Viewpoint: People with differing abilities can help fill workforce gaps

Our nation’s unemployment rate is at a 50-year low at 3.6%. Many counties in our region are hovering closer to 1.8%. While that’s good news for most job seekers, that means hiring managers are having a more difficult time finding people to fill their positions. Finding great talent means that our business, civic and education leaders need to be more creative and collaborative to find untapped resources.

One of those are people with neurodiversity and mental health needs. Despite our record low unemployment, more than 80% of adults with mental health challenges remain underemployed or not employed at all, according to the United Nations. What that means to an educator like me is that we have an opportunity to help this group of citizens find jobs that use their talents. Investing in training will open the door for this talent pool and help solve a pressing need.

