05/20: A previous version of this story misstated the name of the Temporary Expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.