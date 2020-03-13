Viewpoint: Students getting short-term degrees deserve access to Pell grants

As Northern Virginia Community College and all of the commonwealth’s community colleges seek to meet Virginia’s need for a highly…

As Northern Virginia Community College and all of the commonwealth’s community colleges seek to meet Virginia’s need for a highly skilled workforce, we call on the federal government to invest in students seeking short-term, industry-recognized credentials just as it does in those seeking traditional academic degrees.

If these students had access to short-term federal financial aid through the Pell Grant program, they could start career pathways that led to jobs in high-demand fields critical to our local economy, and businesses would be able to fill thousands of positions that they struggle to fill.

The Federal Pell Grant Program was established in 1972 to tackle inequity in the postsecondary system and enable all students to access college, regar﻿dless of income. The grant was created with the traditional undergraduate student in mind – younger, dependent and full-time. Times have since changed. The students that community colleges serve and the opportunities they seek are…