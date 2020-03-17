Student loan debt hit $1.64 trillion in 2019, according to data from the Federal Reserve. This figure is up from…

Student loan debt hit $1.64 trillion in 2019, according to data from the Federal Reserve. This figure is up from $772 billion in education debt in 2009. The increase in loans and balances is a burden on graduates who are launching their careers and lives.

After students finish school and enter the workforce, repayment plans can quickly challenge a monthly budget. “Paying for student loans can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re dealing with high payments or living paycheck to paycheck,” says Leslie H. Tayne, a financial attorney and founder of Tayne Law Group in New York.

If your employer offers a 401(k) plan and you have been contributing to it, you may have some funds built up in the account. “Taking out money from your 401(k) to pay off your student loans can be tempting, especially when you’re in the mindset that you need to pay off this debt now and worry about retirement later,” Tayne says.

Before making any moves, however, you’ll want to consider the options available. Use the following criteria to help you decide if using a 401(k) to pay off student loans is the best strategy.

Peruse 401(k) Loan Possibilities

Some employers with a 401(k) plan allow workers to take out a loan from their account. By opting for a 401(k) loan, you could use the funds to pay off a student loan balance. For instance, if your student loan balances total $15,000, you might decide to borrow $15,000 from your 401(k) account to pay off the debt.

There are usually rules and guidelines to follow for this option. The first step is to see if your employer offers a loan option. If it is a possibility, ask about repayment plans. “You generally will only have five years to pay back the loan,” says Michael Gerstman, CEO of Gerstman Financial Group, a Dallas financial planning firm. “This is much shorter than the terms on most student loans, so you will likely have a higher payment.”

There are also typically minimum and maximum borrowing rules. These might include a requirement to take out a loan of at least $1,000 from the 401(k) plan. You may only be able to borrow up to 50% of the balance in your account, with a maximum loan amount of $50,000. Ask the human resources department at your company to learn the exact rules for your 401(k) plan.

Look at the 401(k) Early Withdrawal Penalties

Instead of taking out a loan, you could withdraw funds from your 401(k) plan and use them to pay off your debt, but this strategy can be costly. If you take out money from your 401(k) before age 59 1/2, you will typically have to pay a penalty. The IRS usually imposes a 10% penalty on the amount taken out. Say you take out $15,000 to pay off a student loan of $15,000. You can expect to pay a penalty of $1,500 (10% of $15,000) on the amount withdrawn. The IRS will consider the $15,000 to be taxable income for that year. Some states will also require you to pay income tax on the amount withdrawn. As a result, taking out $15,000 from your 401(k) won’t result in enough to cover the $15,000 in student loan debt you have. You would need to take out more to cover the penalty and taxes involved.

Consider the Long-Term Costs of a 401(k) Withdrawal

While borrowing or withdrawing funds from a 401(k) account can make it easy to get rid of debt now, you could miss out on long-term 401(k) returns. This is a result of removing funds that otherwise could have grown in value. For instance, perhaps you expect to make a rate of return of 8% on your investments in the 401(k). In that case, your funds would double in value every nine years. If you have $40,000 in a 401(k) that is growing at 8%, you could plan to have $80,000 in the same account after nine years. If you take out the $40,000 to pay off the student loan, you will not have that money in a place where it can grow in value.

Check Other Student Loan Repayment Options

Rather than taking an early 401(k) withdrawal to pay off student loan debt, you may be able to find the funds from other sources. “The first thing I recommend is to create a budget to determine whether your cash flow problems are the result of overspending in other areas,” says Daniel J. Laginess, a certified public accountant and managing partner at Creative Financial Solutions in Southfield, Michigan. You may find there are categories where you can decrease expenses. You might also be able to consolidate the student loan debt with other debts to make one more affordable payment each month.

Assess Your Financial Situation

If, after working with a budget for several months, you are still consistently sending in late payments or not paying bills, it may be time to consider alternative options. In that setup, taking from your 401(k) to pay off the loan could help you avoid late payments and loan defaults. “If you have no other options to make student loan payments, the penalties and taxes owed could be a better alternative than the fees and credit hit associated with missed loan payments,” Tayne says. You could take out funds from a 401(k) to get rid of debt, and then start working on building wealth for the future.

