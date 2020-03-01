What Is ShopRunner?

Look out, Amazon Prime. Rival ShopRunner is an annual membership service that provides free two-day shipping and returns for hundreds…

Look out, Amazon Prime. Rival ShopRunner is an annual membership service that provides free two-day shipping and returns for hundreds of stores.

You can enroll for a $79 annual fee, or you could see if you qualify for a free ShopRunner membership through a partner promotion. If you use Yahoo Mail, PayPal, American Express, Chase or certain Mastercard credit cards, you could get the service for free.

If you think you have this credit card benefit and want to use it for savings on shipping, here’s what you need to know.

How Does ShopRunner Work?

You pay an annual fee for access to free shipping and returns with ShopRunner’s network of stores.

“I typically think of ShopRunner as Amazon Prime shipping for retailers that are a lot smaller than Amazon,” says Michael Bonebright, a consumer analyst for DealNews, a comparison shopping website.

ShopRunner stores where members can get free shipping and returns include:

— American Eagle Outfitters

— Bloomingdale’s

— Calvin Klein

— Harry & David

— Kate Spade New York

— Lord + Taylor

— Neiman Marcus

— Saks Fifth Avenue

ShopRunner can be a money-saver if you routinely shop online with a credit card that offers this membership service as a perk. You can check here if you’re eligible for a free account.

Bonebright adds that avoiding the annual fee is easy, and there are a few ways to do it. All users of personal and small-business American Express cards get free ShopRunner subscriptions, as do Mastercard World and World Elite users.

If you don’t have one of these cards and you want to try ShopRunner for free, you can get a free one-year subscription if you use a Chase credit card, Yahoo Mail or PayPal.

Which Credit Cards Offer ShopRunner?

Some cash back or rewards credit cards will give you a free ShopRunner membership. If you are thinking of getting one of these cards, keep in mind that some of them may charge an annual membership fee.

Credit cards with a free ShopRunner benefit include:

— American Express Blue Business Cash Card

— American Express Cash Magnet Card

— Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express

— Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express

— Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

— Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard

— Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express Card

— Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard

— Miles & More World Elite Mastercard

— The Business Platinum Card from American Express

— U.S. Bank Business Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard

— Virgin Atlantic World Elite Mastercard

Is ShopRunner Worth Your While?

Aside from free shipping, some other incentives could entice you to use the ShopRunner benefit, if it comes with your credit card. The biggest benefit may be free returns on purchases made through the program, Bonebright says.

“Free, fast shipping is easy enough to come by these days, especially if you’re spending more than $100 on your purchase,” he says. “But a ton of retailers make you pay restocking fees for returned goods , or they make you pay the postage.”

That can make returns costly if you bought a larger or heavier item than usual. With ShopRunner, you just print a return label and ship the item to the store.

Your credit card’s ShopRunner membership gets a little sweeter when you add savings from retail partners. ShopRunner routinely offers special deals and discounts that can add up to even more savings when you’re shopping online.

A recent roundup of deals: an extra 30% to 75% off at Neiman Marcus, a 50% discount at Vera Bradley and a 25% price cut at Vitacost.com, a retailer of health and wellness products. You can stack savings if you’re also using a rewards credit card that earns cash back to make those purchases.

Another ShopRunner feature worth noting is express checkout. You can store your payment and delivery information online, and checkout can happen with just one click, says Chris Milone, chief marketing officer at ShopRunner.

What’s the Catch With ShopRunner?

Even if you get ShopRunner with your credit card, certain conditions may apply. “There’s a limitation on some retailer sites that an order requires a minimum value to get ShopRunner free two-day shipping,” Milone says.

The terms and conditions of ShopRunner’s free two-day shipping also spell out that:

— Only items with the ShopRunner logo are eligible for free two-day shipping.

— Two-day shipping isn’t guaranteed to all locations, including Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

— Sharing account benefits isn’t allowed, and giving other people access so they can get free shipping is prohibited.

— Not every retailer in the ShopRunner program offers express checkout or participates in special promotions.

— Same-day delivery isn’t an option.

— Transactions from different stores can’t be combined into a single purchase. You have to shop partner retailers individually and sign into your ShopRunner account at checkout each time to get free two-day shipping.

— Free two-day shipping doesn’t prevent retailers from charging additional handling or processing fees. You will also pay taxes on your purchases.

How Can You Make the Most Out of ShopRunner?

If you’re planning to sign up for ShopRunner or you’re already a member, there are a few things to remember to get the most out of the program.

First, make sure your items are eligible for ShopRunner benefits by looking for the ShopRunner logo on every item you plan to purchase from participating retailers. This simple step is one not to overlook.

Also, don’t forget to sign into your ShopRunner account at checkout to activate your membership benefits. Otherwise, your purchase won’t qualify for free shipping through the service.

Lastly, choose the credit card that will deliver the most value on your purchase. If you can use either a travel rewards card or cash back card at a favorite ShopRunner retailer, you may want to use the travel card to earn miles if you’re planning a vacation soon.

Alternatively, earning cash back rewards on your purchase provides immediate savings, as you could apply rewards as a statement credit.

