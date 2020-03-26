Using Telemedicine — and Teletherapy — With COVID-19 Circulating

As more people are being ordered to stay home or self-quarantine to slow the rapid spread of the new coronavirus,…

As more people are being ordered to stay home or self-quarantine to slow the rapid spread of the new coronavirus, the demand for seeing doctors and therapists virtually, rather than face-to-face, has skyrocketed.

Experts are now increasingly recommending turning to telehealth — including telemedicine and teletherapy — as the first option for most non-emergency care. With only an internet connection and a computer, tablet or smartphone for video chatting — or in some cases just a simple phone call — people are connecting with doctors and therapists from their homes. The virtual visits are quickly replacing the bulk of in-office doctor’s appointments for everything from routine checkups to chronic disease management. Telemedicine is also being used to evaluate patients for possible coronavirus symptoms, like cough, and to advise on whether COVID-19 testing is recommended, where available.

Hospitals, health systems and other providers equipped to handle more patients using telemedicine are shifting care from brick-and-mortar locations to virtual visits whenever possible.

For example, Jefferson Health, a large network in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, has actively promoted telemedicine over face-to-face consults for such care, and provides this option for current and new patients. “If you just sprained your ankle, we see you that way so you don’t need to go to an ER and won’t get mixed in with patients that have respiratory symptoms,” says Dr. Judd Hollander, an associate dean for strategic health initiatives at Jefferson Health’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Philadelphia. He co-authored a recent perspective piece on telemedicine for COVID-19 in the New England Journal of Medicine. “So we can take care of most of your acute care problems that way,” he says.

[Read: How Does the Coronavirus Affect Children and Infants?]

“The other main way we’re using telemedicine is for everybody that would normally have an office visit today. There’s no reason for you to travel and take the bus or the train, or even drive and walk into an appointment to sit in a waiting room,” Hollander adds. “So we are trying like the Dickens to get everybody to do those visits from home, so they can stay home and still see their kidney doctor or their cardiologist or their family physician.”

The uptick in telemedicine follows concerted efforts to get people to practice social distancing, also being referred to as physical distancing, across the U.S.

Social (or physical) distancing entails staying 6 feet away from others outside one’s household to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus is frequently transmitted through respiratory droplets that go airborne when a person who is symptomatic coughs or sneezes. It may also be contracted by coming into contact with a person who has unnoticed, mild symptoms or even no symptoms at all. In addition, it may be possible to pick up the virus from shared surfaces that aren’t properly cleaned and disinfected, or objects that are touched, or coughed or sneezed on by others with the virus.

Expanded Coverage for Telehealth

Supercharging the move to remotely link patients and providers was a decision by the Trump Administration on March 17 to broadly expand Medicare telehealth coverage in hopes of slowing an anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services made the move to expand the telehealth benefit on a temporary and emergency basis under waiver authority and the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. The expansion covers care and counseling provided by a range of professionals offering telehealth to patients, from doctors and nurse practitioners to clinical psychologists and licensed clinical social workers.

Last week was “the biggest week in telehealth policy in American history,” says Dr. Ken Duckworth, medical director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI.

“Prior to this waiver Medicare could only pay for telehealth on a limited basis,” according to CMS, such as when people in a “designated rural area” had to travel to certain types of medical facilities for the virtual service.

Now telehealth is shifting into overdrive after years of incremental progress, experts say. In this case, as the number of Americans infected with COVID-19 rises rapidly, it’s happening out of sheer life-and-death necessity.

States have also been given broad flexibility to cover telehealth through Medicaid, and reimburse health providers for telehealth services at the same level they would for face-to-face care. Additionally, private insurance companies have begun following in Medicare’s footsteps to expand their coverage of telemedicine and teletherapy.

Connecting Virtually With a Doctor or Therapist

You’ll still want to investigate what telehealth services your health plan covers, including whether your preferred doctor or therapist is in your plan’s network. If your provider of choice isn’t covered, reach out to your insurer for suggestions.

Also, make sure to ask whether providers, including those who offer teletherapy services, are using platforms that protect your privacy and are compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, experts say.

If your local health system or provider offers telemedicine services, Hollander suggests starting there. If you don’t have a local option for accessing telemedicine services, Hollander suggests checking out national provider networks, like Teladoc, Doctor on Demand, MDLive or Amwell, which have clinicians standing by 24/7 that you can call or video chat.

“By using telehealth, patients can not only ensure they are keeping a safe distance away from others, but also, they can stay out of waiting rooms and traditional care settings, like hospitals where infection risk is high, unless it’s absolutely necessary,” notes Dr. Mia Finkelston, medical director for Amwell. For those paying out of pocket, the cost of an online doctor’s visit on Amwell is $69, not counting any follow-up lab work or visits, according to the company. (It may be less for patients who have insurance that covers the visit.)

What the coverage landscape for telehealth will look like post-COVID-19 remains to be seen. But medical and mental health experts expect that the dramatic shift to virtual care will continue well into the future.

“Teletherapy is having an explosion,” Duckworth says. “And it’s quite remarkable just to see how fast it all happened.”

[READ: Coronavirus: What to Stock up on So You’re Prepared.]

In Case of Emergency — and Other Exceptions

While telehealth has fast become a first-line care option during the COVID-19 pandemic, experts stress that it isn’t a replacement for emergency in-person care when that’s needed.

As it relates to the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges anyone who develops emergency signs associated with COVID-19 to get immediate medical attention. That includes those who experience:

— Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

— Persistent chest pain or pressure.

— Sudden confusion, lethargy or inability to rouse.

— Bluish lips or face.

In addition, careful consideration must be given to those instances where ongoing in-person care may be critical to maintaining health, or even be a matter of life and death, experts say.

“For the protection of both patients and health care providers, only if you have an acute issue that needs in-person care, or a necessary procedure, testing or medical treatment — like chemotherapy or other infusions — should you seek in-person care,” says Dr. Meeta Shah, an assistant professor of emergency medicine and associate chief medical informatics officer at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, which uses telemedicine to expand access to care for many patients. If in doubt about whether you should seek face-to-face medical attention, it’s always a good idea to contact your doctor to talk through the decision.

Cancer patients are facing a special dilemma, since many already have compromised immune systems, oncologists say. For some, undergoing chemo or other treatment is absolutely the right choice — and a lifesaver. But for others, clinicians note, it may be most prudent to delay care to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19 in a health care setting. Older adults and those with underlying medical conditions like cancer are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams also recently urged hospitals and health systems to consider temporarily stopping elective procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Procedures that are considered non-essential, or at least postponable, include most joint replacement surgeries, but not, for example, organ transplants. While some hospitals have pushed back on that plea, the medical community has largely been supportive. The practice is now routinely being followed to reduce COVID-19 spread, free up available capacity at many hospitals ahead of an expected surge in coronavirus patients and conserve personal protective equipment, or PPE, for staff.

[READ: How to Cope With Coronavirus Anxiety.]

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Think Telehealth First

“During this pandemic, please be safe,” Shah says. “Start with telemedicine.” She and others acknowledge it may be an adjustment for those who are used to seeing health providers in person. But clinicians think the convenience and quality of care that can be delivered remotely will increase acceptance of this virtual approach.

“Hopefully your medical concerns will be addressed without you needing to leave your couch,” Shah says. If clinicians can’t tend to your issues remotely, she adds, “they will then ask you to be seen in person and counsel on how to be safe until then.”

More from U.S. News

Myths About Coronavirus

Foods That Can Support Your Immunity

Ways to Boost Your Immune System

Using Telemedicine — and Teletherapy — With COVID-19 Circulating originally appeared on usnews.com