Viewpoint: Real estate must adapt in crisis

It is impossible to know the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we expect people and organizations to fundamentally alter their relationship with the workplace, which will have lasting effects on the real estate industry. In the near term, leases may not get signed, permits may be delayed by government closures, construction halt and businesses may not survive. However, people will return to work, businesses will reopen, children will go back to school and we will interact with our physical workspace in a different way.

In 2014, a new standard emerged for the “occupant experience,” aptly named “WELL.” Similar to LEED standards, WELL criteria focuses on measuring and monitoring office space to meet higher standards for light, air and nourishment, among others, to support employee wellness. Wellness in the workplace will likely jump to the top of priorities for many companies.

