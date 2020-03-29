Ways to Reduce Food Waste

If you need to stay home, how can you create a healthy plate from what you already have on hand?…

If you need to stay home, how can you create a healthy plate from what you already have on hand? Here’s how to reuse, repurpose and recycle what you’ve already got to ensure the most efficient use of your food supplies.

Fridge Scraps

— Those two eggs, few leaves of spinach and carrot can make a tasty omelet or frittata.

— The spoonful of rice, leftover broccoli florets and 1/4 of a chicken breast can become a stir fry.

— The half carton of broth, two to three mushrooms and handful of kale transform into a comforting soup.

— Got a little bit of jelly or preserves? They can sweeten oatmeal, yogurt or cottage cheese or be added to oil and vinegar for a marinade.

— A few lonely berries, 2 ounces of juice and half container of yogurt translate to a smoothie that ends up in you instead of the trash.

End result, you reduce food waste and get a lot of great nutrition from your kitchen.

Freezer Smarts

For most of us, the freezer is the repository for large purchases or leftovers that we forget about. As we all focus on quarantine cuisine, this presents a perfect opportunity to discover what’s been hiding in the freezer.

— A half bag of frozen veggies and frozen shrimp can liven up frozen ravioli or tortellini.

— Frozen edamame or frozen corn can be mixed with that leftover half of red bell pepper for a succotash.

— Those frozen cubes of pumpkin or tomato sauce add veggies and substance to a sauce, stew or soup and means you use what you have.

Dry Goods

How many times have you looked on your pantry shelves to find boxes of cereal, canisters of oatmeal or bags of rice and pasta that have just a small amount — too small to prepare on its own. Time to get creative and innovative.

— That tiny bit of cereal can be a coating for fish or chicken or crumbled on top of yogurt or cottage cheese or added to a smoothie for a nice crunch.

— Oatmeal can be mixed with the few spoonfuls of peanut butter, a few raisins and squirt of honey for DIY energy bars.

— A handful of rice or pasta can be added to soups or stews, or used to make rice pudding or noodle kugel with 1-2 ounces of milk, an egg and spices.

Canned Goods

If you have stocked up on beans, canned tomatoes, canned fish and canned or jarred fruit, the good news is that you have something that is shelf stable. So before you go out to buy more, check what you already have.

— A can of tuna can be mixed with cannellini beans and vinegar and olive oil make a filling and nutritious salad.

— Salsa, black beans and canned corn works as a side or as a dip.

— A can of lentil soup, jarred mushrooms, microwave rice and canned diced tomatoes makes a delicious and filling soup or stew.

— Canned chowder, with added canned clams, 1/4 bag of frozen vegetables and a diced leftover baked potato, make a satisfying lunch or dinner.

— A canned beet and canned mandarin orange salad is a perfect side to roasted chicken or baked fish

And if you make more than you can eat, portion into smaller containers, label and freeze.

Reach Across the Aisles

— Create a bowl with a handful of lettuce, a crumbled frozen veggie burger that has been thawed, the last few spoonfuls of salsa, a sprinkle of shredded cheese and the crumbled tortilla chips in the bottom of the bag.

— Leftover stuffing mix can be combined with the small carton of broth, cut up piece of chicken and some frozen peas for a main dish.

— Out of bread? Use a leftover baked potato as the “boat” for the eggs, deli meat or leftover burger.

— Put your own twist on a veggie burger by actually putting vegetable into your burger by using leftover ground meat, chopped up onion and mushrooms, finely chopped celery and carrot. Serve on buns, or roll into small balls and serve with pasta and marinara sauce.

Snack Hacks

— A bag of microwave popcorn can be combined with a tablespoon of nuts from the bottom of the bag or jar.

— Search your spices to add flavor to trail mix, snack mix or popcorn.

— That packet of taco seasoning or soup mix can be added to plain yogurt for a delicious dip.

— Those leftover berries or mushy banana and small amount of juice can be blended and frozen for popsicles.

— A can of chickpeas, some olive oil and spices can be roasted in the oven for a tasty, crunchy snack.

Bottom Line

What can you combine that minimizes food waste and maximizes your ability to stay home? Take advantage of your quarantine to try some new cuisine with what you already have around. Use your resources appropriately.

Think about what’s already on your shelf that can support your physical and economic health. Your healthy shelfies can result in a healthy selfie.

And no matter what, be clean when preparing your cuisine. As you empty your refrigerator, freezer and cupboards, take a few moments to wipe them down and sanitize before you restock. Wash your hands well, wipe surfaces. Be safe.

