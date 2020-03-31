What to Know About Legacy Admissions

Legacy admissions is increasingly under fire by critics who contend that it caters to children of privilege and harms the…

Legacy admissions is increasingly under fire by critics who contend that it caters to children of privilege and harms the equity mission of colleges. And while the process does skew toward more educated families, students should know it’s not a golden ticket.

The case against legacy admissions is that it flies against the notion that the college application process is about merit, and instead, offers advantages to the children of alumni.

Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University in Massachusetts and author of “The Diversity Bargain: And Other Dilemmas of Race, Admissions, and Meritocracy at Elite Universities,” calls legacy admissions indefensible.

Giving a boost to legacy students, she recently wrote, discounts what others have to offer.

“It’s important to recognize that the ways students get selected for these colleges is not a straightforward meritocratic process where you’re selecting the quote-unquote ‘best of the best,’ but there are all of these idiosyncrasies,” Warikoo says.

Warikoo’s objection isn’t that legacy applicants are unqualified. “Legacy applicants tend to be pretty qualified because they’re the children of highly educated parents,” she says.

The issue for her is that legacy admissions offers a boost to applicants who are already privileged, often at the expense of equally talented students who would add to diversity on campus.

Mandee Heller Adler, founder and president of International College Counselors based in Florida, sees legacy admissions differently.

“I believe that legacy admissions contribute to the strength of the college community,” she says.

Ultimately, legacy admissions are an institutional priority for those that practice it, Adler says. Just like a college may want to recruit tennis players to bolster that program, they may also want applicants with deep ties.

She also believes that rather than legacy status being a major factor, it offers a minor advantage — it often functions as a tiebreaker to decide between two qualified candidates.

Regardless of how legacy admissions is viewed, students should know how it may affect them.

What Legacy Applicants Should Know About College Admissions

“Different colleges have different definitions for what makes a legacy applicant,” Adler explains.

Some schools confer legacy status on children of alumni, while others will include grandchildren or siblings. Applicants should check with admissions offices to understand how legacy status is defined at their particular college.

They should also inquire about the process for legacy applicants. For example, some colleges ask legacy applicants to apply via early decision, Adler notes.

Understanding the benefits of legacy status can be difficult to determine. It may mean an extra read on an application, an additional interview or special visiting days for legacy applicants.

“If that’s an opportunity, then certainly take advantage of it,” Adler advises.

Though the legacy status boost varies, it can go a long way at some colleges.

For example, a study led by an economist at Duke University in North Carolina found that legacy applicants had an admit rate of about 34% across six consecutive admissions cycles at Harvard University in Massachusetts, compared with a roughly 6% overall admit rate for nonlegacy students.

Another study likened legacy status to the equivalent of a 160-point boost on the SAT. But even such a generous boost doesn’t guarantee admission based on legacy preference.

“At a place like Harvard, you’re more likely to be rejected than admitted,” Warikoo says.

As the study led by Duke shows, more than two-thirds of legacy applicants were not admitted to Harvard despite their connections.

Still, legacy status is worth flagging during the college admissions process, Adler says. “You want to make sure that the school knows you are a legacy applicant if that school takes that into consideration. And there is a spot for that on the Common Application.”

Despite family ties, students should still show colleges their own interest in an institution, Adler adds. Students should explain how they would contribute, not what their parents did.

Although Warikoo has criticized legacy admissions, she says it makes sense to cash in on legacy status.

“If you are excited about this college and you have this boost, that’s a good reason to apply,” Warikoo says.

What Nonlegacy Applicants Should Know About College Admissions

The admissions process can often be harrowing, and knowing that other applicants have a legacy edge may make it more so. But prospective students should recognize that legacy status is out of their control.

“Either you have a parent that went to that college, or you don’t,” Warikoo says.

Nonlegacy students should focus on putting forward the best college application they can. Warikoo adds they also shouldn’t have their heart set on getting into one particular college, especially if that school is highly selective.

“If you don’t get into a place, it doesn’t mean you’re any worse or less worthy than someone who did get in,” Warikoo says. “And on the flip side, someone getting into a place doesn’t mean that they’re any more worthy than someone else who didn’t.”

The Outlook for Legacy Admissions

Applicants should also know that legacy preferences are no longer considered at some colleges. While many colleges still use legacy admissions, that’s slowly changing.

High-profile colleges such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Johns Hopkins University in Maryland are among colleges that have dumped legacy admissions.

Public and private colleges may consider legacy preferences, but public schools are less likely to do so. According to a survey of admissions directors by Inside Higher Ed and Gallup, 51% of respondents at private schools believe legacy status should be considered vs. 21% at public colleges.

Adler contends that legacy admissions is under fire in part because of the unrelated Varsity Blues scandal in which wealthy families lied on college applications to enhance the odds of admission — a case of widespread fraud that has led to jail time for some of the accused.

She calls that case an anomaly that casts a shadow over college admissions and does not reflect reality. Criticism of legacy admissions, she says, is also overblown.

“There have been very, very few situations where I feel like an unqualified child has gotten accepted to a top school based on legacy admissions alone,” Adler says.

And while Warikoo and Adler express some disagreement about legacy admissions, their advice to applicants is largely the same: Regardless of legacy status, applicants should focus on submitting their strongest application and know that admission to a specific college does not define who they are.

