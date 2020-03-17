What to Do if the Coronavirus Affects Your Student Loan Payments

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has the potential to cause temporary financial hardship for federal student loan borrowers,…

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has the potential to cause temporary financial hardship for federal student loan borrowers, particularly those who are paid hourly, laid off or are unable to telework. With the threat of the new coronavirus evolving every day, it’s important to be prepared and know what to do if you experience financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

If loss of work or income due to the coronavirus causes you to struggle to make your monthly federal student loan payments, understanding your options and acting early may provide you with some much-needed relief. It can also help you avoid the long-term consequences of delinquency and default, which could have a negative impact on your credit score and ability to borrow.

The U.S. Department of Education has announced that most federal student loan borrowers will have the option to suspend their payments for at least two months because of the national emergency created by the coronavirus outbreak. You should contact your student loan servicer — the organization that collects monthly loan payments and manages student loan accounts on behalf of the federal government — to find out if your loans qualify and request this benefit, which is called an administrative forbearance and is effective beginning March 13.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has also authorized an automatic suspension of payments for any student loan borrower who is more than 31 days delinquent as of March 13, or who becomes more than 31 days delinquent. The decision is intended to give borrowers a safety net during a public health crisis that has resulted in thousands of employers nationwide suspending or scaling back operations and laying off workers.

Beyond these emergency benefits, it’s important to know that there are monthly repayment plans set up specifically for student loan borrowers facing financial difficulties. Some of those options may qualify you for a lower monthly payment through an income-driven repayment plan or even a temporary pause in your monthly payment obligation.

Under an income-driven repayment plan, for example, your monthly payment can be adjusted based on how much money you earn and your family size. If your income is low enough, you could be eligible to pay nothing during a period of financial difficulty and still keep your student loans in good standing.

There are four income-driven repayment plans for federal student loans: Pay As You Earn, or PAYE; Revised Pay As You Earn, or REPAYE; Income-Based Repayment, or IBR; and Income-Contingent Repayment, or ICR. Most federal student loans are eligible for at least one of these plans.

Under certain circumstances, you may want to consider deferment or forbearance. If you are eligible, these are short-term solutions that can either temporarily suspend or reduce your monthly student loan payments.

Here are three steps to take if you’re considering seeking relief through a student loan repayment option that involves a lower monthly payment:

— Contact your student loan servicer.

— Consider the potential long-term financial impact.

— Complete and submit all necessary paperwork.

Contact Your Student Loan Servicer

Talk to your student loan servicer about your options. Your loan servicer can help you understand the differences between different income-driven repayment plans and consider which option is best for you, depending on your situation.

Your student loan servicer can also discuss eligibility requirements and long-term impacts, and help you locate any paperwork you need to complete.

You can also visit StudentAid.gov to read more about your options and find the necessary paperwork to follow through.

Consider the Potential Long-Term Financial Impact

Remember that any changes you make to lower or pause your monthly federal student loan payment may increase the amount of time needed to repay your loan and can increase the total amount that you owe, because you will be responsible for any interest that accrues.

As part of his March 13 national emergency declaration based on the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump announced a temporary pause on interest for some federal student loans. The Education Department said these borrowers will automatically have their interest rates set to 0% for at least 60 days beginning March 13.

Currently, according to the federal agency, such a freeze would not apply to private student loans, normal monthly federal student loan payment amounts or to collection actions being taken on student loans currently in default.

Be aware that if you continue on a plan that allows you to make lower or no payments after the freeze on student loan interest is lifted, you will begin accruing interest again that could cost you more money in the long run.

If you have a private student loan, your options in times of financial stress will vary by lender. You should contact that bank or other lender and ask what you can do.

If you’re in the process of pursuing student loan debt forgiveness, a period of deferment or forbearance will not count toward your forgiveness requirements. You will begin making progress toward forgiveness again when you resume repayment. You can read more about what you need to consider at StudentAid.gov.

Complete and Submit All Necessary Paperwork

After you talk to your student loan servicer, don’t forget to follow up and submit any forms the servicer advised you to complete. It’s easy to miss this step, especially if you decide to put it off and come back to it later.

If you fail to submit all of the required forms, you will not be approved and must keep making your current monthly payments. It is important that you act immediately to qualify for a revised plan that can provide you some financial — and emotional — relief.

