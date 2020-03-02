What to Know About Investment Fees

Slashing the fees that retirement and investment fund providers charge can generate additional income in your 401(k) or brokerage account.…

Slashing the fees that retirement and investment fund providers charge can generate additional income in your 401(k) or brokerage account.

While more companies have reduced their fees, there are still many hidden ones that are not transparent to investors such as the ones charged by mutual fund companies and retirement providers that can eat into your returns over 30 years.

In 2019, the major brokerage companies eliminated commissions charged for trading stocks and exchange-traded funds so that investors are not paying anything to buy and sell these assets.

Here are a few things to know about investment fees:

— Brokerage account fees.

— Not all costs are obvious.

— Hidden markups on fixed-income products.

— Consider no-load funds.

Brokerage Account Fees

Despite the price wars of the brokerages that have cut out trading fees, some remain steadfast in charging retail investors.

At T. Rowe Price, a large asset management firm, investors are charged $9.95 per trade conducted online only if they made over 30 trades in the prior 12 months, otherwise the fee rises to $19.95 for each trade. Buying a stock with the assistance of the brokerage’s representative will cost you $40 per trade.

Although investors and traders can benefit from the elimination of commissions, they should not confuse commission-free with no fees, says Evan Kulak, co-founder of Polaris Portfolios, a Chicago-based financial planning firm.

“Brokerages still charge commissions and fees on mutual fund trades, options contracts, broker-assisted trades and international securities,” he says. “Many accounts still have wire, transfer, research, and/or inactivity fees. In addition, there will likely be an increase in nontransparent fees such as such widening bid-ask spreads, sale of order flow data and low cash sweeps rates.”

Not All Costs Are Obvious

Many other costs are not obvious to investors, such as the amount being paid on the cash that remains in your account after you buy and sell ETFs, mutual funds or stocks. It is usually moved into a sweep account.

The price wars from 2019 that cut the fees also benefited investors because the interest rates in the sweep accounts rose.

Interactive Brokers pays 1.08% interest for idle cash in their IBKR Pro accounts that have a net asset value of $10,000 or more and 0.08% interest for idle cash in IBKR Lite accounts.

“Many companies pay little or nothing on idle cash,” says Steve Sanders, executive vice president of marketing and product development at Interactive Brokers, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based brokerage company. “Those that do pay interest often require clients to sweep money into a money market account. Many people don’t think to do that or don’t have time, so the broker is able to pocket the money.”

A second fee that investors pay is for margin loans. Interactive Brokers currently charges IBKR Pro clients 1.88% to 3.08% on margin loans, depending on the size of the loan, he says. IBKR Lite clients pay 4.08%.

Both rates are significantly lower than the interest charged by credit card companies, home equity credit lines, personal and other types of loans, Sanders says.

“When clients need to borrow, many companies charge very high rates,” he says.

TD Ameritrade, an Omaha, Nebraska-based brokerage, charges 8.25% to 10.25% for its margin loans.

Hidden Markups on Fixed-Income Products

Investors who prefer to allocate money into bonds should review whether there are any hidden markups and spreads on fixed-income products since some brokerages add fees.

“Interactive Brokers created the free Bond Scanner launched in February to make bond pricing more transparent and help people see the best prices,” Sanders said.

The trouble with fees is they sound small because many are less than 1%, but the reality is that many investors don’t understand what that means in dollars,” says Sally Brandon, senior vice president, client service and advice at Rebalance, an Palo Alto, California-based retirement provider.

“Whether they are management fees, fund fees or trade fees, they all erode your returns,” she says.

Investors who are not diligent about the fees are facing the possibility that the expenses can erode up to one-third of your invested assets, Brandon says.

“Be mindful of the multiple layers of fees,” she says. “Look for an advisor charging below 1% to manage your portfolio, invest in low-cost funds like index funds and ETFs.”

Avoid leaving your retirement money in a 401(k) plan after you switch jobs because the management and administrative fees will still be charged. Instead, roll your assets over into an individual retirement account at an online discount retirement provider.

“Don’t leave your money behind,” says Daren Blonski, managing principal of Sonoma Wealth Advisors in Sonoma, California. “You’re effectively leaving money in control of the company you no longer wanted to work for.”

Diversification is a crucial aspect of a retirement strategy, but too many investors wind up over-diversifying because they choose so many mutual funds and ETFs that they should have just stuck to allocating their money in a broad-based index fund like the S&P 500, Blonski says.

“Investors should be mindful of not diversifying too much and are really intentionally buying for a specific reason to get access to some specific asset class in the market,” he says.

Consider No-Load Funds

Favor no-load mutual funds that you buy directly from a mutual fund company or through a brokerage account as a way to avoid sales charges on funds sold through a financial advisor, says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, a New York-based financial data company.

“These sales loads can strip away more than 5% of your investment right from the get-go or can saddle you to a share class with higher expenses for years,” he says.

Sticking to index mutual funds can also cut fees because these assets have rock bottom expenses as opposed to those that are actively managed, McBride says.

“The costs that active funds incur for supporting analysts, buying research and high asset turnover not only translate to higher fund expenses but can also deliver nasty surprises at tax time,” he says. “Large capital gain distributions hit you with a tax bill that index funds and those that are managed more tax efficiently will not.”

Avoid trading frequently and instead change your strategy to buying and holding, McBride says. Although index funds have low expense ratios, they may charge a fee for short-term redemptions or excessive trading.

