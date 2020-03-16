U.S. News Releases 2021 Best Graduate Schools

There are many professions where a graduate degree is either mandatory or advantageous, so career preparation is one common reason…

There are many professions where a graduate degree is either mandatory or advantageous, so career preparation is one common reason for pursuing a graduate education. Plus, although a graduate degree does not automatically lead to a higher salary, it typically does increase an individual’s earning potential.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that in 2019, the average earnings of U.S. workers at or above the age of 25 who had advanced degrees surpassed the wages of their peers who had less education. Last year, the median weekly earnings of workers who were at least 25 was nearly $1,570 for those who had advanced degrees, whereas those who only had bachelor’s degrees received about $320 less.

But a potential boost in salary is not the only factor to consider when deciding whether graduate school is the right choice, experts say. Aspiring students need to also assess what they might learn in a graduate program and whether they could apply that knowledge in meaningful ways. Prospective students should also think about whether graduate school would lead to a job they would enjoy and whether it would help them accomplish more in their careers, experts add.

[Read: What Graduate School Is and Who Should Consider Attending.]

Potential applicants seeking greater clarity about whether a grad degree would be beneficial for them personally and professionally can refer to the U.S. News Best Graduate Schools rankings and data, released today, for guidance.

The 2021 edition of the rankings assesses multiple types of graduate programs, including the six disciplines with some of the largest enrollments: business, law, medicine, nursing, engineering and education. U.S. News routinely adds new specialties within these disciplines to make these rankings more complete, and this year, the following specialties were added:

— MBA specialties in business analytics, real estate and project management.

— Law specialties in business/corporate law, contracts/commercial law, criminal law and constitutional law.

— Doctor of Nursing Practice specialties in administration/management; leadership; and three kinds of nurse practitioner programs: adult gerontology, acute care; adult gerontology, primary care; and family care.

The indicators of excellence within one field of study are not necessarily identical to the success metrics within another field; thus, there are significant differences in the ranking methodologies. However, one commonality among the rankings of the six major disciplines is that they assess both the preparedness of a school’s incoming students and the career or academic outcomes of a school’s graduates.

In addition to the rankings of the six major disciplines, U.S. News also publishes rankings of various graduate programs based purely on the opinions of academic experts, such as programs that focus on public affairs, fine arts or health professions.

Below is a summary of the top-ranked schools in each of the six major graduate program areas:

— Best Business Schools.

— Best Law Schools.

— Best Medical Schools.

— Best Nursing Schools.

— Best Engineering Schools.

— Best Education Schools.

Best Business Schools

There’s a tie at the top of the full-time MBA program rankings this year. Stanford University Graduate School of Business in California jumped from No. 2 last year to a tie at No. 1 this year, sharing the coveted top spot with last year’s No. 1, the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Meanwhile, Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in Illinois leapt from a three-way tie at No. 6 last year to a two-way tie at No. 3 this year, sharing the spot with the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business also jumped ahead in the rankings, rising from a three-way tie at No. 12 last year to No. 10 this year.

[See: Top 40 Business Schools.]

Some full-time MBA programs dramatically increased their standing. For instance, North Carolina State University’s Poole College of Management ascended more than 30 spots, rising from a tie at No. 85 last year to No. 52 this year.

Among part-time MBA programs, the top school is the same as last year: Chicago’s Booth School of Business. Although the top 10 part-time MBA programs are mostly the same schools as last year, some shifted positions. And a new school broke into the top 10: the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business rose from a two-way tie at No. 12 last year to a two-way tie at No. 10 this year.

Best Law Schools

Once again, the Connecticut-based Yale Law School has the No. 1 spot in the rankings of full-time law school programs, followed again by Stanford Law School at No. 2 and Harvard Law School in Massachusetts at No. 3. New York City’s Columbia Law School skipped ahead in the rankings, rising from No. 5 last year to a tie at No. 4 with the University of Chicago Law School this year.

A few full-time law programs made giant leaps in the rankings. For example, Fordham University in New York City jumped up 12 spots, rising from a five-way tie at No. 39 to a four-way tie at No. 27.

[See: Top 40 Law Schools.]

In the part-time law school rankings, Georgetown University Law Center in the District of Columbia is No. 1 this year, just as it was last year. But there were some changes among other top programs. Fordham flip-flopped spots with George Washington University in the District of Columbia, with the former grabbing the No. 2 spot from the latter. George Washington took the No. 3 spot this year.

Best Medical Schools

Like last year, Harvard Medical School is at the top of the rankings of medical schools for research, followed again by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore at No. 2. But there were some significant shifts near the top of the rankings. New York University leapt from a three-way tie at No. 9 last year to a two-way tie at No. 4 this year. Stanford University, which tied NYU this year, is one notch lower in this year’s rankings than it was the previous year, since it had been tied for No. 3 in the prior edition.

There were some noteworthy changes further down in the research-based medical school rankings. Rush University Medical College in Chicago surged forward, climbing 12 spots up from a tie at No. 70 last year to a four-way tie at No. 58 this year.

Among primary care focused medical schools, there was some movement within the top 10, though the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill retained its hold on the No. 1 spot. The University of California–San Francisco moved up a spot, rising from No. 3 to a tie at No. 2, a position it now shares with the University of Washington, which claimed the No. 2 spot by itself last year. The University of Virginia soared 20 spots, rising from a four-way tie at No. 26 last year to No. 6 this year.

Best Nursing Schools

Johns Hopkins University continued its reign as the leader of the nursing master’s program rankings, claiming dibs on the top spot, and Duke University of North Carolina remained in second place. UNC–Chapel Hill rose from a three-way tie at No. 5 to a two-way tie at No. 3 with the University of Pennsylvania.

There were huge shifts in the Doctor of Nursing Practice program rankings. Columbia University raced up eight spots, rising from a four-way tie at No. 9 last year to a tie at No. 1 this year. The University of Washington — the other school in the No. 1 slot — moved up from its No. 4 spot last year.

Best Engineering Schools

The top three programs in this year’s graduate engineering school rankings are the same this year as in the prior year, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology sitting at No. 1, Stanford University at No. 2 and the University of California–Berkeley at No. 3. However, unlike last year, there is now a three-way tie for the No. 4 spot, shared by the California Institute of Technology, the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor and Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.

Best Education Schools

The two highest-ranked graduate education schools are the same this year as last year, with Harvard University nabbing the top spot and the University of Pennsylvania claiming second. Stanford University now holds the No. 3 slot exclusively, following its tie for the spot last year with two other schools.

Searching for a grad school? Access our complete rankings of Best Graduate Schools.

More from U.S. News

What an MBA Degree Is and What You Need to Know

2 Law School Personal Statements That Succeeded

Use These 5 Strategies to Pay for Graduate School

U.S. News Releases 2021 Best Graduate Schools originally appeared on usnews.com