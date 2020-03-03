What to Know About College Secret Societies

Fall into a deep enough virtual rabbit hole and you’ll see theories about how secret societies control everything from global…

Fall into a deep enough virtual rabbit hole and you’ll see theories about how secret societies control everything from global health and finances to media, education and beyond. The truth, however, may be a little less exciting, particularly for college secret societies.

While these shadowy cabals may prompt conspiracy theories on college campuses and beyond, both former members and skeptics suggest that the panic is much ado about nothing. Even so, it’s worth noting that collegiate secret societies at elite institutions count many influential people among their members, including former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Democratic rival John Kerry, who faced the latter Bush in the 2004 presidential election, was also a member of a secret society. And not just any secret society — Kerry was in the same group as the Bushes: Skull and Bones at Yale University in Connecticut.

As one researcher notes, Skull and Bones, though not part of Greek life, has been considered the most powerful fraternity in the U.S.

Other notable members of various college secret societies include presidents William Howard Taft and Teddy Roosevelt, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, musician John Legend and various other influencers in the political, financial and cultural spheres.

Secret Societies and the Power of Networking

So what’s to account for the success of the alumni of these clandestine clubs who have risen to prominent roles in society?

One answer may be as simple as the opportunity to connect with well-heeled peers at elite institutions.

[Read: 13 Colleges With the Lowest Acceptance Rates.]

“It’s a kind of ritualized form of networking,” explains Richard Spence, a history professor at the University of Idaho who has written about secret societies and teaches a class focused on the historical role and conspiracies attached to such organizations.

“That’s one of the reasons that there is going to be some gain for you, (membership) is going to admit you into a select group,” Spence says. “That’s what makes the groups appealing. It’s also what makes people mistrust and hate them.”

David Alan Richards, a Yale graduate and Skull and Bones alumnus, is the author of “Skulls and Keys: The Hidden History of Yale’s Secret Societies.” He describes collegiate secret societies as helpful, interesting and ultimately benign organizations.

“The purpose is to have an intellectual and emotional experience with a group of your classmates who have been selected to provide a range from the diversity that is now on campus,” says Richards.

While his book focuses on Yale, Richards notes that secret societies also exist at Princeton University in New Jersey in the form of eating clubs, and final clubs at Harvard University in Massachusetts. But secret societies are not limited to Ivy League campuses. Similar organizations can also be found at the University of Virginia, New York University and various other colleges.

These groups go by names such as Cadaver Society, Flat Hat Club, Porcellian Club and Eucleian Society.

What College Secret Societies Do

According to Richards, college secret societies were organized around debate and extemporaneous speech in the early days. Groups such as Skull and Bones would select a topic the night of their meeting and debate various ideas at length.

“They could debate controversial subjects, politics and religion among them, and learn how to think on their feet,” says Richards. Now, he adds, many secret societies are more focused on academic research such as biographies and living history projects.

These groups tend to be small, Richards says, limited to 15 student members recruited with ethnic and ideological diversity in mind.

Historically, most of these groups have been largely white and male, something which has been challenged in recent years.

The fact that presidential rivals Bush and Kerry were both Skull and Bones members is a reflection of the commitment to ideological diversity, explains Spence. “If you make a point of picking people across a spectrum, then your influence widens.”

Members of such societies tend to abide by the secret part. Alumni contacted for this piece largely ignored requests for comment. But insights into these organizations are out there, such as a Reddit post from a user who claimed to be in a Yale secret society.

The Reddit user’s description of the group’s activities range from standard student life — informal dinners, movie nights, laser tag — to the unusual: dressing in black robes and white masks to go through the selection process for the incoming class of members.

[Read: What to Know About College Admissions Forums.]

Ultimately, though, the Reddit user summarizes the society as something far more mild than conspiracy theories suggest.

“I wouldn’t say we control anyone’s future but our own. We encourage each other in our endeavors and learn to rely on other people who have been members,” the post reads. “This usually leads to interesting, useful connections when it comes to career moves.”

If the activities of a secret society sound a bit like what a student can expect from the Greek life experience, that’s no coincidence. A 1965 article in the Harvard Crimson student newspaper notes that some secret societies were once fraternities but broke away.

Joining a Secret Society in College

As the name suggests, secrecy is paramount for these long-standing institutions.

“They are intensely private organizations,” says Richards.

At Yale, only seniors are admitted to secret societies, though that practice may differ at other colleges. Richards says that restriction helps with secrecy, creating a small, close-knit group and preventing insider information from leaking out of the organization.

As juniors, Yale students are scouted by current members to determine who will be tapped for the next secret society class.

In a 2015 master’s thesis at the University of South Carolina, Mackenzie Crane explored the controversy that surrounds secret societies. One finding that Crane reported was that college secret societies typically admit students based on their achievements.

“For collegiate groups this can include accomplishments such as academic excellence, student leadership, or affiliation in other prestigious groups. It is not uncommon for these groups to value family legacy, including both blood and marriage ties,” she wrote.

One caveat voiced by Richards is that secret societies now place a greater emphasis on diversity among their ranks. To get in, students need to stand out, whether that’s as an athlete, an activist or another sort of community leader. But secret societies also recruit for a diversity of experience, as well as along other lines such as race, gender and sexual orientation and identity.

Spence describes the societal value of secret societies as a nexus of association.

“The associations you make there should — if you don’t screw it up — advantage you for decades to come,” says Spence.

[See: 10 Colleges That Made Them CEOs.]

Crane, who declined to be interviewed for this story, noted that secret societies exist on a spectrum. Some flaunt their membership status, wearing society paraphernalia and hosting events, while others maintain strict standards of secrecy.

In her dissertation, she cautioned against overly secretive groups, suggesting they may run afoul of democratic values.

“Student affairs administrators should be wary of societies who attempt to remain invisible; this indicates the society’s values do not align with some of the key values of democratic higher education, transparency and freedom of inquiry,” wrote Crane.

Spence encourages students who are interested in joining a secret society to reflect on what they want to get out of it.

Considering the small number of secret societies on college campuses, membership opportunities are limited. And, while seemingly a powerful networking tool, secret society membership reflects only a sliver of the college experience.

“Since it doesn’t happen until senior year, it would not be useful to pick your college in an attempt to end up in a secret society,” says Richards. “Students should choose a college or university for the life and education experience it’s going to give them.”

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

10 College Majors With the Highest Starting Salaries

13 Colleges That Have Produced the Most Astronauts

4 Ways to Use Alumni Networks When Choosing a College

What to Know About College Secret Societies originally appeared on usnews.com