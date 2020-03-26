What to Do If Your Race Was Postponed or Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Usually, when a race is postponed or canceled, it’s relatively easy to sign up for another one. Maybe you have…

Usually, when a race is postponed or canceled, it’s relatively easy to sign up for another one. Maybe you have to delay stepping up to the start line by a week or two, or you can sign up for a similar-distance race in a neighboring city. There will always be another one, right?

“But right now, we just don’t know,” says running coach and exercise physiologist Janet Hamilton, of Atlanta-based Running Strong. “We’ve never been here before.”

As spring racing season commences, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing race directors to cancel running events or, in some cases, postpone them by several months, with the understanding that they might be delayed again. For example, both the New York City Half Marathon and Canada’s Whistler Half Marathon have been canceled. Fun runs — spring and summer weekend staples — are largely absent from the calendar. The London Marathon has been pushed to the fall. The Boston Marathon, which was scheduled for April 20, has been postponed to Sept. 14.

These are necessary and prudent public-health measures. But for runners, after months or even years of training, these decisions are incredibly disappointing and come with many logistical, emotional and even physical hurdles.

Here, trainers, psychologists, dietitians and runners share steps for coming out the other side of postponed or canceled races stronger, faster and healthier.

A few key strategies:

— Prioritize mental and emotional health.

— Separate physical distancing and social closeness.

— Set a new goal.

— Access new challenges.

— Use the extra time to your advantage.

Prioritize mental and emotional health.

While juggling the emotional letdown of having a goal or bucket-list race postponed or canceled, runners also have to deal with the fact that their usual coping mechanism — running — isn’t an option, explains Dr. Beth McQuiston, a neurologist and registered dietitian with Abbott nutrition company.

This is especially true for runners in large cities where distancing on trails or sidewalks isn’t possible. For example, the Chicago mayor is currently weighing the possibility of closing certain parks and the lakefront trail to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure.

And all of this is against a backdrop of increased worldwide anxiety, financial pressures and uncertainty.

However, McQuiston notes that if you’re an active runner in training, you’re in the perfect position to overcome such stressors. “Training for a race like a marathon requires and builds resiliency, executive function and organizational skills,” she says. “You can use those strengths in your current situation.”

California-based sports psychologist Carrie Jackson Cheadle, co-author of “Rebound,” recommends that runners follow a FAR — feel, accept, recover — approach. Take the time to identify the emotions you’re feeling, and sit with them. Don’t dismiss them just because you know other people have it worse. “Someone will always have it worse,” she says. “That doesn’t make your feelings any less valid.”

Once you’ve put a name to your feelings, accept them. “Acknowledge the current situation and that it’s not happening to you, it’s just happening,” she says. “You might tell yourself something like, ‘I’d prefer for things to be different. But this is the current reality, and I have to decide what to do about it.'” Then, just as you would when dealing with a pre-race injury or other setback, plot your plan of action. What steps will you take to recover?

Separate physical distancing and social closeness.

“Right now, we need to physically distance, but that doesn’t mean we should reduce our social connection with others,” Jackson Cheadle says. “Instead, now is the exact time we need to lean on our social support systems.” While face-to-face interactions should currently be kept to a bare minimum, technology provides ample opportunities to foster emotional closeness.

“Talk to other athletes and runners about what you’re feeling,” she says. “Hold that space for each other.” And even if you can’t run together, you can virtually with apps like Strava and streaming services like iFit. Consider hitting “start” at the same time, texting before or after workouts or having each other on video chat throughout your workouts.

Set a new goal.

Now that you know the race you’ve been training for is kaput, it’s important for you to be deliberate about acknowledging “this is a goal I’m no longer after” and choosing a new one. That might mean selecting a new race several months if not a year in advance, choosing to run 26.2 miles on your own, racing a different distance, going into maintenance mode or even switching up your workout of choice for a while, Hamilton says.

For example, when the Boston Marathon was postponed, first-time racer Emily Rama, 33, was already 15 weeks into her 20-week training plan. “I talked with my coach and determined that I would take five or six weeks for active recovery, and then begin a new 20-week training phase,” she says.

Access new challenges.

With any new goal, you’ll face new challenges. For example, Rama expects that she will lose some conditioning during her month-plus of running fewer miles, but she and her coach believe it’s important to dial back for that period to promote recovery and reduce the risk of overtraining or injury during her next training phase.

Also, she acknowledges that while she had her nutrition and hydration plan down for an early spring marathon, racing at the end of summer — and training through the year’s hottest months — will require a lot of changes and challenges. “Some of my endurance runners, especially ultrarunners, have decided that training through the summer isn’t worth it,” Hamilton says.

For those who decide to train through the summer, she likes to emphasize the potential upside: By increasing blood volume over time, heat acclimatization improves running economy and performance. To take full advantage, she recommends training in the heat and racing right when things start to cool off.

Use the extra time to your advantage.

A postponed race — or signing up for a new 10K once your first one is canceled — is a second chance at training. Only this time, you’re starting off stronger, more experienced and with better insights than you had the first time around, Hamilton says. Take the time to think through what you could have used more of in your first round of training. Maybe you could benefit from more strength training, targeted nutrition, hill work or, like Rama, more mobility and flexibility work.

Similarly, ask yourself, “What have you had to put on the backburner in race training?” Now’s the perfect time to bring it forward. Often, it’s whatever you’re missing that you need more of to improve your health, fitness and performance.

