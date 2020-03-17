What to Do if You Can't Pay Your Taxes

Last year, an estimated 7.9 million taxpayers owed money on their taxes. If you can’t pay your taxes this year,…

Last year, an estimated 7.9 million taxpayers owed money on their taxes. If you can’t pay your taxes this year, you may be wondering: What do I do?

First, know that due to the stress that the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is putting on the economic system and society at large, the federal government is giving Americans an extra 90 days to pay their taxes this year. That is, you have until July 15 to pay your taxes. You still have to file your taxes by April 15, but if you owe taxes for 2019, you have until July 15 to make your payment without any interest accruing or penalties on the late payment.

Still, with the shaky economy and job outlook, you may not have the funds to pay by the July deadline. If that’s true for you this tax season, what should you do?

— Get on a monthly installment agreement.

— Request an offer in compromise.

— File and don’t pay, or make a partial payment.

[Read: What’s My Tax Bracket?]

Everyone’s tax situation is different, and there is no one-size-fits-all strategy, so you really should consult a tax professional for advice. Still, if you’re looking for some guidance, experts generally recommend these three maneuvers.

1. Get on a Monthly Installment Plan

If you’re behind on your taxes but feel you can catch up with them eventually, this is probably your most appealing option. After you file your return, go to irs.gov and fill out an online payment agreement application.

You can also mail in your taxes and include Form 9465. The form is used for taxpayers who are interested in a monthly installment plan. The IRS will give you 72 months to pay your bill, provided you owe $50,000 or less in combined tax, penalties and interest.

Hopefully you haven’t neglected to file in previous years, though.

“In order to be eligible for any installment payment agreement with the IRS, you must have filed all required tax returns, so if you haven’t filed any past returns, that should be done first,” says Roxanne Emond, managing director at tonneson + co, a certified public accounting firm headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Why you might want to do this: Maybe you can finally de-stress. You’ll pay the IRS monthly, and maybe your anxiety will diminish.

What may be problematic: Your interest is still piling up, and even with the installment plan in place, the IRS can still file a federal tax lien against you and your property, which can make it challenging to get a decent loan.

Something else to consider, especially if you’re self-employed and you need to make quarterly tax payments: While you’re paying your back taxes in a monthly installment plan, you still need to make payments on the current year so you don’t fall behind.

In fact, if you make your monthly payment too high and fail to budget enough so you can pay taxes on the current year, you might start a vicious cycle of owing the IRS indefinitely.

[See: 15 Tax Questions — Answered.]

2. Request an Offer in Compromise

This is the second approach the IRS recommends if a taxpayer simply cannot pay what they owe. In a nutshell, you make an offer to the IRS, and if they accept it, that’s what you pay.

In the words of the IRS website: “An offer in compromise allows you to settle your tax debt for less than the full amount you owe. It may be a legitimate option if you can’t pay your full tax liability, or doing so creates a financial hardship. We consider your unique set of facts and circumstances:

— Ability to pay;

— Income;

— Expenses; and

— Asset equity.

We generally approve an offer in compromise when the amount offered represents the most we can expect to collect within a reasonable period of time. Explore all other payment options before submitting an offer in compromise.”

Also worth noting: You often have to pay a $186 fee when you send your application, though you may be able to get it waived if you meet the IRS’ low-income certification guidelines.

Why you might want to do this: Pretty obvious. You don’t want to have this problem hanging over your head forever, and it can be a permanent solution to fixing your financial situation.

What may be problematic: Generally, you’ll pay 20% of your offer upfront — and then the rest through installments. If the IRS accepts the compromise, and you don’t live up to the agreement, it can sue you for the rest of the original amount of the tax debt you owe as well as the penalties and interest.

3. File and Don’t Pay, or Make a Partial Payment

Whatever happens, if you prepare your taxes and discover you owe a lot, do not become discouraged and not file. So whether you expect to do a monthly installment plan or an offer in compromise or you just need some time to think about what you want to do, file.

“If you can’t pay your taxes in full, for goodness’ sake, at least send partial payments every month,” says Bruce Givner, a tax attorney in Los Angeles with KFB Law Group.

“For example, if your tax liability for 2019 is $25,000, and you don’t have $25,000, mail in your return — on time — and send with it a check for $500 or whatever else you can afford,” he says.

Why you might want to do this: First, you definitely want to send in your tax return. There’s no “might” about it. (You can, of course, file an extension. That doesn’t save you any money, but it gives you more time to prepare your taxes.)

“If you fail to send your return in on time, that is an entirely different penalty from failing to pay,” Givner says. “And the failure to file is worse than the failure to pay. It is 4.5% per month until it hits the 25% maximum. By contrast, the failure to pay is only 0.5% per month.”

But if you want to ponder your next move, and you don’t have the money to pay your tax bill, sending in some money can reduce penalties down the road, and it will make you look good in the eyes of the IRS, according to Givner.

If you later try to work out something with a revenue officer at the IRS, Givner says, and the officer sees that you’ve made a payment or even multiple ones, “he or she will be in a lot better mood, and more interested in working out a formal payment arrangement with you.”

And the IRS will work with you, asserts Emond. “Dealing with the IRS doesn’t have to be scary,” she says. “The agents are there to help you meet your tax filing and payment obligations.”

[Read: Best Personal Finance Podcasts to Listen To]

What may be problematic: Not working anything out. Otherwise, your tax debt will keep growing. Federal tax liens will hurt your credit. You’ll have a relatively small problem snowball into a big one.

To review, if you have an existing tax bill that you feel you can’t pay but you want to come to a solution, do the following:

1. File your taxes whether you can pay or not.

2. Send the IRS some money, if possible. It doesn’t have to be the full amount.

3. Wait to receive a letter from the IRS about your tax bill, or better yet, contact the IRS and ask about a monthly installment plan.

4. If you’re feeling really overwhelmed, talk to a tax professional about your situation and consider possibly sending in an offer in compromise.

More from U.S. News

7 Best Stock Fund Managers

The Best Places to Retire Overseas in 2020

8 Insurance Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

What to Do if You Can’t Pay Your Taxes originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/18/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.