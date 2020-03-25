Under Armour’s chief product officer latest C-suite exec to depart

One of the longest-tenured C-suite executives at Under Armour Inc. will leave this summer, the company disclosed in a federal…

One of the longest-tenured C-suite executives at Under Armour Inc. will leave this summer, the company disclosed in a federal filing late Tuesday.

Chief Product Officer Kevin Eskridge will leave the Baltimore-based sportswear maker on Aug. 20 to “pursue other interests,” according to the filing. His departure is the latest in a long line of executives who have come and gone during a tumultuous few years for the brand as its sales have slowed.

Eskridge joined Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) in 2009. The company elevated Eskridge to the chief product officer position in May 2017, shortly before Patrik Frisk joined in July of that year as president and chief operating officer.

In the role, Eskridge had oversight of Under Armour’s category management, product, merchandising and design functions. He was previously a senior director of the company’s outdoor business, vice president of the China region and senior vice president of global merchandising.

Eskridge has helped Frisk overhaul Under Armour’s…