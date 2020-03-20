Viewpoint: There is solidarity in our solitude

We Washingtonians are a clique of control freaks. We’re Type-A. We’re ENTJs and Dominants. We like to be in the…

We Washingtonians are a clique of control freaks. We’re Type-A. We’re ENTJs and Dominants. We like to be in the driver’s seat, regularly roaring at a fellow driver — or biker or scooter-er — who tragically happened to swerve into our fast lanes.

And the coronavirus has changed all of that for us. Every bit of it.

We’re suddenly unnerved, uncertain. Unable to plan five days into the future when the news cycle is suddenly whirling in five-minute increments. Watching stock prices yo-yo their way through daily closings and our future earnings. Everything is literally shutting down around us, and there’s no one within six feet to vent to about it over a cold beer. But hey, there are our children again, pinned up against us, pining for something to do and declining to give us a few minutes of peace and professionalism for a client conference call.

We can’t control anything anymore.

And it’s painful.

Welcome to the world of COVID-19.

But here’s what I would like to tell…