What Are Derivatives and Should You Invest in Them?

Derivatives are financial instruments that “derive” (hence the name) their value from an underlying asset. That underlying asset can be stocks, bonds, currencies, commodities, even market indexes.

For instance, you might have a derivative that gives you the right to buy 100 shares of an S&P 500 index fund for $2,000 per share in three months.

If the S&P 500 is currently trading at more than $2,700 per share, this is a pretty good deal. Unless the stock market tanks between now and when that derivative expires in three months, and the S&P ends up trading for $1,700. Then the right to buy it for $2,000 per share is worthless.

This article will cover:

— How financial derivatives work.

— Derivative trading.

— How derivative securities are used.

— Should you invest in financial derivatives?

How Financial Derivatives Work

“A derivative, at its essence, is simply a contract between two parties” detailing the cost and rules for the exchange of goods or money at a future date, says Mike Hennessy, founder and CEO of Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors, who was formerly a mortgage and derivatives portfolio manager at BlackRock in New York.

To explain how financial derivatives work, Hennessy uses the example of a corn farmer. Imagine that your family’s financial future rides on the sale of the corn you harvest.

You have a pretty good idea of how much corn you’ll have available at harvest time, “but what if, at the exact moment you go to sell, the price of corn drops sharply?” Hennessy asks. “This is a massive financial risk for you and your family.”

If you thought corn prices might drop in the future but were at a good price today, you might want to lock in today’s price for your future crop of corn. This is precisely what derivatives can do.

“You could enter into a contract with another party to sell your future corn harvest using current market pricing,” Hennessy says. “The buyer gets what he or she wants — buying corn in the future at today’s pricing — and you get what you want — selling corn in the future at today’s pricing.”

Derivative Trading

The investor who now owns the contract giving him the right to buy your bushels of future corn can either hold onto that contract until the date it expires and pay you the agreed price for the corn, or he can sell the contract to someone else. To sell the contract, he would trade it on the over-the-counter market where it can be bought and sold at its market value.

The market value of the derivatives contract between you and the buyer will fluctuate based on how the market price of corn moves between now and when your corn changes hands. If the price of corn is expected to rise, the market value of the underlying asset will rise, too.

Derivatives often trade at a fraction of their underlying value. For instance, a contract to buy 10,000 bushels of corn at $5 per bushel is inherently worth $50,000, but the contract itself may trade for only $10.

Derivatives on stocks or market indexes are often written for lots of 100 shares. An options contract to buy 100 shares of an S&P 500 index fund for $2,000 per share, for instance, might trade for $2.

How Derivative Securities Are Used

“Derivatives can be considered the Swiss Army knife of financial products,” Hennessy says. They can be used for lots of things by investors and fund managers, most commonly to hedge risk or take it on.

“Derivatives may be used to gain or hedge exposure to individual securities or broad markets in a capital efficient manner,” says James St. Aubin, an investment strategy executive at The Private Bank at Union Bank.

An investor who owns a large stock position with an unrealized gain may buy a put option that gives him the option to sell his stock at today’s price at some future date, thus protecting his gain.

Derivatives can also be used to gain exposure to an asset without actually owning it.

“A fund that is exposed to commodities (may) not hold the physical commodities, but rather a portfolio of commodity futures contracts that are based on the basket of underlying individual physical commodities,” St. Aubin says.

Mutual fund managers commonly use derivatives to allow them to invest cash quickly and fully. For instance, if a fund manager receives a large influx of cash from investors, it might take a while to go out and buy all the individual securities his fund objective stipulates he invest in.

Instead, “if the fund manager doesn’t think they can invest all of that cash immediately, they could overlay a derivative that gives them nearly all of the risk exposure they want, and they can do it immediately,” Hennessy says. “Over time, they could then reduce the derivative as they accumulate the stocks and bonds they prefer to own.”

Should You Invest in Financial Derivatives?

Derivatives “aren’t inherently good or evil, and given this, there isn’t a real reason to seek out or shun funds that deploy derivatives,” Hennessy says. “There are plenty of cases where derivatives can be used appropriately, and there are also many cases where derivatives are either unnecessary or overused.”

Since derivatives require only a small amount of capital relative to the amount of exposure gained — in the above example $10 for $50,000 worth of corn — “they can act as a form of leverage in certain circumstances, and therefore, can be considered risky if not managed properly,” St. Aubin says.

A 3x leveraged S&P 500 fund, for instance, would allow the fund manager to gain three times the investment exposure to the S&P 500. This can be great if the S&P 500 rises in price, but if the S&P 500 underperforms, you experience three times the loss.

All it would take is a 33.3% decline for the fund manager’s investment to be completely wiped out.

“All that said, due diligence on your part as an investor is crucially important,” Hennessy says. “Knowing, or asking, how fund managers use derivatives in their investment process, how they manage the risk of the derivatives and how much of the fund is dedicated to derivative exposure is paramount.”

