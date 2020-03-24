What Is a 401(k) Rollover?

If you have a 401(k) plan through your employer, there are certain times when you may hear about the option…

If you have a 401(k) plan through your employer, there are certain times when you may hear about the option of rolling it over. A 401(k) rollover typically refers to moving your funds into a different account. The transfer usually occurs when you leave a job or transition into retirement. “Deciding to roll over your 401(k) can be a complicated decision,” says Martin Schamis, head of wealth planning at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

When initiating a 401(k) rollover, you’ll want to:

— Understand how a 401(k) rollover works.

— Look at the costs and features of different plans.

— Evaluate your current situation.

— Think about when you will need to access the funds.

There are many factors to consider when rolling over a 401(k) plan. Read on to learn what to expect with a rollover, how to decide what type of rollover is right for you and what to consider before moving funds.

How to Rollover Your 401(k)

If you’re leaving your current workplace and opt for a 401(k) rollover, the balance in your current 401(k) plan will be moved to a new account. This new account could be a 401(k) plan at your new employer or an individual retirement account.

Rather than rolling over the 401(k), you could also check with the organization you’re leaving to see about the possibility of not moving the account. “Often the employee can simply leave funds in the former employer’s plan,” says David Zavarelli, a certified financial planner at LPL Financial in Danbury, Connecticut.

You might also choose a lump sum distribution, which refers to taking the money out. “With a lump sum distribution, you risk losing much of your savings to taxes and penalties,” Schamis says. You’ll also miss the opportunity for the funds to grow over time.

How to Avoid 401(k) Rollover Fees and Penalties

If you decide to roll over your 401(k), your plan sponsor may directly transfer the money to your new account. The plan sponsor could also mail you a check directly. When a check is sent to you, you have 60 days to deposit it in a new retirement account. “If you fail to redeposit the funds before that 60-day deadline, the entire balance will be considered a distribution,” Schamis says. You’ll have to pay taxes on the distributed amount. You might also face an early withdrawal penalty if you are not at least 59 1/2 years old.

Before moving funds to another account such as an IRA, you’ll want to look at the fees charged by your current 401(k) plan and any costs related to the IRA. Compare the fees to understand if the new account’s charges will be higher or lower than your current 401(k) plan.

You’ll also want to be aware of the tax implications of transferring funds to a traditional IRA or a Roth IRA. Choosing to roll a traditional 401(k) over to a traditional IRA can be done without incurring taxes. The funds placed in a traditional 401(k) or traditional IRA are both pre-tax, which means the money won’t be taxed until you take a distribution. If you move funds from a traditional 401(k) to a Roth IRA, you will usually be taxed on the amount transferred. When you move money into a Roth account you will pay taxes on the contribution now, but the future withdrawals are often tax-free.

If your funds are in a Roth 401(k), you can roll the amount over to a Roth IRA without incurring any taxes. Roth 401(k) contributions are made with after-tax dollars, so if you move the money to an after-tax Roth IRA, there won’t be taxes due on the rollover.

Consider Your Investment Preferences

If your 401(k) plan only offered several investment choices, you may find more selections available through an IRA. “401(k) plans generally have limited options that are selected by the company, so by rolling over your 401(k) to an IRA you gain an infinitely larger number of choices as to how to invest these proceeds,” says Duncan Rolph, managing partner of Miracle Mile Advisors, an investment advisory firm in Los Angeles. You might decide to place funds into different types of investments in the IRA, such as stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds and mutual funds.

Before deciding what to do with your 401(k) funds, you’ll also want to think about how you plan to manage investments. If you leave the 401(k) with your former employer, you may be on your own for allocating funds. “Typically, no advice is given on selecting investments in a 401(k) plan,” Zavarelli says. If you move the funds to an IRA, you could ask a financial advisor to help you select investments that fit your goals and risk tolerance.

Think About How Soon You Will Need the Money in Your 401(k)

Looking at your plans for retirement and the income you’ll need can help determine what to do with your 401(k) plan when leaving a job. If you leave your job at age 55 or older, you can take 401(k) withdrawals without penalty from the account at that job. If you roll a 401(k) balance over to a traditional IRA, you’ll need to keep the amount in the account until you are at least 59 1/2 years old to avoid a 10% early withdrawal penalty. Transferring funds to a Roth IRA has different implications. While you’ll be able to withdraw the contributions made to a Roth IRA at any time, you’ll need to wait at least five years to withdraw any earnings from the account without penalty.

