What the Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Cut Means for Consumers

With the coronavirus putting everyone’s nerves on edge and the economy expected to take a hit, the Federal Reserve announced its own version of a coronavirus vaccine. It cut its target interest rate to a range of 0 and 0.25%.

Economists had expected the Fed to cut rates, but it happened faster than expected and the cuts were perhaps lower than anticipated. The federal government will also buy at least $700 billion in government and mortgage-related bonds, a practice known as “quantitative easing.” The central bank purchased hundreds of billions of dollars in bonds, which pushes rates down further and allows the markets to flow freely. The Fed will also make it even easier for banks to take out loans, so they can then offer loans to consumers and small businesses.

So what does that mean for you? Your wallet may be affected in the following categories:

— General economy.

— Stock and retirement portfolios.

— Housing prospects.

— Getting a loan.

— Credit card rates.

— Savings accounts.

— Yearlong financial goals.

General Economy

Even if the rate cut doesn’t directly affect you, or doesn’t seem to, if your financial stability depends on the health of the general economy, these rate cuts will have an impact.

“The zero rates are not aimed directly at consumers but at firms that may find themselves short of cash,” says Richard Grossman, professor of economics at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

“So firms that are having trouble paying their suppliers, creditors and, critically, their workers should be better able to get cash to pay their suppliers, make their payrolls and keep their creditors paid,” Grossman says.

In other words, the zero interest rates won’t likely make your paycheck fatter, but they may mean that you continue to get a paycheck.

Your Stocks and Retirement Portfolio

Expect a wild ride for a while. Peter Rokkos, corporate governance expert and teaching instructor at the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations in Piscataway, New Jersey, calls the Federal Reserve’s move to ease fears of a drop in consumer demand “drastic” and “unprecedented.”

But because the Fed’s moves were severe, that may have caused jitters on Wall Street, according to Rokkos.

“Unfortunately, this has a more dramatic impact on business spending and market valuations, which are in a panic at the moment,” Rokkos says. “Flooding the credit markets with freshly minted cash would likely inject more stability than lowering the interest rate. Bruised market egos are looking for some assurance that this is an economic blip with a v-shaped, sharp recovery in the medium term.”

Housing Prospects

The good news? It will be cheaper to buy a house. The bad news? Not all that much cheaper.

“A sharp drop in Fed Rates will lead to a modest drop in the 30-year mortgage rate,” Rokkos says.

Granted, some people may be nervous purchasing a home during an unsettled economic period, but if you were thinking about doing it and feel secure in your job, there may be no better time than now, especially if you have good credit.

The average 30-year mortgage lending rates for homebuyers with good credit were 3.29% on March 4 and ticked up to 3.36% on March 12, according to Freddie Mac. That’s low — and rates may go lower.

That could also be good for homeowners thinking of refinancing their homes. Lower rates, after all, mean that you pay less for your home over the loan’s lifetime.

That said, that doesn’t mean you should necessarily buy a house tomorrow. Osman Kilic, professor and chair of finance at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, says the interest rates are likely to help the economy get back on its feet once schools are back in session and restaurants and bars are open.

“Once the virus is gone, you’re going to see a pickup in the economy,” Kilic says. “My guess is that it’s going to be the later part of the summer and early fall when we’ll see the economic activity gradually pick up. So the positive effects of the interest rate being cut will be more felt then and not now.”

Still, if you’re looking for a home now, the rates make a good argument that you should stay in contact with your real estate agent and keep visiting open houses.

Getting a Loan

“It should make it easier and cheaper for businesses — and consumers — to get loans,” Grossman says.

David Gulley, professor of economics at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, agrees. He says that the zero interest rate won’t mean much to consumers.

“What is far more important to consumers is that banks and other lending institutions keep the flow of credit going to both consumers and businesses to finance spending. This was the intent of many of the other Fed actions yesterday, including the resumption of purchases of Treasury and (mortgage-backed) securities,” Gulley says.

Your Credit Cards

Carrying revolving debt? You will see a little relief, though not so much that you should spend wildly. According to Mike Kinane, head of U.S. Bankcards at TD Bank, the most recent average available for the balance American households are carrying on their credit cards is $9,333.

He says that with decreases over the last month reducing interest rates by 150 basis points, including yesterday’s decrease to 0%, cardholders with this balance would see their monthly interest payment reduced by about $11.66 per month.

Your Savings Account

Unfortunately, as you can already predict, the zero interest rate isn’t good for your savings account.

“Savers will suffer directly since they will earn less interest,” says Robert Goldberg, a clinical associate professor in finance and economics at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York.

On the other hand, as Kilic points out, interest rates for savings accounts weren’t that great to begin with — and haven’t been for some time.

As for the days of earning money in an interest-bearing savings account: “That period is almost gone,” Kilic says.

Your 2020 Financial Goals May Pan Out

The end of the year may finish strong. That’s really the reason behind the Fed’s moves, many experts say. There isn’t much that they can do to directly help small businesses now, but many of the recent Fed decisions will help companies and consumers when the danger of the virus diminishes and consumers start spending money again.

As Goldberg puts it: “Of course, the real benefit to consumers will be if the Fed action, along with fiscal policy, lessens the financial impact of the pandemic, allowing businesses to survive and recover over the coming months.”

